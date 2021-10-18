 Skip to content
 
Ok, who brought the dog?
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. The dogs and the Marshmallow man are related to Gozer, who apparently isn't in this. So why are the dogs and marshmallow men there, what's the connection?

Perhaps I'm over-thinking this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't get it. The dogs and the Marshmallow man are related to Gozer, who apparently isn't in this. So why are the dogs and marshmallow men there, what's the connection?

Perhaps I'm over-thinking this.


Apparently Gozer may be back.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't get it. The dogs and the Marshmallow man are related to Gozer, who apparently isn't in this. So why are the dogs and marshmallow men there, what's the connection?

Perhaps I'm over-thinking this.


It's China-Gozer. The afterlife has discount intellectual copycats just like the real life, only these dogs might be a little derpy and accidentally eat and pee on a few extra people before finding the gatekeeper; the gatekeeper hovers erratically, crashing up and down a few floors, then side to side like some sort of buggy Wonkavator;  the marshmallow men might consist more of poisonous heavy elements than pure marshmallow and necessitate an afterlife product recall.  In a way, they're all far more terrifying.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This looks like shiat.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Arsayalalyur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: [Fark user image image 480x201]


I'm going to bring this up at the next tenant's meeting! There's not supposed to be any pets in the building!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing worse than putting teenagers in a movie for kids. Now the movie will have to have a "kids overcoming kids problems" story line. Its a kids movie written for kids. I have no interest.
 
Stantz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't get it. The dogs and the Marshmallow man are related to Gozer, who apparently isn't in this. So why are the dogs and marshmallow men there, what's the connection?

Perhaps I'm over-thinking this.


Lsherm: Apparently Gozer may be back.


Can I just remind the assembled gentlepersons that the original movie did not end with the Ghostbusters capturing Gozer or vanquishing him/her/they/it.

The movie ended with them crossing the streams to close the portal. That was it. The resulting explosion was what happened on our side of the door. No-one ever said Gozer was gone.
 
Stantz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate it when the trailers give away the ending

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who says the dogs are strictly Gozer?  Maybe they're just generic henchman...henchdogs...y'know, like hellhounds.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Needs more Ant-Man.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stantz: Mugato: I don't get it. The dogs and the Marshmallow man are related to Gozer, who apparently isn't in this. So why are the dogs and marshmallow men there, what's the connection?

Perhaps I'm over-thinking this.

Lsherm: Apparently Gozer may be back.

Can I just remind the assembled gentlepersons that the original movie did not end with the Ghostbusters capturing Gozer or vanquishing him/her/they/it.

The movie ended with them crossing the streams to close the portal. That was it. The resulting explosion was what happened on our side of the door. No-one ever said Gozer was gone.


Hence Phoebe's "We have to finish what our grandfather started." I think that's where the OG GBs come in.

And since when did Ecto become the General Lee? :)
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: And since when did Ecto become the General Lee? :)


Yeah, hate that
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Needs more Ant-Man.


Needs more dancing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure the internet will be just as harsh with a team of annoying tweens as they were with a team talented comedians with lady parts.

(I liked lady Ghostbusters but it was on par with Ghostbusters 2 at best, not liking it doesn't make you a incel).
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I am looking forward to it.

Bunch of wet blankets around here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hello fellow millennials, please see my movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
with Idris Elba as Dr. Peter Venkman!


the special effects look like fun, the story seems to have come to them effortlessly.
i will hate watch this, and hope to be pleasantly surprised.

with an infinite amount of fictional stories to come up with, i really don't see why we need to repeat ourselves as often as we do.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stantz: baltimoreblonde: And since when did Ecto become the General Lee? :)

Yeah, hate that


I only hate it because jumping a 1959 Cadillac Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex (had to look that up) would result in a completely broken car. Like the frame would bend, the suspension would crack, body panels would probably fall off, and you'd be left with junk in short order. Cars that are meant to be jumped look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


foo monkey: Needs more Ant-Man.


Paul Rudd is going to single-handedly save this movie. I predict it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems kinda dark compared to the other Ghostbuster movies. Maybe it's meant for teens and adults.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: with Idris Elba as Dr. Peter Venkman!


the special effects look like fun, the story seems to have come to them effortlessly.
i will hate watch this, and hope to be pleasantly surprised.

with an infinite amount of fictional stories to come up with, i really don't see why we need to repeat ourselves as often as we do.


It's the economics of Hollywood.  Because the studio people that make the decisions don't want to risk their careers and cushy lifestyle on an unknown quantity.
 
