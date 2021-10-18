 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "To be clear, kids in real life aren't invoking the penalty of death that is so crucial to the show"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Violence, The Washington Post, Squid Game, ultraviolent show, playground games, red light, green light, less children  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 18 Oct 2021 at 5:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the premise of the show is a bunch of people playing children's games, but if you lose, you die. And the kids are reenacting the show, minus the part about being killed for losing. So what you're saying is, the children are playing children's games?

Oh my god, the horror.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
many of whom are wondering how the heck these kids heard about the show in the first place.

Any parent that doesn't understand this needs to not be having any more kids until they do.  It's like driving a car and not realizing there are other cars on the road being driven by other people.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because kids haven't been playing war since the dawn of civilization.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So the premise of the show is a bunch of people playing children's games, but if you lose, you die. And the kids are reenacting the show, minus the part about being killed for losing. So what you're saying is, the children are playing children's games?

Oh my god, the horror.


This. Not to be smug about it, but I watched the show and these endless headlines about it are doing it a disservice.

Ignore the headlines, ignore the hype, it's actually a pretty good show. Watch it yourself, without input from people reaching every which way to say something another blogger/vlogger/whatever didn't say yet.
 
djloid2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I teach grade 7/8. We talk about it as I know they watch it and there's no way they won't. In fact, we make ddjaki pieces and played it for five minutes (minus the slapping). Outright banning it wouldn't help.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.