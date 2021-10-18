 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Open a gun range that has a busy freeway between the stalls and targets? What could possibly go wrong? Oh wait, it's in Switzerland, so nothing in the 20 years it's been operating   (youtube.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloke on the Range did a video on it also
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so you can have motorsports, or gun safety, but not both.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Switzerland doesn't have the same morally degenerate gun culture as America.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size


They aren't even trying!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

anfrind: Switzerland doesn't have the same morally degenerate gun culture as America.


You take that back, mutherfarker! From my cold dead hands!!!!
 
covfefe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice, a Tom Scott video on Reddit. Highly recommended subscription to this guy. His videos are great.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Nice, a Tom Scott video on Reddit. Highly recommended subscription to this guy. His videos are great.


Fark!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

question_dj: OK, so you can have motorsports, or gun safety, but not both.


This range is genuinely 100% safe otherwise it could never have been built
Youtube r5capbhKlVA
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oops. Quoted the wrong post. Should've been.

baka-san: Bloke on the Range did a video on it also
 
webct_god
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice. Though I feel this is out of necessity instead of the oh shiat factor. I could see this working here, too. But there isn't the necessity; we're a big country in terms of space.

Before farkers go off with "OMG!!!! A mass shooting waiting to happen!!!!", since when do you need a shooting range to pick off cars on a freeway? And, every range I've been to felt safer than being out in public. If your shooting range doesn't have a safety officer, find another shooting range...
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.


Good thing it's not in Dallas then, I guess?

/Back, and to the left...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

question_dj: OK, so you can have motorsports, or gun safety, but not both.


You're right, they don't have the dicks that would shoot at cars for funsies.
 
webct_god
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.


You could stand up and pick off a car. Though I have the feeling you would be tasting concrete before you could even think about pulling the trigger.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.


or someone does something intentionally dangerous.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

webct_god: Nice. Though I feel this is out of necessity instead of the oh shiat factor. I could see this working here, too. But there isn't the necessity; we're a big country in terms of space.

Before farkers go off with "OMG!!!! A mass shooting waiting to happen!!!!", since when do you need a shooting range to pick off cars on a freeway? And, every range I've been to felt safer than being out in public. If your shooting range doesn't have a safety officer, find another shooting range...


bing.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have faith that an America would be able to plink passing cars.  I don't know how, but it's built into our national DNA - we shoot shiat, and we're farking great at it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is pretty cool.

So, from a prone position it is almost impossible to hit a car, but if somebody stands it is possible. Although that seems unlikely because of the attitudes of the members there. Something like this would never work in the US. You know you would have somebody stand and shoot, not necessarily to hit cars, but to prove that they can do it and still hit targets.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: anfrind: Switzerland doesn't have the same morally degenerate gun culture as America.

You take that back, mutherfarker! From my cold dead hands!!!!



As you wish.....
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interestingly designed range. By mandating prone only shooting you do limit the usability and training utility a bit as you can't simulate normal shooting scenarios.  Still it seems well designed and safely used so what more could you want from a range.

If you are a madman inclined to go shooting at a road, why go to a range and instead just pick any of the 10s of thousands of miles of roadway to commit your crimes on.  People who use ranges tend to be on the safer end of those engaged in shooting sports, although there are always exceptions or individuals who have a profound lapse in judgment. Most areas have a range available to practice safely and effectively if you look for it.  A good range is much better than simply going to a deserted area and ruining the environment with putting holes in junk and lead in the soil.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anfrind: Switzerland doesn't have the same morally degenerate gun culture as America.


Or degenerate culture in general. We're all about the freedom - but allergic to the idea that responsibilities go hand in hand with some of those freedoms.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Interestingly designed range. By mandating prone only shooting you do limit the usability and training utility a bit as you can't simulate normal shooting scenarios.  Still it seems well designed and safely used so what more could you want from a range.

If you are a madman inclined to go shooting at a road, why go to a range and instead just pick any of the 10s of thousands of miles of roadway to commit your crimes on.  People who use ranges tend to be on the safer end of those engaged in shooting sports, although there are always exceptions or individuals who have a profound lapse in judgment. Most areas have a range available to practice safely and effectively if you look for it.  A good range is much better than simply going to a deserted area and ruining the environment with putting holes in junk and lead in the soil.


There only range issues I've ever really encountered was at a gun store with their own range to let customers try out a weapon before purchase, occasionally you'll get an absolute newbie with no firearms experience and a slightly too inattentive employee helping them on the range.

Oh, and the idiots who insist on bringing a rifle to the clearly marked shotgun/handgun public range run by the county park.
 
webct_god
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ongbok: That is pretty cool.

So, from a prone position it is almost impossible to hit a car, but if somebody stands it is possible. Although that seems unlikely because of the attitudes of the members there. Something like this would never work in the US. You know you would have somebody stand and shoot, not necessarily to hit cars, but to prove that they can do it and still hit targets.


We could absolutely have this in the US. Have you ever been to a shooting range? A good one...

The one I used to go to had some idiot come in and he decided to spin around, with a handgun still pointed straight ahead, to brag to his friend about the grouping of his last several shots. He was disarmed by the safety officer before I even knew what was happening. And I was in the stall next to him. But, shiat, that safety officer was fast.

That's when I decided to join a members only range. Never had any incident at this range. Ever.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CAR!!
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

webct_god: covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.

You could stand up and pick off a car. Though I have the feeling you would be tasting concrete before you could even think about pulling the trigger.


You'd have to be hundreds of feet tall anyway, on the far upper percentile for Swiss.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does anyone know why they did it that way? It seems so much simpler to just use a different bit of land.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.

or someone does something intentionally dangerous.


true.

slight Δ of subject
I have zero interest in this kinda thing but I saw a documentary cpl of yrs ago about an accidental shooting at a range. It was actually really interesting, and I ended up watching all of it.

Teenage boy was killed downrange, but well behind the targets and all the safety stuff, and inside a building. Lawyers for the family did a 3D forensic reconstruction.

Turned out to be litany of failed safety measures...
baffles wrong height & distance, and the boards had shrunk away from each other leaving gaps
earth bank behind the targets not high enough
the building was then closer than it should have been, I think, and it wasn't a solid wall facing the range, more like a vented barn or something

iirc the shot was an accidental second firing as well, that went high. bypassed all the safety measures, entered the building, ricocheted off a beam, went through an open door (I think) and hit the kid in the side of the head.

So, very unlikely series of events, but a completely preventable death.

anyway, it was interesting
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

covfefe: webct_god: covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.

You could stand up and pick off a car. Though I have the feeling you would be tasting concrete before you could even think about pulling the trigger.

You'd have to be hundreds of feet tall anyway, on the far upper percentile for Swiss.


I think you mean hundreds of centimeters.

Most of the world uses sensible measurements.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're pandering to the 267 people in Switzerland who own guns so they can keep track of bullets fired versus bullets purchased.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't see the range they were shooting. From the overhead, it looked between 100 and 200 meters (too short for 100 meters, but I'm terrible judging ranges).
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Sounds like they're pandering to the 267 people in Switzerland who own guns so they can keep track of bullets fired versus bullets purchased.


Around 25% of the Swiss population owns guns. Most those are semi-auto military service rifles.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: Kit Fister: covfefe: Designed so that nothing can really happen unless the bullet somehow changes trajectory in midflight.

or someone does something intentionally dangerous.

true.

slight Δ of subject
I have zero interest in this kinda thing but I saw a documentary cpl of yrs ago about an accidental shooting at a range. It was actually really interesting, and I ended up watching all of it.

Teenage boy was killed downrange, but well behind the targets and all the safety stuff, and inside a building. Lawyers for the family did a 3D forensic reconstruction.

Turned out to be litany of failed safety measures...
baffles wrong height & distance, and the boards had shrunk away from each other leaving gaps
earth bank behind the targets not high enough
the building was then closer than it should have been, I think, and it wasn't a solid wall facing the range, more like a vented barn or something

iirc the shot was an accidental second firing as well, that went high. bypassed all the safety measures, entered the building, ricocheted off a beam, went through an open door (I think) and hit the kid in the side of the head.

So, very unlikely series of events, but a completely preventable death.

anyway, it was interesting


Unfortunately, there are any number of hundreds/thousands of deaths every year that happen because of an incredibly unlikely series of events. No getting around it, unfortunately.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kryptoknightmare: anfrind: Switzerland doesn't have the same morally degenerate gun culture as America.

You take that back, mutherfarker! From my cold dead hands!!!!


Sure... just stand right over there... on the other side of the highway...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Sounds like they're pandering to the 267 people in Switzerland who own guns so they can keep track of bullets fired versus bullets purchased.

"The 2017 report from Small Arms Survey has estimated that the number of civilian-held firearms in Switzerland is of

2.332 million, which given a population of 8.4 million corresponds to a gun ownership of around 27.6 guns per 100 residents."

So you were only off by a factor of about eight thousand seven hundred.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.