Original Tweet:
 
Sounds good to me
 
Just please not modern art

/is it a shoe?
//a tractor maybe
///threes
 
That's bound to trigger somebody's heritage.

So good.
 
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dis good:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
So, show me what you like. I might similar opinions.

But no. No one ever does. Because they're cowards, idiots, and trolls. They have no 'art' they like.
Oh...they'll cut/paste something from the 14th century. Because it has Cherubs or some vailed homoerotic subtext. But nothing more recent.

So, Show me what you like.
 
If they leave it as a melted blobby thing they can call it a Henry Moore.
 
BizarreMan: That's bound to trigger somebody's heritage.

So good.


My wingnut coworkers lose their marbles when I say their heritage is based In terrorism. They decline my lunch invitations when I tell them more than one of their heroes were racist rapists. For some reason I eat alone a lot.
 
Mud golem Mr. Rogers is not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demon Lucille Ball wants you to take your medicine:
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
Gen. Nathan Bedford Zardoz beats em all!

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
MLKjr raw dogging J.Edgar Hoover.
 
mrparks: MLKjr raw dogging J.Edgar Hoover.


Fark is NOT your personal erotic fanfic site, ya know.
 
Traitors don't get monuments.

Fark your heritage.
 
Maybe something that reflects American lifestyle and values?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks: MLKjr raw dogging J.Edgar Hoover.


I'm gonna second this.
 
Angry Jimmy Carter?
 
I propose Robert Smalls, in uniform, at the wheel of his gunboat that he both used to escape slavery, and commanded as a warship for the Union forces.
 
They still need to do a movie about his life.
 
My neighbor has this in front of their house
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nuthin of value to add other than good.
 
