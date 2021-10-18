 Skip to content
Gallop Poll shows Americans believe they were happier back in the horse-and-buggy days
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have this nightmare where they all get their wish.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.


None of the fools surveyed were alive in the 30's. This is all fantasy. Peak horse and buggy was nearly two centuries ago.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Polio, a miserable life in an iron lung, or if you're lucky enough to live to retirement age, barely enough to survive, since social security was only 4 years old.

Sounds like paradise.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, seriously? No indoor plumbing, no modern medicine, no electricity, no social welfare programs to help you when your company decides to cut your wages (which happened a lot during the Guilded Age).
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.

None of the fools surveyed were alive in the 30's. This is all fantasy. Peak horse and buggy was nearly two centuries ago.


I completely misread the poll. It was CONDUCTED in 1939.

Just goes to show people always view the past with rose-tinted glasses.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: snocone: jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.

None of the fools surveyed were alive in the 30's. This is all fantasy. Peak horse and buggy was nearly two centuries ago.

I completely misread the poll. It was CONDUCTED in 1939.

Just goes to show people always view the past with rose-tinted glasses.


I missed that as well. Oh well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans don't pay attention to history
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: snocone: jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.

None of the fools surveyed were alive in the 30's. This is all fantasy. Peak horse and buggy was nearly two centuries ago.

I completely misread the poll. It was CONDUCTED in 1939.

Just goes to show people always view the past with rose-tinted glasses.


Watch more Three Stooges
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all know horses and buggies lasted until the mid 1940's, right?
They were nowhere near as common as they were up to the 1930's but they were still a thing, like DSL is now.

The automobile is barely 125 years old.

200 years?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh, Gallop.  Also, wasn't it all just a ballet of death back then?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think most people were happier pre facebook.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 19th Century was a time of casual relentless pain and body odor.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without horses and buggies, there's a whole lot less shiat on the streets...
(California excluded)
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Americans don't pay attention to history


Farkers don't pay attention to details.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that the pinnacle of human existence was when Taco Bell sold $.39 tacos.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There were a few perks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 425x239]
There were a few perks.


Hookers and blow, man
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've probably been lynched and dragged by one of those buggies but being alive is overrated so
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If RDR2 has taught me anything, I would be an exceptionally wealthy fur trader.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh, seriously? No indoor plumbing, no modern medicine, no electricity, no social welfare programs to help you when your company decides to cut your wages (which happened a lot during the Guilded Age).


And no wall-to-wall coverage of the latest school shooting or Missing Attractive White Woman.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no reason why they can't have a horse and buggy now.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't wanna love back then.  You couldn't even go into the water without getting your leg nibbled on by a trilobite.  And the dimetrodon feces, the damned place must have stank to high heaven.  And color hadn't been invented yet, so everything was black and white.  Also, there were only three channels, and you had to get up to change the channel, thus risking more trilobite-caused injuries.

You can keep your olden days!  Hmph!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1903 the Wright Brothers made history in Kitty Hawk. 11 years later planes were dropping bombs all over Europe.

Facebook was launched in 2004 as a Harvard social page for students. 12 years later Facebook drove a nail in the coffin of American democracy.

Make of that what you will.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.

None of the fools surveyed were alive in the 30's. This is all fantasy. Peak horse and buggy was nearly two centuries ago.


It was done in the 30s though. Says 1939 right there at the beginning... Try to keep up ok.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they didn't ask any horses in that survey!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: If RDR2 has taught me anything, I would be an exceptionally wealthy fur trader.


Also - go to the post office to pay off your bounties.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh, seriously? No indoor plumbing, no modern medicine, no electricity, no social welfare programs to help you when your company decides to cut your wages (which happened a lot during the Guilded Age).


No unions, so it was the Gilded Age (for the robber barons, anyway).  But hey! No income tax on your 30c a day.!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Y'all know horses and buggies lasted until the mid 1940's, right?


If you go to Amish country horses and buggies are still around.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: If RDR2 has taught me anything, I would be an exceptionally wealthy fur trader.


Why not now?
Kids in the Hall: Trapper
Youtube tbfA5L3YAO0
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Americans don't pay attention to history


If history only went back 5 minutes ago we'd be fine.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything the current population knows about ye olden days they learned from movies. So they think the past is brightly decorated, impeccably dressed, incredibly polite, and has a bouncy, jovial soundtrack.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Polio, a miserable life in an iron lung, or if you're lucky enough to live to retirement age, barely enough to survive, since social security was only 4 years old.

Sounds like paradise.


Sounds like the future
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the polls today...I don't know what they want when they ask me if "we're on the right track" or "do you think government is headed in the right direction?"  I ask them "what track is that?" or "which direction do you mean?" and they hang up on me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure great old days. Just don't be black, Hispanic, Asian, gay or poor.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: ssaoi: [Fark user image image 425x239]
There were a few perks.

Hookers and blow, man


When they have the old west brothels in movies and tv shows, it's just horrifying. So many terrible diseases and smells.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news...for Roosevelt.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember which comedian made the joke about black people having no nostalgia for "the good old days"  but I bet it applies here.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they asked my dad that in the 1930s, he'd probably say, "Wait...you have a BUGGY?!!"

/no indoor plumbing
// one step up from a sod house
/// he and his brothers made a motor scooter to fart around on until he was old enough to send away for his driver's license
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The past is a nice place to visit but I wouldn't want to live there.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't though. People dropped like flies and worked like dogs and were dumb as rocks.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see the sample population and whether it came close to matching the demographics of the era.

I doubt they were doing much polling among Blacks at a time when a few old people still remembered being slaves.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh, seriously? No indoor plumbing, no modern medicine, no electricity, no social welfare programs to help you when your company decides to cut your wages (which happened a lot during the Guilded Age).


yeah wasn't ice like a seasonal delicacy at that point in time? like if you could get a large enough block hauled from somewhere to somewhere before it melted you might have a chance to have ice in a drink?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good old days (for white people) when you felt better when you could look down on someone below you and aspire to someone above you. If you had a private phone in 1939, you were probably living in a town or city and relatively well off.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's 2021 and we still don't have flying cars, robot servants, buildings that float in the sky and 4 hour work weeks.  Might as well be living in the horse and buggy days.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

They dressed pretty snappily in the old horse and buggy days.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Sure great old days. Just don't be black, Hispanic, Asian, gay or poor.


Your people have a much more affectionate memory of this period of history than my people do.

- Burton "Gus" Guster
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayhawk88: Certainly nothing was happening between 1930 and 1939 that would have unusually colored peoples perceptions of their quality of life at the time.


I was thinking the same, like 1939 was an incredible year to be asking such a question. Rising out of the Depression, worried about what was happening in Europe if you were the sort to read or listen to news; would history repeat itself from just twenty years earlier? But on the other hand, it was incredible in the good way for movies. The best movie year ever, and you could see a newsreel, cartoon or serial, and a double feature for twenty or twenty-five cents, if you cared to hang around long enough. That was doable for many people, and radios were becoming more affordable for families.

I feel like in 1939 my answer would have been no, times are better now. But that's as me, who I am now. My mom's parents were immigrants, and she was kind of embarrassed by that when she started school a year or two later; maybe I would have been as well.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also they made a movie about this. it's the only Woody Allen movie I have ever liked.
Midnight in Paris/Best scene/Woody Allen/Owen Wilson/Marion Cotillard/Adriana
Youtube XbkKirBSQnI
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.