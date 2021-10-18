 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death. Legolas unavailable for comment   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Norway, Police, Norwegian police, Criminal Investigation Department, Constable, Arrow, Police inspector, Victim  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 10:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And a that buckler gave him +1 to his AC when the police arrived.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot an arrow at me and I'll cap your ass with my musket
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With arrows?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Shoot an arrow at me and I'll cap your ass with my musket


Oops. You missed, because your musket sucks. Now I'll rain a dozen arrows on you while you're reloading, that simple 12 step process that takes 20-30 seconds on a good day.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.  An arrow is just a way to stab someone from a distance.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JA! UND SCTHABBING!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: scotchcrotch: Shoot an arrow at me and I'll cap your ass with my musket

Oops. You missed, because your musket sucks. Now I'll rain a dozen arrows on you while you're reloading, that simple 12 step process that takes 20-30 seconds on a good day.


How about I flint you with my Baker rifle at 200 yards while your trying to lob arrows at me.

Archery isn't accurate at 200 yards.  But a decent 18th or early 19th century rifle is.

Having said that, the English Army of 1400 AD would have kicked the ass of the British Army of 1800 AD.  I've done the math.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what are you going to do, bow and arrow me?

-stabbing victim
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Duh.  An arrow is just a way to stab someone from a distance.


Kinda like a flamethrower

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: WyDave: scotchcrotch: Shoot an arrow at me and I'll cap your ass with my musket

Oops. You missed, because your musket sucks. Now I'll rain a dozen arrows on you while you're reloading, that simple 12 step process that takes 20-30 seconds on a good day.

How about I flint you with my Baker rifle at 200 yards while your trying to lob arrows at me.

Archery isn't accurate at 200 yards.  But a decent 18th or early 19th century rifle is.

Having said that, the English Army of 1400 AD would have kicked the ass of the British Army of 1800 AD.  I've done the math.


It is accurate at 200+ yards if you are shooting into massed troops.  It's a lot easier to hit a mass of 1000 people than 1 person.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Other weapons that have been used are stabbing weapons

Wouldn't arrows be considered stabbing weapons?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

haknudsen: dittybopper: WyDave: scotchcrotch: Shoot an arrow at me and I'll cap your ass with my musket

Oops. You missed, because your musket sucks. Now I'll rain a dozen arrows on you while you're reloading, that simple 12 step process that takes 20-30 seconds on a good day.

How about I flint you with my Baker rifle at 200 yards while your trying to lob arrows at me.

Archery isn't accurate at 200 yards.  But a decent 18th or early 19th century rifle is.

Having said that, the English Army of 1400 AD would have kicked the ass of the British Army of 1800 AD.  I've done the math.

It is accurate at 200+ yards if you are shooting into massed troops.  It's a lot easier to hit a mass of 1000 people than 1 person.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It was accurate enough to rack up a kill in WW2, so it's not like humans are always plinking from maximum distance without cover as fast as possible.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Other weapons that have been used are stabbing weapons

Wouldn't arrows be considered stabbing weapons?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Depends on the tip.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Skyrim: I took an Arrow in the Knee [HD]
Youtube ncKW1aJkOvg
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oetzi?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: abhorrent1: Other weapons that have been used are stabbing weapons

Wouldn't arrows be considered stabbing weapons?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 678x452]

Depends on the tip.


I like how it wasn't obvious enough what it was so you had Dave Chappelle exclaiming "PATRIOT ARROW??"
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not even a gamer, but I fall asleep and wake up to stations like this, and my first thought of the day is: "Those Mongols were such dicks! Christ, what a bunch of assholes!"


Mongols Season 1 Full - from Genghis to Kublai
Youtube bzatw32j-i4


And I start moving my pieces on the world map to stop the invasion of the Mongol Horde...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
😲
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.