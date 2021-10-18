 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Someone tossed a coin in the well and wished for veal   (necn.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I'll never have that recipe agaaaaaaaain.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your religion forbid pigs in a blanket then have veal in a well.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falls down a well, eyes go cross.

Kicked by a mule, They go back.

I dunno.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a moooving story.
 
Number 216
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: [Fark user image image 300x168]


It looks so delicious!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Toss a coin to your firefighter.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did anyone tip the waitress ?
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


"and is delicious and nutritious... in fact it's veally good..."
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Something about torturing the cow before its murdered makes the meat that much more tender and tasty! I love veal.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vealy well.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Something about torturing the cow before its murdered makes the meat that much more tender and tasty! I love veal.


MEAT IS MURDER!!!!


tasty tasty murder
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.