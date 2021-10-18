 Skip to content
(Carscoops)   Step 1: Steal front-end loader. Step 2: Use front-end loader to steal motorcycles. Step 3: Profit?   (carscoops.com) divider line
10
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2Fast2Tractor.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Front loader Trifecta?

https://m.fark.com/comments/11847211/​n​ew?from_page=main#new
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Five posts down on the front page.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It never occurred to the thief that a dirtbike might be a better vehicle for evading law enforcement than a front-loader tractor?

/and here I thought the US had a monopoly on that brand of stupid
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know what? This one has a full video so I'll allow it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait so Peat has a brother in Austria?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They've done weirder heists.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Time to quarantine Australia.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiat, a front end loader is an expensive piece of equipment, has no VIN or title, and no requirement to register.

People should steal more construction equipment.
 
