Goatree
25
    Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's his fark handle?

ONE OF US! ONE OF US!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...can prevent forest glory holes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's it


?!!??!

goldbelly.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's it


But what it is it?
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
comic serif
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pope farted in the woods?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I believe it is called a "butthole"
 
Discordulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone fired off an anime attack that barely misses a  character only for them to turn around and see the hole, in order to convey both power level and morality of the attacker?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boomtube?
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: cretinbob: It's it

?!!??!

[goldbelly.imgix.net image 850x478]


mrs bughunter loooves those.

I had to scroll past that quickly lest she see it and I have to get dressed and drive across town to the all-night grocery store.

/and they're good enough that I would do it
 
LedLawless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's some fae bullshiat, ain't no way I'm going through that.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cretinbob: It's it

But what it is it?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a clearing in a forest with lots of animals, but that's not important right now.

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klicrai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe some kind of cylindrical tank or structure was there? Would explain all the light starved trees behind it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cretinbob: It's it

But what it is it?


Depends on what the definition of is is.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klicrai: Maybe some kind of cylindrical tank or structure was there? Would explain all the light starved trees behind it.


You'd think something like that would leave a dead spot in the grass below it, though.

As clean and perfect as that circle is I'm thinking it was done intentionally with tools.  Can't fathom why anyone would do that, but I've given up trying to figure people out anymore.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: puffy999: cretinbob: It's it

?!!??!

[goldbelly.imgix.net image 850x478]

mrs bughunter loooves those.

I had to scroll past that quickly lest she see it and I have to get dressed and drive across town to the all-night grocery store.

/and they're good enough that I would do it


I used to live a block from the only place I knew which carried them. But only the vanilla (and sometimes mint) ones
 
LedLawless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gyrfalcon: cretinbob: It's it

But what it is it?

[i.imgflip.com image 800x441]


I've never seen one before - no one has - but I'm guessing it's a white hole.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gateworld.netView Full Size
 
