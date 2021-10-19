 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Man and pie arrested   (ky3.com) divider line
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Will he be forced to stare at his shame at the kitchen table?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have run along the pie's circumference, and not the radius to get away, as there is less area to cover.

Or is it the way around? I was never good at geography.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pie will be charged with a crime, seized, and "consume itself while in policy custody"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furthermore, Chocolate Pie is one of my favorite tracks on Physical Graffiti. I declare, it's sweet and nice; like a chocolate pie.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did he steal the pie after an old lady put it on the windowsill to cool?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do you put cuffs on a pie?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Warning: do not watch this while operating heavy machinery.

In The Sweet Pie and Pie - BACKWARDS!
Youtube kIUAxqpXG9E
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'll never take me alive, coppers!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not chocolate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is he at it again?!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That pursuit had the potential to be so much more awesome than it was.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PRAY FOR PIE
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Investigators say the pie is safe with his belongings for his release.

One Timex digital watch, broken.
One unused prophylactic.
One soiled.
Boots, black.
Belt, black.
One black suit jacket.
One pair black suit pants.
One hat.
Black.
One pair sunglasses.
One Marie Callender pie.
Chocolate.
Twenty-three dollars
and seven cents.
Sign here.

/she caught the katy.....
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Willie "Black Eyed" Griffin
Youtube 0GztEw8XNpQ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I applaud his respect for the pie but it wasn't a filled chocolate cream cake.
 
