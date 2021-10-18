 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? Tell us all about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday October 19, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 7:00 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
we're weeellll into autumn here now, but I was so happy with my gladioli this summer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just started the process of cutting back the ivy , coneflowers, and other Miscellaneous flowers in the garden. Surprised that my marigold seeds I got from dollar tree are still holding up and somehow spread to my driveway.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My camera sucks... But those things in the background (with a pod on the end of each stem) started growing this year in a relative's garden and we don't know what they are. Any help would be appreciated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

puffy999: My camera sucks... But those things in the background (with a pod on the end of each stem) started growing this year in a relative's garden and we don't know what they are. Any help would be appreciated

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Looks like a nigella possibly wild fennel.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

alechemist: puffy999: My camera sucks... But those things in the background (with a pod on the end of each stem) started growing this year in a relative's garden and we don't know what they are. Any help would be appreciated

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Looks like a nigella possibly wild fennel.


That appears to be the answer.

They may have been around before but apparently that area was always a deer grazing spot before they planted a big pumpkin plant.

Thanks!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No flowers apparently appeared, it was just those pods, so... Hmmm..
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: No flowers apparently appeared, it was just those pods, so... Hmmm..


My bad, they were just not described. But nothing was observed to determine the flower appearance.

So basically it's a case of "leave it until next year" because it's an ornamental at worst.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty much cleanup for winter time here. Which my mom came over and helped me with yesterday. Annual containers were emptied, perennials cut back, etc. I am very sore.

Except the torenia. That stuff is still flowering and doing great even though I've been totally neglecting it for close to a month. I'm going to let it keep doing its thing for as long as it can. (have been hit pretty hard by a depression/lack of executive function/ADHD problem for a few weeks, I'm trying to get out of it)
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I tried gardening once but the Appalachian Drug Task Force hauled half my pots down out of the trees and slapped me with 43 felonies. Gardening, never again.
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's down in the low 40s at night this week. My red ghost pepper plant is still hanging in there for it's last harvest, though. About 30-40 peppers on the plant, half of them full sized, just waiting to ripen.
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I need to clear out lots of weeds, till, and plant about 300 bulbs before the freeze.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Entonces, with frost expected this coming weekend my San Marzanos are done. Going to remove them from the soil later today. They were VERY successful, will repeat next year, only with better support cages.

Only thing left in the ground is waaaay too much kale, and a lonely squash. Out they come today too.

/habaneros and cayennes will also be repeated.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have a couple of Cherokee Purple tomatoes left on the vine and maybe one German Queen.  I lost a dozen of them to end rot (but none on my other plants).
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My kittens turned into cats and laid all over my plants, I'm nursing a bunch of japanese iris and have lost a few fancy amaryllis... the sweetest one seems determined to smash my agapanthes, kicked rocks out of my Frangipani to pee/poop and now crushing daylillys, I mean literally right NOW... I gotta go turn the hose on 'em.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: No flowers apparently appeared, it was just those pods, so... Hmmm..


not wild fennel....I'm overrun with the stuff each year, and it isn't that. Wild fennel hits 2 metres easily. never seen those pods on it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Harvested the last bit of my first crop. Now they hang to dry for a week, followed by more trimming, and then more drying.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Harvested the last bit of my first crop. Now they hang to dry for a week, followed by more trimming, and then more drying.


Yummy stuff!
 
omg bbq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

deadromanoff: omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Harvested the last bit of my first crop. Now they hang to dry for a week, followed by more trimming, and then more drying.

Yummy stuff!


Thanks! My first time doing outdoor growing. I have a tent and light for indoor stuff.
I more or less set things up on an auto-watering schedule and neglected it, kinda to see what I'd have for yield as space was not at a premium.  Indoor it's all about trimming and making a green carpet and bla bla bla.  This was just "let's see how much of a weed you really are" and I was impressed.
Only thing I'm not used to with outdoor is bugs. I'm not too grossed out but still bugs are bugs.  Most don't even get near the buds because they are too sticky so proper trimming will mitigate most of those. That said I smoke cigars now and then and they have cigar beetle eggs in them so bugs are just gonna have to be present I guess.

That said I'm kinda excited to carefully cultivate an indoor plant this winter and have it perfect before I shift the light and make it go into overdrive.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.