(The Smoking Gun)   Hey, at least he wore protection
19
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And masturbated with an ice pack, rendering "I was in the pool!!" as an excuse irrelevant.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably figured that since he was spending hundreds of dollars for a single ride that he had some rights.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked and masturbating for first responders apparently IS a way to go through life, son.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Code blue balls
 
Katwang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did the cost of the $500 ice pack and $10,000 ambulance ride come out of pocket?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Obvious alert!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not his fault. They have better looking drivers now.
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with some people!
Taking offense like that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, Florida. That explains it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A woman does this and she gets a contract.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Katwang: Did the cost of the $500 ice pack and $10,000 ambulance ride come out of pocket?


What pocket?   ....oh GAWD
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After summoning an EMT crew with a complaint of shortness of breath, a Florida Man got "fully naked" in the rear of an ambulance and began masturbating "in the presence of first responders," according to police who say the suspect wore a condom and used an ice pack while pleasuring himself.

Was he really "fully naked" if he was wearing a condom?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
exposure? organs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: After summoning an EMT crew with a complaint of shortness of breath, a Florida Man got "fully naked" in the rear of an ambulance and began masturbating "in the presence of first responders," according to police who say the suspect wore a condom and used an ice pack while pleasuring himself.

Was he really "fully naked" if he was wearing a condom?


You're never fully dressed without a smile!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Katwang: Did the cost of the $500 ice pack and $10,000 ambulance ride come out of pocket?


That bill will never be paid.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, if a man can't call 911 and get an ambulance solely for the purpose of masturbating inside while an EMT watches, then what's life all about?
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Hey, if a man can't call 911 and get an ambulance solely for the purpose of masturbating inside while an EMT watches, then what's life all about?


Land of the free, my ass!
 
