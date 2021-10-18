 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   77-year-old driver ran over a cyclist. Just to make sure she put her car in reverse and ran him over again. Just to make sure she put her car in drive and ran him over again. Subby is running out of characters but she still wasn't done yet   (ksl.com) divider line
43
    More: Sick, Automobile, Bicycle, Warren Yoshio Watanabe, American films, Cycling, English-language films, Sustainable transport, Driving  
•       •       •

1071 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 8:31 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am almost certain I saw this on Bugs Bunny as a child.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward.

If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now police say they will meet with the Weber County Attorney's Office to determine what, if any, criminal charges should be filed.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's old. Surprised if she even gets a ticket.

But I'm "picking" on her for saying that I guess, per one of the comments.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the second story that is race-related to come out of that small town. The other was a white guy harassing Mexicans. I used to live in Weber County. These are not kind, gentle Mormons. You either join their church or move or stay in Ogden with the other minorities that live in our fair county.

/nine months was enough living there
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward.

If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!


America has no driving tests after the first one.  She had hers in 1962.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But did she blow coal on them?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?


God's work.

/kidding
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: But did she blow coal on them?


Fairly sure she got alot more exhaust and other pollutants on him considering she backed up 3 times.


/ blow coal, lol
// we really should change it to that
/// it's far more accurate
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!


Misperception of time due to delayed processing in old peoples' brains.

They hit something and run over it, and it takes some time for their brain to process "What was that noise and bump in the road?" They incorrectly perceive they stopped before it's passed entirely under their car, so they throw it in reverse and back up. Again: "What was that noise and bump in the road?" as they back over it again. Incorrect perception, and they drive forward again.

The person doing this should never have a driver license for the rest of their life.
 
ocelot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She was probably making sure not to waste roadkill.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
. . . Mom?

(I actually shouldn't be too hard on my mother, since we've now been in basically the same car accident, turning left and trying to beat the yellow light.)

Back in 2001, I worked with an older woman who had no damn business driving. She'd received her license back when her husband was deployed during the Korean War; he drove her into town when she was eight months pregnant to get it, so she could drive herself to the hospital when she went into labor. The sheriff had her drive around the block, and made her promise that she would onlydrive in case of an emergency, and gave her a license. Then she just renewed it for fifty years. Good job, rural Indiana.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She thought she was in a farmer's market
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shattered Kidney?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?


heading out to buy more 38 special ammunition.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward."


That is a ridiculous explanation, and one of the dumbest things to have ever been written down.
 
nijika
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When will Boomer on Boomer violence end?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This is the second story that is race-related to come out of that small town. The other was a white guy harassing Mexicans. I used to live in Weber County. These are not kind, gentle Mormons. You either join their church or move or stay in Ogden with the other minorities that live in our fair county.

/nine months was enough living there


Race related?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?


SNALL NOT BE I FRONGES!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The 911 call is recorded. She probably admitted to vehicular manslaughter. Five years in prison is a life sentence, and probably less than what she deserves.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward.

If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!


That's the piggie sound giving tacit permission to murder bicyclists with your vehicle while in their jurisdiction.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just like they do in some other countries where it costs less you kill whoever you hit than if they're just hurt because of ongoing medical bills.  There's a 99.5% chance the explanation is compete shiat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?


You don't need a license to drive. You just need a car.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is one reason why we need to put the oldsters in national resiliency centers.  They are a danger and are of decreasing value to the collective.  Put them in resiliency centers so that we have economies of scale for handling the danger of oldsters.  If we let the oldsters roam free, they are just going to continue to hunt the rest of us for sport.  They have nothing to lose, so they can fulfill their dark desires, like hunting other people down and killing them for sport.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the cyclist wearing a farmer's market costume?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Richie Aprile Run Over Beansie - The Sopranos HD
Youtube eN_y2pCG4Z4
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What in the flying f*ck?

Who keeps driving back and forth over the same spot when they think they've hit something but don't know what?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Christ, at the very least, that dumb birch should lose her license. Forever. She should never be allowed to drive again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Birch. LOL, OK, Fark.
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Thanks for the ride, lady!

/Damn it. I forgot what I was going to post now.
//Ah well.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Birch. LOL, OK, Fark.


Fir sure!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What was this senile old bag doing behind the wheel?


Fulfilling everyone else's dreams?
 
ongbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What in the flying f*ck?

Who keeps driving back and forth over the same spot when they think they've hit something but don't know what?


Somebody who knows exactly what they are doing.
 
bababa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nijika: When will Boomer on Boomer violence end?


The driver is slightly too old to be a boomer.
 
jackshaft77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dead men tell no tales
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What in the flying f*ck?

Who keeps driving back and forth over the same spot when they think they've hit something but don't know what?



A woman.
 
Northern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward.

If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!


Because it's better to hit and kill someone than have them permanently disabled and sue you for every penny you are worth?
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Roy police do not believe the 77-year-old driver of the car intentionally ran over Watanabe. Investigators believe the woman did not realize she hit a bicycle, but apparently knew she had hit something and kept trying to drive around or over it by backing up and going forward.

If you think you ran over something and have no idea what it is, WHY IN THE EVERLOVING FARK WOULD YOU REVERSE OVER IT?! AND THEN DRIVE OVER IT AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?! AND AGAIN?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nijika: When will Boomer on Boomer violence end?


She is technically not a Boomer but a Silent and nobody hates Boomers more than the Silent Generation, they just don't say anything about it.  Because they're silent.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Christ, I once ran over a pigeon who was very stupidly sitting in my parking spot and I could tell from that little bump I had run something over.

/plus the "crunch" of his tiny bicycle
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: I am almost certain I saw this on Bugs Bunny as a child.


I watched Blood Simplewhen I was under 10 yrs old.

That particular scene isn't easy to forget.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.