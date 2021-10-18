 Skip to content
 
Australia is trying to vaccinate all of its koalas against chlamydia.
185 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 3:50 PM



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a cigarette.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
HEY THERE. I"M LITTLE BEAR 34  CALL ME.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who let Subby's mom into Australia?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward | Last Week Tonight | The Comedy Channel on Foxtel
Youtube dgRurZ5gdSw
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Koala Clap is what Men Down Under got after a three day bender at an outback nymphomaniac nudist colony.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I swear to Gob that I have never, ever been to Australia. Do not believe a word they say! Not a word!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing new. Those cute little farkers die of the pink eye. It's also the leading cause of blindness in people of the 3rd world.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A little late? Chlamydia's been rampant in Koalas for many years now.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Their body, their choice.  It's in the constitution!  Their right to bear arms, which shall not be infringed!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always wanted to try Koala meat, so I hope this campaign is effective.

What?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Koala Clap is what Men Down Under got after a three day bender at an outback nymphomaniac nudist colony.


Koala Clap is the new name of my Men At Work/Blue Man Group mashup tribute band.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Koalamydia trachomatis.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: HEY THERE. I"M LITTLE BEAR 34  CALL ME.

[Fark user image 400x400]


That's not a Koala.  That's a Drop Bear.  They don't have Chlamydia.  They have AIDS, an airborne variety.  Don't even get close to them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, wish I had gone to high school in Australia; way better excuse than the standard, "I got it from a toilet seat" excuse to the GF at the time.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Avoid the Clap."

- Jimmy Dugan
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
everyone get is from someone. whoever gave it to a koala should be ashamed.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank God koalas don't have Facebook or this would all turn to shiat in five minutes.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My first greenlight was a video about the noises those little f*ckers made. I can't find the link.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They'll have 100% vaccination for their koalas long before the US has 80% vaccination against Covid.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aspirin between the knees will stop all of this!
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diagonal: I swear to Gob that I have never, ever been to Australia. Do not believe a word they say! Not a word!


I get this image of a koala in fishnet stockings, garter belt, crotchless panties and a bustier.

What? Don't you?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but my koalas have a medical exemption and it's against my religious beliefs.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Nothing new. Those cute little farkers die of the pink eye. It's also the leading cause of blindness in people of the 3rd world.


Someone on Fark posted this (can't remember who) and I liked it so much that I saved it:

Koalas are farking horrible animals. They have one of the smallest brain to body ratios of any mammal, additionally - their brains are smooth. A brain is folded to increase the surface area for neurons. If you present a koala with leaves plucked from a branch, laid on a flat surface, the koala will not recognise it as food. They are too thick to adapt their feeding behaviour to cope with change. In a room full of potential food, they can literally starve to death. This is not the token of an animal that is winning at life.

Speaking of stupidity and food, one of the likely reasons for their primitive brains is the fact that additionally to being poisonous, eucalyptus leaves (the only thing they eat) have almost no nutritional value. They can't afford the extra energy to think, they sleep more than 80% of their farking lives. When they are awake all they do is eat, shiat and occasionally scream like farking satan. Because eucalyptus leaves hold such little nutritional value, koalas have to ferment the leaves in their guts for days on end. Unlike their brains, they have the largest hind gut to body ratio of any mammal. Many herbivorous mammals have adaptations to cope with harsh plant life taking its toll on their teeth, rodents for instance have teeth that never stop growing, some animals only have teeth on their lower jaw, grinding plant matter on bony plates in the tops of their mouths, others have enlarged molars that distribute the wear and break down plant matter more efficiently... Koalas are no exception, when their teeth erode down to nothing, they resolve the situation by starving to death, because they're farking terrible animals.

Being mammals, koalas raise their joeys on milk (admittedly, one of the lowest milk yields to body ratio... There's a trend here). When the young joey needs to transition from rich, nourishing substances like milk, to eucalyptus (a plant that seems to be making it abundantly clear that it doesn't want to be eaten), it finds it does not have the necessary gut flora to digest the leaves. To remedy this, the young joey begins nuzzling its mother's anus until she leaks a little diarrhoea (actually fecal pap, slightly less digested), which he then proceeds to slurp on. This partially digested plant matter gives him just what he needs to start developing his digestive system.

Of course, he may not even have needed to bother nuzzling his mother. She may have been suffering from incontinence. Why? Because koalas are riddled with chlamydia. In some areas the infection rate is 80% or higher. This statistic isn't helped by the fact that one of the few other activities koalas will spend their precious energy on is rape. Despite being seasonal breeders, males seem to either not know or care, and will simply overpower a female regardless of whether she is ovulating. If she fights back, he may drag them both out of the tree, which brings us full circle back to the brain: Koalas have a higher than average quantity of cerebrospinal fluid in their brains. This is to protect their brains from injury... should they fall from a tree. An animal so thick it has its own little built in special ed helmet. I farking hate them.

Tldr; Koalas are stupid, leaky, STI riddled sex offenders. But, hey. They look cute. If you ignore the terrifying snake eyes and terrifying feet.
 
