 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Inventor of the boogie board scoots into heaven   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Orange County, California, Tom Morey, Bodyboarding, inventor of the Boogie Board, fraction of what traditional surfboards, Surfboard, time Morey, surfboard designs  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 2:20 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So sad. His boards were the best for those who yearned to surf but did not have the coordination to stand on a regular surfboard (like me).

RIP
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cause of death: board of life
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: So sad. His boards were the best for those who yearned to surf but did not have the coordination to stand on a regular surfboard (like me).

RIP


Or lived in the northeast, where the waves are too pathetic to surf with any sort of dignity...
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP

/amidoingitright?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: MelGoesOnTour: So sad. His boards were the best for those who yearned to surf but did not have the coordination to stand on a regular surfboard (like me).

RIP

Or lived in the northeast, where the waves are too pathetic to surf with any sort of dignity...


Yup, where I summered it was all ocean chop and shorebreak, plus Morey boogies weren't just fun in those conditions, they saved me from drowning more times than I can count.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And now no one will remember this great man because he died the same day as Colin Powell
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Martin Nestle is inconsolable.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LewDux: Cause of death: board of life


Counter: Boogie Fever.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: LewDux: Cause of death: board of life

Counter: Boogie Fever.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.