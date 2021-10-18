 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   New Salem 'Witch Trials' to redefine the meaning of the word 'Witch'. Meaning of word 'Is' still unresolved   (boingboing.net) divider line
    More: Interesting, Salem witch trials, Witchcraft, Salem, Massachusetts, Salem Witch Trials, fashion designer Alexander McQueen's Fall, Portraits of Witches, light-sensitive materials, historical trauma  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember that wicca is a religion based on duality - male and female, in balance. That means male witches are totally a thing that exists kids.
Something to keep in mind before y'all start trashing my religion.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll check this thread later. I'm sure it'll be awesome to read up on all the bigoted responses and hate pagans for existing.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if it weighs the same as a duck...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what "Is" is.  I'm out of the hospital and ready to party!

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That all depends on how cold witches tits is.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'll check this thread later. I'm sure it'll be awesome to read up on all the bigoted responses and hate pagans for existing.


if it makes you feel better, my direct ancestors did their best to help sneak out people from these situations during the Salem Witch Trials.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'll check this thread later. I'm sure it'll be awesome to read up on all the bigoted responses and hate pagans for existing.


Nah. You're cool.

Or, at least, not not-cool.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know which witch is which.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bewitched person," please
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, the people murdered weren't "witches" even in the worst stereotypical way you could think of. They were just average people that got farked over by a corrupt system for the sole purpose of gaining more wealth at others expen.... Oh dear... Welp, as they say. History repeats itself.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In Good Omens, the witch had her vengeance:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Best looking witch: Wicked Witch of the East, from Oz the Great and Powerful:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More Weight!!!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well hopefully them puritin farks that killed those innocent people are getting pineapples shoved up their asses for eternity, if you believe in that kinda thing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'll check this thread later. I'm sure it'll be awesome to read up on all the bigoted responses and hate pagans for existing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been to all the witch trial "museums" (using that term loosely) in Salem. They didn't teach me anything I didn't already know and several had wild inaccuracies. Equating the witches (if there were any) in Salem to wiccans (as a couple of the "museums" did) is like comparing 1800s pirate ships to today's kids pirate Lego sets.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi guys, what's going on here? My ears are burning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

darkshadowseveryday.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Would like a word
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Well if it weighs the same as a duck...


Build a bridge out of 'em!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My ancestors were smart enough to get out of the area before this all happened. One would have been a target since she dared to defy the rules and actually bought land in her own name.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most "witches", either at the Salem Trials or in Europe during the heretic persecutions, were not witches or pagans. There may have been people practicing old religions at the time, but "witches" were not those people.

The Salem Trials are heavily documented, and the people accused were never suspected or accused of practicing "witchcraft", either healing magic, old or native religions, or any heretical practices.

They were accused of being in league with the Devil, of "afflicting" the girls who started the outcry or aiding and abetting the ones the girls accused, and initially the breakdown was between two or three families who had a long history of feuds and lawsuits against each other.

Salem had almost nothing to do with old religions, and everything to do with social tensions masked as religious hysteria.
 
