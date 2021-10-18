 Skip to content
(CNN) Coal is back on the menu, boys
67
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should tell Trump that acid rain is bad for his golf courses. It'd be fun watching his reaction.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what's driving the spike in Natural Gas prices?  It can't be that failing Joe Biden economy heating up, can it?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: So what's driving the spike in Natural Gas prices?  It can't be that failing Joe Biden economy heating up, can it?


A few reasons:

1. There's no slack in the production capacity. Gas prices have been soft for the past few years so producers have backed off building out new production.
2. There's a shortage of gas in Europe and China, which means they are driving up the price here because if they're willing to pay more for it, then it goes on a ship overseas.
3. Wall Street speculators, the main reason we can't have nice things in the US for any appreciable period of time.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: TommyDeuce: So what's driving the spike in Natural Gas prices?  It can't be that failing Joe Biden economy heating up, can it?

A few reasons:

1. There's no slack in the production capacity. Gas prices have been soft for the past few years so producers have backed off building out new production.
2. There's a shortage of gas in Europe and China, which means they are driving up the price here because if they're willing to pay more for it, then it goes on a ship overseas.
3. Wall Street speculators, the main reason we can't have nice things in the US for any appreciable period of time.


OK - kind of figured #3 along with some supply/demand stuff.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Someone should tell Trump that acid rain is bad for his golf courses. It'd be fun watching his reaction.


Yeah stupid trump it will all get better when we vote him out!
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex I'll take unintended consequences for $500 please.

/Alex?
//Why are you taking a nap?
///:(
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that coal dust has COVID vaccine in it....

Many people are saying that the vapors given off by burning coal make your pee-pee stop working.....

I heard that DEMICATS say that conservatives can't have any of their photovoltaic or wind energy....

/ should probably start some positive conspiracy theories
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things just keep getting better and better for Joe Biden.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


↑ This guy gets it. ↑
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


Or you're from Fukushima.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn.

/well parts of it anyway.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


The people who scream "follow the science!" are pretty selective about which science you should follow.

/both sides
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TFA itself says that this is temporary.

Utilities are switching to burning coal while it remains cheaper than gas per unit energy, a situation that is expected to shortly (meaning in a year or so) reverse.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


Bigly tippy-top nuclear? With big burly crying men who you can tell aren't criers?

/ we can't have "nuclear" because we refuse to spend the money it requires to maintain "nuclear". FFS, last winter people in Texas lived like 14th century French peasants for a couple of weeks
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.


Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well if China isn't cutting their emissions, I don't see why anyone else should either.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑


Then get on with it already.
25+ years warning, and all we got since then are a couple severely over-budget and half-canceled or not yet in-service reactors.

/That industry acts like it is planned by morons.
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?


I am playing it safe and am sticking with good old reliable punch cards , tyvm .
 
GoodHomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: TommyDeuce: So what's driving the spike in Natural Gas prices?  It can't be that failing Joe Biden economy heating up, can it?

A few reasons:

1. There's no slack in the production capacity. Gas prices have been soft for the past few years so producers have backed off building out new production.
2. There's a shortage of gas in Europe and China, which means they are driving up the price here because if they're willing to pay more for it, then it goes on a ship overseas.
3. Wall Street speculators, the main reason we can't have nice things in the US for any appreciable period of time.


I'd add that oil and gas producers drastically cut spending on oil and gas drilling in 2020 because of COVID-19 (demand was down and prices were very low) and those cuts persisted into the first half of 2021. Now, as oil and gas demand rises, growth in supply is lagging because it takes time for higher prices to result in more drilling. It could become an ugly winter for prices, but supply will eventually catch up (at least in North America).
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


You sir are correct.
I have been accumulating stock in uranium companies for a few years now. The whole sector is "waking up" right now and is about to figuratively explode. Utilities have not been contracting for supply and now there is a push for the electrification of the planet resulting in a massive need for base load electricity generation to support it. The next year to year and a half is going to make uranium investors very rich.
Either nuclear or hydrogen fuel cells are our base load generation future but hydrogen is always "10 years out"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑

Then get on with it already.
25+ years warning, and all we got since then are a couple severely over-budget and half-canceled or not yet in-service reactors.

/That industry acts like it is planned by morons.


Regulatory restrictions. NIMBY. EPA impact studies: Somewhere, the endangered striped planes mosquito is endangered. It costs hundreds of millions before you can even break ground.

Solar and wind? Here, have some subsidies!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?


Your post is emitting 3.5 roentgen, Tovarisch

/ not so good but not so bad...

// I keeed
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the last time i had coal, it gave me gas.

*Barney Gumble burp*
 
Dafatone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?


Fukushima would have been prevented if they actually had gas in the backup generators, from what I understand.

Plus, like you said, new tech is way better.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is mostly due to the collapse of oil prices at the beginning of the pandemic (remember the negative value for crude at the end of one month). With fracking the gas just pays for the drilling, the profit is in the wet fraction, ie the oil they bring up. If you're not going to make any money on the crude then you're not fracking new wells and once prices recover it takes a while to get folks back in the field and for new wells to produce. So we've got a resurgence in economic activity, low production, and high commodities prices due to the trillions pumped into the economy all converging to raise natural gas prices leaving a temporary window for coal to sell for a few months before it's back to cheap gas.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: TommyDeuce: So what's driving the spike in Natural Gas prices?  It can't be that failing Joe Biden economy heating up, can it?

A few reasons:

1. There's no slack in the production capacity. Gas prices have been soft for the past few years so producers have backed off building out new production.
2. There's a shortage of gas in Europe and China, which means they are driving up the price here because if they're willing to pay more for it, then it goes on a ship overseas.
3. Wall Street speculators, the main reason we can't have nice things in the US for any appreciable period of time.


<Icantfaptothis.jpg>
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Alex I'll take unintended consequences for $500 please.

/Alex?
//Why are you taking a nap?
///:(


Too soon
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Fursecution: Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑

Then get on with it already.
25+ years warning, and all we got since then are a couple severely over-budget and half-canceled or not yet in-service reactors.

/That industry acts like it is planned by morons.

Regulatory restrictions. NIMBY. EPA impact studies: Somewhere, the endangered striped planes mosquito is endangered. It costs hundreds of millions before you can even break ground.

Solar and wind? Here, have some subsidies!


North America and Europe are lagging. Asia is going balls out on nuclear. For example over the next several years China is starting a nuke plant on average every 2.5 months.
 
adamatari
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.


Build some plants in less than a decade and we'll talk. Hasn't happened.

Nuclear people talk big about their tech but they can't support their talk. They can't build new plants that are economically competitive on a reasonable time frame. Meanwhile, solar, wind and batteries are getting cheaper every day, and solar is now cheaper than everything else.

Put up or shut up.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?

Fukushima would have been prevented if they actually had gas in the backup generators, from what I understand.

Plus, like you said, new tech is way better.


Nuclear Engineers have been sitting on super-mega amazing practically fail-safe nuclear power plants for decades. But we can't build them. Why? Frankly NIMBY. I mean, sure, nothing is perfect. I'm sure if Elon Musk's Starship turned into a "Rods from God" thing, you're going to have a mess. But, it's a risk we should be willing to take. Because if we want to stay an industrial, economically growing nation, we need cheap energy. And we shouldn't be ashamed of that if we can do it without wrecking the place up.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?


I get my covid booster this week so, my 5G should be back on point.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alienated: Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?

I am playing it safe and am sticking with good old reliable punch cards , tyvm .


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?

Fukushima would have been prevented if they actually had gas in the backup generators, from what I understand.

Plus, like you said, new tech is way better.


In fukashima the backup generators were in the basement where they were immediately flooded.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.


Or from South Carolina, which owes $9 billion for a half-finished, cancelled, twin reactor project, or Georgia, which is going ahead with its two AP-1000 reactors at $28 billion (and rising).

Need I mention that the Union of Concerned Scientists recently reported that one of the major impediments to expansion of nuclear is the heavy involvement globally of organized crime.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like we have a trend here.  It's time to invest in coal - the power of the future.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
J Frank Parnell
Youtube 3VKzqAefBVY
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Private sector will pick up the slack on this, as soon as our benevolent billionaires get bored riding dicks into space.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image 850x530]

Looks like we have a trend here.  It's time to invest in coal - the power of the future.


Ironically, the reason Disco was rejected is because it was monetized and forced into the mainstream.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: This is mostly due to the collapse of oil prices at the beginning of the pandemic (remember the negative value for crude at the end of one month). With fracking the gas just pays for the drilling, the profit is in the wet fraction, ie the oil they bring up. If you're not going to make any money on the crude then you're not fracking new wells and once prices recover it takes a while to get folks back in the field and for new wells to produce. So we've got a resurgence in economic activity, low production, and high commodities prices due to the trillions pumped into the economy all converging to raise natural gas prices leaving a temporary window for coal to sell for a few months before it's back to cheap gas.


Get out of here with your common sense answer.

I want to blame a politician who isn't Bernie Sanders.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑


The entire "budget of the green new deal should have been Manhattan project scale research on

Lithium air batteries
Co2 eletrocatalysts
Tokamaks
 
Dafatone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Dafatone: Destructor: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Ah yes, Fukushima, the dumbly placed poorly planned Generation II reactor from 1971.

Has everyone here upgraded from their 3.5 floppy disks to use MFM and ESDI disk drives in their personal computing devices?

Fukushima would have been prevented if they actually had gas in the backup generators, from what I understand.

Plus, like you said, new tech is way better.

In fukashima the backup generators were in the basement where they were immediately flooded.


Why should I let facts get in the way of a good narrative?

/thanks for the information.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Or you're from Fukushima.

Or from South Carolina, which owes $9 billion for a half-finished, cancelled, twin reactor project, or Georgia, which is going ahead with its two AP-1000 reactors at $28 billion (and rising).

Need I mention that the Union of Concerned Scientists recently reported that one of the major impediments to expansion of nuclear is the heavy involvement globally of organized crime.


They're made out of concrete with extra concrete and some concrete on the side, so...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑


Even Patrick Moore (one of the founders of Greenpeace) changed his views on nuclear.

He wrote quite a few opinion pieces 10 years ago when Greenpeace and others were using the Fukushima incident to try to argue for removing all nuclear plants.

...

And it's worth noting that coal functions more like nuclear, in that it gives a base load, but can't be turned up as quickly as natural gas.   Natural gas is used for 'peaking' plants that only start up in cases of extreme need, and probably will continue to be until we get more energy storage capacity that we can discharge when needed
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

adamatari: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

Build some plants in less than a decade and we'll talk. Hasn't happened.

Nuclear people talk big about their tech but they can't support their talk. They can't build new plants that are economically competitive on a reasonable time frame. Meanwhile, solar, wind and batteries are getting cheaper every day, and solar is now cheaper than everything else.

Put up or shut up.


You realize that a huge part of the hindrance for Nuclear power at this time isn't the actual process for building out the systems or anything, but the antiquated procedures for approving new Nuclear facilities to be built which haven't been revisited in decades, right?  And that a lot of the red tape is based around designs which have long since been dustbinned and replaced with far safer, more economical ones?

Also, you realize that a huge barrier to nuclear development and improved construction times and so on come from a lack of research into new types of systems (for example, Thorium-based reactors), and the so-called NIMBY population and activists that make it as expensive and difficult as possible to move forward with any sort of Nuclear-based plant?

In other words, the "put up or shut up" bullshiat is just that, bullshiat, because the lawsuits and anti-Nuke fever deliberately obfuscated and stalled out the bureaucratic process behind putting a nuke plant into gear. We made it as difficult as possible and slowed things down as much as possible to the point that the "but but but not fast enough! Not economical!" bullshiat is essentially a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Let development and advancement happen, overhaul the process so that it's based on modern standards, science, and technology; then get back to us with "put up or shut up".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑

The entire "budget of the green new deal should have been Manhattan project scale research on

Lithium air batteries
Co2 eletrocatalysts
Tokamaks


Well, more efficient batteries and capacitors of some sort, not necessarily Lithium-based. Lithium-based happens to be the best we have right now, but it doesn't mean that there aren't alternative technologies that are better, nor that we should focus our development on only one particular line of research.

Sure, fund the projects/processes that show the most promise more than you fund the ones that are still in their infancy, and set reasonable timetables and expectations so that you don't end up funding dead ideas forever. But, don't not pursue alternate tech, is what I'm saying.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every golf course needs one of these because of the water hazards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Leader O'Cola: Destructor: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

↑ This guy gets it. ↑

The entire "budget of the green new deal should have been Manhattan project scale research on

Lithium air batteries
Co2 eletrocatalysts
Tokamaks

Well, more efficient batteries and capacitors of some sort, not necessarily Lithium-based. Lithium-based happens to be the best we have right now, but it doesn't mean that there aren't alternative technologies that are better, nor that we should focus our development on only one particular line of research.

Sure, fund the projects/processes that show the most promise more than you fund the ones that are still in their infancy, and set reasonable timetables and expectations so that you don't end up funding dead ideas forever. But, don't not pursue alternate tech, is what I'm saying.


Look at the periodically table and find an element that can work with an element in air electrochemically and store a higher volumetric energy density at low package weight.

/ you won't.
// better chance for alchemy
 
Olthoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theToadMan: BobCumbers: If you are worried about global warming and not for nuclear than you are not that concerned.

You sir are correct.
I have been accumulating stock in uranium companies for a few years now. The whole sector is "waking up" right now and is about to figuratively explode. Utilities have not been contracting for supply and now there is a push for the electrification of the planet resulting in a massive need for base load electricity generation to support it. The next year to year and a half is going to make uranium investors very rich.
Either nuclear or hydrogen fuel cells are our base load generation future but hydrogen is always "10 years out"


Battery storage may eat your lunch.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only we could harness the energy of internet bullshot to spin a turbine
 
