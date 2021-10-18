 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   World's only floating nuclear power plant opened to visitors. Not many visitors yet, needs more glowing reviews   (raillynews.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've never toured a Naval vessel making a port call? I'm pretty sure your mom has, Subby.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?


Apparently, because it's a barge instead of a vessel (At least, according to Wiki it's not self propelled)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Russian so that's not going to end well.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
wessels
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?


This.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That sound like something Russians would.... OK yup.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?


It's a Turkish site writing about Russian power generation, so I'd start near there.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?


Sure you can do this, if you override the safety systems that would normally prevent it, but you are typically talking about less than a megawatt. The shore power connection for any ship is only what is needed to keep the ship in standby and reversing it would not be any better.  The sub I was on used two 600-amp 440 volt connections, that's about a half of a megawatt.

Ex-submariner who setup shore power way too many times.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Participants visited the floating nuclear power plant in order to BE collectED and analyzeD FOR data on environmental and radiation safety

In Soviet Russia, the visit visits you.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia only makes gas, oil, and Vodak and is a gas station masquerading as a country.

ChangeMyMind.jpg
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

natazha: JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?

Sure you can do this, if you override the safety systems that would normally prevent it, but you are typically talking about less than a megawatt. The shore power connection for any ship is only what is needed to keep the ship in standby and reversing it would not be any better.  The sub I was on used two 600-amp 440 volt connections, that's about a half of a megawatt.

Ex-submariner who setup shore power way too many times.


Would GRU like to know more?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gopher321: wessels


I saw what you did there, Checkov!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice boat.

It's not great, but it's not terrible.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Russia only makes gas, oil, and Vodak and is a gas station masquerading as a country.

ChangeMyMind.jpg


"Since the end of the Cold War, the Kalashnikov has become the Russian people's greatest export. After that comes vodka, caviar, and suicidal novelists."

-Yuri Orlov, Lord of War
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JessieL: which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port


They are not commonly capable of that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not true. I have one.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: ColonelCathcart: Russia only makes gas, oil, and Vodak and is a gas station masquerading as a country.

ChangeMyMind.jpg

"Since the end of the Cold War, the Kalashnikov has become the Russian people's greatest export. After that comes vodka, caviar, and suicidal novelists."

-Yuri Orlov, Lord of War


I cannot argue with such wisdom.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: vessel


A "vessel" is a container for holding strong drink. What you are thinking of is a ship.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JessieL: How narrowly do you have to define "floating nuclear power plant" to include this, but none of the nuclear powered ships currently in existence (which are commonly capable of supplying power to the local grid from port)?


A more specific answer is because most naval nuclear propulsion drives steam turbines that are geared down (reduction gears) to directly power the propulsion shaft[s] of the ship (or boat, for submarine nomenclature). Any electric generation is a minor amount for hotel power, and is not enough to feed into a power grid for any substantial use

Exceptions: There are some turbo-electric ships that have steam turbines driving electrical generation that then powers an electric motor to turn screws. The USA built the USS Glenard P. Lipscomb and the USS Tullibee as somewhat experimental submarines. The French built the Triomphant-class submarines. Just this month (October 01) the USA began construction of the Columbia-class submarines.
 
