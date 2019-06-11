 Skip to content
(Politico)   In 2008, a Ukrainian company went on a spree, buying up dozens of dead or dying factories and industrial sites across the Midwest. The phrase "Ukrainian company" was your clue this was less about economic revitalization and more "money laundering"   (politico.com) divider line
29
1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much PPP loan money did those companies take?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit Hunter! I told you to wipe that off your laptop!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if they overpaid quite handsomely claiming the purchase included millions of dollars in new equipment.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much PPP loan money did those companies take?


Probably none, you need people on the payroll to qualify for the PPP programs. Sounds like these people were using real estate to launder the money, not actually running a company.

I still don't quite get how they launder money by buying an old factory, letting it sit for a decade, and then selling it for less money. Maybe they have so much to launder they're willing to lose a percentage to make it legitimate?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know those guys bought up a ton of urban Cleveland real estate - namely office towers that had remained empty for over 20 years.

Why? Because nobody else was looking to buy those places either. Any time America wants to step up and buy these empty buildings in the Rust Belt, I'm all ears, but it seems to be that we'd rather sell them off to Ukrainians then let them collapse under their own disuse.

I guess we should be evaluating why ya'll moved away from the industrial midwest and less on why people are buying up these places nobody wants.

Half of Detroit and Half of Toledo and Half of Cleveland are for sale right now to the highest bidder. Guess who is willing to pay?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Damnit Hunter! I told you to wipe that off your laptop!


But enough about the semen stains...
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but they still made perogies right? RIGHT?!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked for Motorola in 1999-2000.  It was all about Harvard, or what was affectionately called Cowtown.  People were accepting positions out there and buying houses.  I left before the bottom fell out.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I know those guys bought up a ton of urban Cleveland real estate - namely office towers that had remained empty for over 20 years.

Why? Because nobody else was looking to buy those places either. Any time America wants to step up and buy these empty buildings in the Rust Belt, I'm all ears, but it seems to be that we'd rather sell them off to Ukrainians then let them collapse under their own disuse.

I guess we should be evaluating why ya'll moved away from the industrial midwest and less on why people are buying up these places nobody wants.

Half of Detroit and Half of Toledo and Half of Cleveland are for sale right now to the highest bidder. Guess who is willing to pay?


https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-​h​eard/archives/2019/06/11/how-ukrainian​-oligarchs-secretly-became-the-largest​-real-estate-owners-in-downtown-clevel​and
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red states always have their hands out, they don't much care where the cash comes from.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: How much PPP loan money did those companies take?

Probably none, you need people on the payroll to qualify for the PPP programs. Sounds like these people were using real estate to launder the money, not actually running a company.

I still don't quite get how they launder money by buying an old factory, letting it sit for a decade, and then selling it for less money. Maybe they have so much to launder they're willing to lose a percentage to make it legitimate?


They always lose a percentage to the launderer. Maybe having actual assets makes it look like a real company or something. Or they can mortgage them a few times and get some money that way.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why most of Vancouver is a ghetto. "The Vancouver model" of money laundering. Real estate, hyper cars, and casinos used to legitimize black/gray market money. Many blame Chinese Nationals, but all the big mafias do it, not just the triads. Lots of Russian, Vietnamese, and Indian/Pakistani gangs launder money here. They buy real estate and let it sit and rot because it's value will still go up, any property taxes over the value increase are like the cost of laundering the money.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always be wary of eastern Europeans with large bank accounts.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: How much PPP loan money did those companies take?

Probably none, you need people on the payroll to qualify for the PPP programs. Sounds like these people were using real estate to launder the money, not actually running a company.

I still don't quite get how they launder money by buying an old factory, letting it sit for a decade, and then selling it for less money. Maybe they have so much to launder they're willing to lose a percentage to make it legitimate?


As far as I know, a loss percentage is inherent to all/most forms of money laundering.

Think of the small-time scammer who prefers to be paid in gift cards.  They're not going to get 100% of the gift card cash value at the end, but they can use the gift card to buy something they can then sell for cash.  With a gift card they can receive the money more or less anonymously.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most likely to be pardoned today by Pope Donald the Turd:

William Gates, III
Ukrainian Oligarchs aka "The Investors"
Steve Bannon ?
Jeff Gannon*
Child Moleste du jour*

*Just to fill out the list, but far from impossible

/ Are people still making pilgrimages to this puffed-wheat-coloured prick?
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lethal Weapon 2 - Leo teaches money laundering
Youtube f-J6EpRoZ6o


Leo can explain it
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I know those guys bought up a ton of urban Cleveland real estate - namely office towers that had remained empty for over 20 years.

Why? Because nobody else was looking to buy those places either. Any time America wants to step up and buy these empty buildings in the Rust Belt, I'm all ears, but it seems to be that we'd rather sell them off to Ukrainians then let them collapse under their own disuse.

I guess we should be evaluating why ya'll moved away from the industrial midwest and less on why people are buying up these places nobody wants.

Half of Detroit and Half of Toledo and Half of Cleveland are for sale right now to the highest bidder. Guess who is willing to pay?


Or, ya know, improve regulations and oversight so this shiat doesn't continue to happen while ALSO finding ways to incentivize investment in these disused buildings.  Something a bit more nuanced than "LET COLLAPSE OR SELL TO CROOKS!"

The story of Harvard suggests that lax U.S. laws around shell companies and real-estate purchases, in addition to a broader lack of regulatory oversight, may be putting America's heartland in the crosshairs of elites like Kolomoisky.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are they really Ukrainian or are they memetic Soviets?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But Bitcoin is still legit, right?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: How much PPP loan money did those companies take?

Probably none, you need people on the payroll to qualify for the PPP programs. Sounds like these people were using real estate to launder the money, not actually running a company.

I still don't quite get how they launder money by buying an old factory, letting it sit for a decade, and then selling it for less money. Maybe they have so much to launder they're willing to lose a percentage to make it legitimate?

They always lose a percentage to the launderer. Maybe having actual assets makes it look like a real company or something. Or they can mortgage them a few times and get some money that way.


The laundromat isn't free.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

guestguy: Or, ya know, improve regulations and oversight so this shiat doesn't continue to happen


From a link in the article: Apparently we wrote "money laundering checking rules" into real estate transactions as part of the PATRIOT Act back in 2001 but realtors were then given a "temporary" exemption that is still in effect. So we've written the regulations, we just don't have any oversight. Should be an easy fix.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: guestguy: Or, ya know, improve regulations and oversight so this shiat doesn't continue to happen

From a link in the article: Apparently we wrote "money laundering checking rules" into real estate transactions as part of the PATRIOT Act back in 2001 but realtors were then given a "temporary" exemption that is still in effect. So we've written the regulations, we just don't have any oversight. Should be an easy fix.


Oh, for fark sake...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The drug cartels have used Miami and South Florida real estate this way for decades. Buy it. Hold it a while. Shift it to another LLC. Sell it later. By the time it's all done, you have nice, clean funds.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: How much PPP loan money did those companies take?

Probably none, you need people on the payroll to qualify for the PPP programs. Sounds like these people were using real estate to launder the money, not actually running a company.

I still don't quite get how they launder money by buying an old factory, letting it sit for a decade, and then selling it for less money. Maybe they have so much to launder they're willing to lose a percentage to make it legitimate?


that is exactly how it normally works.

you have X in illegally gotten gains.
you transfer 100% of X into a purchase, do your best in book keeping to hide or just hope no one asks where the original funds came from.
Later when you sell it for legit reportable income, the assumption will be that sale price of Y < X.
but no you didn't 'lose" anything, you gained Y.
Where X was of lass value to you than it's actual cash amount, because use of that much unreported income cash would draw attention.
So less cash Y still > in use value than more cash X.

The other version of this is where you run a legit business. like say a tanning salon.
And then you do have  pay out of your ill gotten gains, all the costs of running that business for real.
And then post the ill gotten gains as revenue to the business from fake customers.

in the end you start with X but wind up with Y where Y < X in sum total, but Y > X in particle use value.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: Or, ya know, improve regulations and oversight so this shiat doesn't continue to happen while ALSO finding ways to incentivize investment in these disused buildings.  Something a bit more nuanced than "LET COLLAPSE OR SELL TO CROOKS!"


Nobody wants them. Costs too much to do anything with them and they have no market value in cities where all the workers left. Hell, in Cleveland, they are converting most of these old office tower into luxury rentals. I'm not sure who is paying $4000/month for a two-bedroom apartment without operable windows in a converted office tower from the 1950s in urban Cleveland, but here we are.

This is the crux of the issue: the appraised value of these properties after remodeling is LESS than the cost to remodel.Who wants to put money anywhere and then have less of it after they're done.

Imagine you spending $30,000 to renovate your home and it being worth LESS after you're finished with the remodels to both the lending institution and any prospective buyers.

When your population reduced by literally 75% in five decades, this is what happens.
 
AnyName
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Red states always have their hands out, they don't much care where the cash comes from.


"One of these small towns appears to have been Harvard, Ill."

Wow, Illinois went red?

I keep thinking you can't get any dumber and damn if you don't keep proving me wrong.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bastards! How could we let Ukrainians do such a thing! Those tactics should be accomplished by good ole red blooded Americans!
 
