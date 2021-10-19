 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   So why were all of the 11 people we know drowned in basement apartments in NYC of Asian descent? Well, let's just say "Squid Game" and "Parasite" could just as easily be set in NYC as Seoul   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Squid Game - SNL
Youtube vWdHPMhy270
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm very sorry.  I don't know any Asians living in basements in NYC.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm very sorry.  I don't know any Asians living in basements in NYC.


Not anymore.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Harry Freakstorm: I'm very sorry.  I don't know any Asians living in basements in NYC.

Not anymore.


Booooooo!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
unscrupulous landlords victimizing people who feel like they can't complain without losing everything isn't new or restricted to asians

and they lost everything anyway
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I never hear about Squid Game again, it'll be too soon.

/it's not even about hentai
//I don't watch hentai
///and even if I did, you lot would never know
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the_rhino: If I never hear about Squid Game again, it'll be too soon.

/it's not even about hentai
//I don't watch hentai
///and even if I did, you lot would never know


I had to check it out, as I'm a huge fan of the new Korean cinema scene, their photography in particular. Lots of nice shots and that kickass Gangam lighting going on, but Jesus tits, what a stupid show.  Maybe it's got to do with bad translation but I don't see how it could get any better judging by the sequences of scenes I see. Stupid, implausible premises from one end to the other that cannot be overcome by my normally very accepting suspension of disbelief.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: unscrupulous landlords victimizing people who feel like they can't complain without losing everything isn't new or restricted to asians

and they lost everything anyway


And yet, what happens if those apartments were properly prevented through code enforcement?

That's right, fewer housing units and the rent goes up further.  So which do YOU prefer:  people rendered homeless, people living in unsafe conditions but still having a roof over their head, or a bunch of lower density housing torn down to build more units that will also be priced higher than what people are paying now?

Finite number of apartments, and you're going to see that number shrink due to landlords getting royally farked by eviction moratoriums that allowed unscrupulous renters to dodge rent for an extended period of time.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: the_rhino: If I never hear about Squid Game again, it'll be too soon.

/it's not even about hentai
//I don't watch hentai
///and even if I did, you lot would never know

I had to check it out, as I'm a huge fan of the new Korean cinema scene, their photography in particular. Lots of nice shots and that kickass Gangam lighting going on, but Jesus tits, what a stupid show.  Maybe it's got to do with bad translation but I don't see how it could get any better judging by the sequences of scenes I see. Stupid, implausible premises from one end to the other that cannot be overcome by my normally very accepting suspension of disbelief.


They were advertising it recently by showing a clip from the show.  Jesus f*ck, that was hard to watch.  The dialog was bad, the acting was bad...
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go after the farking landlords taking advantage of desperate people.

But of course, the rich and powerful can do no wrong.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Go after the farking landlords taking advantage of desperate people.

But of course, the rich and powerful can do no wrong.


Are you going to let the displaced renters stay with you?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NYC is 13 percent asian.

https://furmancenter.org/files/sotc/T​h​e_Changing_Racial_and_Ethnic_Makeup_of​_New_York_City_Neighborhoods_11.pdf

So we either need to drown 1 or 2 more, or they better fess up as to what they know.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Dead for Tax Reasons: unscrupulous landlords victimizing people who feel like they can't complain without losing everything isn't new or restricted to asians

and they lost everything anyway

And yet, what happens if those apartments were properly prevented through code enforcement?

That's right, fewer housing units and the rent goes up further.  So which do YOU prefer:  people rendered homeless, people living in unsafe conditions but still having a roof over their head, or a bunch of lower density housing torn down to build more units that will also be priced higher than what people are paying now?

Finite number of apartments, and you're going to see that number shrink due to landlords getting royally farked by eviction moratoriums that allowed unscrupulous renters to dodge rent for an extended period of time.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: So which do YOU prefer:  people rendered homeless, people living in unsafe conditions but still having a roof over their head, or a bunch of lower density housing torn down to build more units that will also be priced higher than what people are paying now?


I see you've leveled up from false dichotomy into false trichotomy.

What about just brining dwellings up to code as much as possible? Could even say the city should pay, since as we've established, landlords be cheap. How about not pricing the new units higher? How about other programs to address homelessness?

You've basically posed that this situation created by unrestricted capitalism has no good solutions under unrestricted capitalism. Nooooooooo Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaark.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
woops nevermind, i read that as 11 percent. You can let them up for air now.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New Yahk - Neew Yahk, itsa Hell town.  Rats eating rats.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Illegal housing in NYC? The hell you say.

Slumlord. World's second oldest profession.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: PickleBarrel: Go after the farking landlords taking advantage of desperate people.

But of course, the rich and powerful can do no wrong.

Are you going to let the displaced renters stay with you?


How about we just enforce the already sensible laws we have on the books and allow the invisible hand of the free market take it from there?
 
