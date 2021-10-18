 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   This year's National Hide and Seek Tournament Southeast Regional winner hails from Alabama   (msn.com) divider line
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1. Mighty fine police work there.

2. It's a nice change of pace from the "Another X unvaccinated Alabamans have died of COVID" drumbeat.  Of course, this is Huntsville, which has about as many rocket scientists as the rest of Alabama has teeth, so things are different.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was "missing" in a police van for two weeks? Yeah, I'm calling every kind of bullshiat.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: She was "missing" in a police van for two weeks? Yeah, I'm calling every kind of bullshiat.


It sounds like they have it all on surveillance camera.  Probably just an unused van on the lot that the last person who used it didn't lock.  Negligent, but not nefarious.

Of course, until they release the video they talk about, the story should be taken with a grain of salt
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The vehicle was parked in the rear of police department's public safety complex

Note to self: avoid any police "safety complex" you may encounter.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young woman the police were "very familiar" with found dead in old van used to move evidence marked for destruction?  Sound aboveboard to me.  Hoverboard, even.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: 1. Mighty fine police work there.

2. It's a nice change of pace from the "Another X unvaccinated Alabamans have died of COVID" drumbeat.  Of course, this is Huntsville, which has about as many rocket scientists as the rest of Alabama has teeth, so things are different.


Right. But they are Alabama rocket scientists. When as the last time a rocket from Alabama took a hooman to space?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Laundrie
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Nance made it into the van because it was unlocked, which violates department policy and "shouldn't have happened," McCarver said. "

"it does not have handles on the inside "

Removing the doors from junked fridges is the law. Maybe they should remove the doors from this van if they're not going to use it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Nance made it into the van because it was unlocked, which violates department policy and "shouldn't have happened," McCarver said. "

"it does not have handles on the inside "

Removing the doors from junked fridges is the law. Maybe they should remove the doors from this van if they're not going to use it.


It sounds like it was a general utility van. They should have just locked the doors, because obviously it's a problem if someone decides to climb in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Nance made it into the van because it was unlocked, which violates department policy and "shouldn't have happened," McCarver said. "

"it does not have handles on the inside "

Removing the doors from junked fridges is the law. Maybe they should remove the doors from this van if they're not going to use it.


Yes, they should, but there's something else going on here.  They noted people walk around near the thing all the time, if she was stuck she should have been able to make enough noise pretty easily to get people to investigate wtf was going on
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Read the article from the first time it was shared here, then this one- news bias anyone?

Farkitcle from three days ago

Is NBC more credible than Yahoo?  It seems the journalist names are made up.
 
