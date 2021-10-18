 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   You can add 'stolen front-end loaders' to the list of things that can potentially kill you in Australia   (wbtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, led police, English-language films, Train, Rail transport, Automobile, road race, Rail tracks, destructive high-speed chase  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Police in Queensland, Australia, released video showing someone using a front-loader tractor for an attempted smash-and-grab motorbike theft."

Queensland, Australia's Florida
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, driving them upside down is inherently dangerous.

Honestly, I don't know how you Aussies manage, with the blood rushing to your heads all the time.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he couldn't find something that he could get over, but the cops couldn't.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High speed pursuit?  Tf kinda front end loaders y'all got down under?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: High speed pursuit?  Tf kinda front end loaders y'all got down under?


Those things do have a high gear.  But workers don't normally use it because they're paid by the hour.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not to be pedantic, but any front end loader can kill you.  They don't have to be stolen.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, that's metal.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ktybear: "Police in Queensland, Australia, released video showing someone using a front-loader tractor for an attempted smash-and-grab motorbike theft."

Queensland, Australia's Florida


<sigh>  Yeah.

/They're both called the Sunshine State.  It's a bit of a giveaway.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.