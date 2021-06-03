 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Ocean yoga meditation class goes awry after instructor and students on untethered paddleboards swept out to sea. Unimpressed netizen: "I hope this was an enlightening experience"   (soranews24.com)
30
•       •       •

30 Comments
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've had the goats tow them in...
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mainstream yoga doesn't have swell problems like this.
His class sounded too current.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On cheap knock-off Boogie Boards?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which one of you Farkers made that comment?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anonamos3021.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would you like to meditate in the ocean with us?"
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

Me: "Where's my board?"
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst.  Yoga class.  Ever.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a rare flotation device trifecta in play    we are living in truly magical times.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilligan's Island reboot.

Except they're all chicks.

In real life, all their periods would sync and the strongest one would kill the rest for the last piece of chocolate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surfboard-adjacent trifecta in play.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The ocean will EAT YOU and leave no trace. That huge blob of water you're sitting on? It's alive.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have seen groups of people do this before, the boards they use are huge. Probably ok if you are on a very sheltered area. Anywhere else and you are going on a trip.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Darwin approves of people who don't think water is dangerous.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd have paddles.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I have seen groups of people do this before, the boards they use are huge. Probably ok if you are on a very sheltered area. Anywhere else and you are going on a trip.


A trip around the bay?  Will it bring you back the same day?

/Timothy Leary...
//Timothy Leary...
///moody slashies
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The group began to practice yoga, and after meditating atop their paddleboards, found they had been swept 500 meters (0.3 miles) out to sea.

Stranded 500m out?

Did they forget their paddles for their paddleboards?

Shiat, I'm an aging skinny white boy with turkey wings for arms and *I* could dogpaddle 1/4 mile back to shore on a paddleboard.

Fake.

/looks like we found Japan's equivalent of the Sun
//it's not rising
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
if only there were some way that they could propel themselves toward shore!
WHY DIDN'T SOMEONE SWIM OUT TO THEM!!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The ocean will EAT YOU and leave no trace. That huge blob of water you're sitting on? It's alive.


It's more likely than you think:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tasteme: "Would you like to meditate in the ocean with us?"
[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]
Me: "Where's my board?"


Sure.  I would recommend other options:
scarymommy.comView Full Size
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From what I see in the local marina, I can only endorse paddleboard yoga. Young women in bikinis doing poses on paddleboards - what's not to like? But they at least stay inside the breakwater.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd have paddles.


They have arms. 500m isn't a problem, so long as they're not fighting a tide.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The group was composed of a 50-year-old yoga instructor and four female students"

Bow-chicka-wow-wow.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My favorite parts of that article were the stock photos of kayakers and... the ocean?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: tasteme: "Would you like to meditate in the ocean with us?"
[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]
Me: "Where's my board?"

Sure.  I would recommend other options:
[scarymommy.com image 850x446]


"...and the Pope said 'Those aren't buoys!'"
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

indy_kid: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd have paddles.

They have arms. 500m isn't a problem, so long as they're not fighting a tide.


Obviously they had a cell phone. That's how sea going yoga women get things done.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: Worst.  Yoga class.  Ever.


i don't know.  at least the breeze would dissipate the pits and farts odors before they got to you.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: elgrancerdo: tasteme: "Would you like to meditate in the ocean with us?"


[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Me: "Where's my board?"


Sure.  I would recommend other options:

[scarymommy.com image 850x446]


"...and the Pope said 'Those aren't buoys!'"


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Did someone say 'boys'?"
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chigasaki! Chigasaki!

Oy! Oy! Oy!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

