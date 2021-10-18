 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   You might want to rethink that clever Halloween costume idea   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
41
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awww....I was going to go as Gabby Petito

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beckwith said U.S. Marshals advised him to shave his beard, which he quickly regretted doing, "because I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does."

Yea, I would've told those Marshals to fark off and do their job better. Why should he shave? Brian's the one who sucks.

The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

Ohh, totes cool then. You'd think the marshals would ask the hotel who was staying in that room before barging in like that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stayed there.
they have like 30)# catfish that can eat you.
And Nell's house
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just to throw it out there for 2021: blackface still isn't OK. Steer clear of Native American costumes, too.

I DO have faith in the American public, though, so I'm sure we'll discover something offensive this year no one has tried before. Maybe something related to Koreans and The Squid Game.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, guys.  Seriously - WTF are you doing over there?  The local barneys gave him a 3-day head start, then took his mom's word for it when she said he went to the swamp.  Then they went back to his mom's house after 2 weeks and said, "You sure?"  And she said, "Yep.  That's hat he said", so they went back on the wild goose chase.  Then they got his dad to lead them around the swamp, which in no way could have been leading them in the wrong direction... then... what?  Start arresting every douchebro with a beard?  That's going to go well.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Least interesting installment of the Laundrie Files ever.

/needs moar computational demonology.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gabby Petito


That's sexy Gabby Petito
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I stayed there.
they have like 30)# catfish that can eat you.
And Nell's house


I feel like the outcome of this is going to depend on whether you give the serum to Zoe or Mia. And there will likely be monsters involved.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's been said, but "shave your beard?" How about "eat my ass"?  I wouldn't shave my beard just because those dipsh*ts can't do their job properly.
You really think Brian Laundrie is just out hiking with someone?  Come on. FFS
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went with Squid Game. Not trying to be too edgy.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Laundrie's still alive, he likely shaved his beard off weeks ago.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait... balding white buy with a beard is a police target now?

fark, good thing I've been in the basement for the past few years, and I am not coming out now thank you very much.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok but guys, Kirstie Alley tweeted something about Brian Laundrie possibly living in the crawlspace at his parents' place. Guys. Guyyyys.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
death by strangulation. He will use the sex went too far defense im betting
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about all this, I'm just disappointed that Laundrie's parents didn't name him Matt.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh... this is the camper lady that got killed a few weeks ago thing.  Phew.. I thought it was something important.

Feel sorry for her.  He's probably dead or left the country, or hiding with a militia.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
of Ithica,

Well yeah, any dude in Ithaca is going to fit the description of a tool. That whole place is just some black hole where you throw someone in, and they come out as a tool.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Why should he shave? Brian's the one who sucks.


/damnit
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Beckwith said U.S. Marshals advised him to shave his beard, which he quickly regretted doing, "because I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does."

Yea, I would've told those Marshals to fark off and do their job better. Why should he shave? Brian's the one who sucks.

The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

Ohh, totes cool then. You'd think the marshals would ask the hotel who was staying in that room before barging in like that.



I would love to take the high ground here but I would absolutely let the cops knock me around in a hallway in my underwear if it meant free pancakes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fortunately, Beckwith was quickly cleared as he didn't have Laundrie's tattoos and showed legitimate identification."

Also, not being Of Color.

/some jurisdictions would not find a difference
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His parents could hire lookalikes? dnrtfa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

[Fark user image 460x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can think of nothing more delicious than the breakfast buffet at a mid-range hotel where every morsel is lightly glazed with Covid spew.

Hopefully there was a tub of ivermectin for them to butter their croissants with.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going as Sexy Squid Game this year.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, guys.  Seriously - WTF are you doing over there?  The local barneys gave him a 3-day head start, then took his mom's word for it when she said he went to the swamp.  Then they went back to his mom's house after 2 weeks and said, "You sure?"  And she said, "Yep.  That's hat he said", so they went back on the wild goose chase.  Then they got his dad to lead them around the swamp, which in no way could have been leading them in the wrong direction... then... what?  Start arresting every douchebro with a beard?  That's going to go well.


Columbo visited the suspects in the murders on his show multiple times. But he always made sure he had the right farking guy. What does that tell you about law enforcement today? A bunch of knee-jerk jackasses with badges and guns. A total "Officer Farva" culture to it. Stupidity everywhere.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man he really does look like him, though the girlfriend looks more alive than Gabby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Beckwith said U.S. Marshals advised him to shave his beard, which he quickly regretted doing, "because I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Beckwith said U.S. Marshals advised him to shave his beard, which he quickly regretted doing, "because I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does."

Yea, I would've told those Marshals to fark off and do their job better. Why should he shave? Brian's the one who sucks.

The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

Ohh, totes cool then. You'd think the marshals would ask the hotel who was staying in that room before barging in like that.


What makes you think the hotel didn't call the marshals on him? It's not like Brian is going to check in somewhere with his real name. So some overeager night clerk - who's not seeing very straight after the meth - with nothing else to do thinks he's found a way to make something of his otherwise meaningless life in Fontana Dam, NC*, sees himself on the front page of the backwater gazette, and calls 911.

*As of 2019 the US census estimated a population of, I'm not kidding, 7. In an interview in 2011 one of the women who worked at the resort claimed it was 33, though during the high season the resort was employing about 140 staff.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Fortunately, Beckwith was quickly cleared as he didn't have Laundrie's tattoos and showed legitimate identification."

Also, not being Of Color.

/some jurisdictions would not find a difference


The chance that a black guy gets mistaken for being Brian Laundrie seems pretty remote.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This happens to me a lot except I get confused with Brad Pitt...
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: of Ithica,

Well yeah, any dude in Ithaca is going to fit the description of a tool. That whole place is just some black hole where you throw someone in, and they come out as a tool.


So didnt get in to Cornell huh ?
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, free breakfast!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: OtherLittleGuy: "Fortunately, Beckwith was quickly cleared as he didn't have Laundrie's tattoos and showed legitimate identification."

Also, not being Of Color.

/some jurisdictions would not find a difference

The chance that a black guy gets mistaken for being Brian Laundrie seems pretty remote.


Have you forgotten about
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/l​a​-me-ln-no-charges-lapd-shooting-newspa​per-delivery-women-dorner-manhunt-2016​0127-story.html ?

Wrong sex. Wrong race. WRONG COLOR AND MODEL OF CAR. 100+ shots because "an officer mistook the sound of a newspaper hitting the ground for a gun shot."

Never, NEVER give a cop the benefit of the doubt when it comes to competence.
 
mr0x
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

little big man: The couple said they were given a complementary hotel buffet breakfast for their troubles after the incident.

[Fark user image image 460x318]


Must be some fancy hotel where the breakfast is not included with the room.

It's at the level where breakfast is a buffet but high enough that its separate from the room.

// Don't travel much.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kindms: LineNoise: of Ithica,

Well yeah, any dude in Ithaca is going to fit the description of a tool. That whole place is just some black hole where you throw someone in, and they come out as a tool.

So didnt get in to Cornell huh ?


nope
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You just know some fed just totally wasted a "Time to fold the Laundrie boys." Cause there's almost no way he can use that when they really catch him without looking silly.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x593]


Annie Arriola? Sounds legit.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: OtherLittleGuy: "Fortunately, Beckwith was quickly cleared as he didn't have Laundrie's tattoos and showed legitimate identification."

Also, not being Of Color.

/some jurisdictions would not find a difference

The chance that a black guy gets mistaken for being Brian Laundrie seems pretty remote.


...but never zero
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They he suggested he shave... Because Landrie definitely hasn't thought of that. Also, suspect is hatless.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Sexy Drew Curtis is right out?
 
