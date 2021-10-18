 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Guy answers a question nobody ever thought to ask. Namely, can you use a 3650 PSI pressure washer to carve pumpkins? The answer is sorta, as long as you don't mind covering yourself and half the neighborhood with orange slop and seeds   (youtube.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A chainsaw does a much better job
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had the bright idea to use a dremel one year.

High speed rotary tools and soft squishy things don't pair well.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he had cored the pumpkin and then put like a hollow steel cylinder inside so it didn't blast out the back...maaaaaybe, but even then you'd need a drain in the bottom of the pumpkin.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kids in kindergarten know you have to scoop out the seeds before you carve the face

WTF is this idiot's excuse
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: If he had cored the pumpkin and then put like a hollow steel cylinder inside so it didn't blast out the back...maaaaaybe, but even then you'd need a drain in the bottom of the pumpkin.


Work from the bottom up and let the accumulation drain through the bottom parts of the carving?
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Over ten minutes for that? Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this the same link from last year? And the year before? And the year before?


Yawn
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did subby mean to write "Can you use a 3650 psi pressure washer to cover yourself with orange slop and seeds? As long as you don't mind carving a pumpkin"?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I had the bright idea to use a dremel one year.

High speed rotary tools and soft squishy things don't pair well.


Drill and a 3/4" paddle bit cuts a circle that looks like you used a plasma cutter. A pumpkin with a bunch of perfectly round holes is my go-to halloween maneuver.
 
phedex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"can you use a 3650 PSI pressure washer as a bidet? lets find out!"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
is pumpkin conductive enough to use an carbon arc gouging setup?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're going to make a ten minute pumpkin cutting video then I expect ten minutes of pumpkin cutting.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guy answers a question nobody ever thought to ask

Because I think we all already knew the answer
 
