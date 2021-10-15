 Skip to content
 
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   The city with 370 In-N-Outs   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new location is in Brea. Does subby not know the difference between "city" and "metropolitan area"? It's not even the same county as many of the others.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like Altoona has Sheetz locations
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's 74 Guys!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, now I'm feelin' the urge.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Wow, that's 74 Guys!


At 2 in-n-out cycles per second, that's 195 seconds of in-n-out.

Which sounds about right for most Farkers.

Slow down and make it last.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't see Subbysmomville on the map.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
195 seconds

goddammit.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It'sh wherever your mother livesh, Trebek.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a long walk for me but not THAT long, about two miles. Tempting ...

/ And I will walk two grueling miles and I would walk for In-And-Out.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The new location is in Brea. Does subby not know the difference between "city" and "metropolitan area"? It's not even the same county as many of the others.


>>>The joke>>>
  .
  .
  .
  .
You
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snyder's band, 48 Special, will be among those playing the concert.

That took an unexpected turn.

ALL CAUGHT UP IN YOU!  LITTLE GIRL!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Culver's is superior to In-N-Out. Better food and none of that fundie bullsh*t.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Approves:

[Fark user image 500x269] [View Full Size image _x_]



Those are good burgers, Walter.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the four-way corporate merger that gives us Five Guys' Dicks In-N-Out of Wendy.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Like Altoona has Sheetz locations


WAWA!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm a virgin to IN-N-OUT.  Is it any good? I've seen the Big Lebowski  6,454,847,994,445,414,354,54​6 times and always wanted to try.
 
Slayinit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Took a week-long work trip to L.A. a few years back. I made a point of eating at In-N-Out.  Their burgers are wholly adequate but their fry game is non-existent.

/ I don't get the hype
// Five Guys > I&O
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

