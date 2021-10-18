 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Player 3 has, um, entered the game. (may not be sfw)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i knew that was going to happen. still funny.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he felt bad for her that the other dog wouldn't share, so he gave her his bone.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'awww tag!
she must be named Molly...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Is a Booty
Youtube M9G6LWQwC0A
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a metaphor in there somewhere...probably the butt.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Givin the Dog a Bone
Youtube ZjYjjLJtGpo
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you doing step-dog?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought another dog was going to steal the ball, not go balls deep.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: There's a metaphor in there somewhere...probably the butt.


Or a phrase in Tamarian.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixed the chew toy
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A content aggregate account linking to another content aggregate account and a total mystery and lack of care as to who actually uploaded the video. Does it count as irony that social media accounts themselves have turned into some weird monopoly thing just like the internet has?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I thought another dog was going to steal the ball, not go balls deep.


Yeah, I expected a third goofy and hyperactive dog to just come barreling in.

I was very amused by the actual appearance.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: A content aggregate account linking to another content aggregate account and a total mystery and lack of care as to who actually uploaded the video. Does it count as irony that social media accounts themselves have turned into some weird monopoly thing just like the internet has?


Hi.

How high are you right now?

/ just asking
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man I love dogs they are s...

....lol
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(may not be SFW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lig5s​p​Xwo6M
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: God-is-a-Taco: A content aggregate account linking to another content aggregate account and a total mystery and lack of care as to who actually uploaded the video. Does it count as irony that social media accounts themselves have turned into some weird monopoly thing just like the internet has?

Hi.

How high are you right now?

/ just asking


On a scale of 1 to "omnipotent taco"...
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Game is a weird name for a dog.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so I cackled out loud. Now I have to explain my laughter. Still funny.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 462x582]


That was quick. Yoink
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [pics.me.me image 500x457]


I KNOW, right? They're not even horses!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*click into thread*
*ctrl+f* "game" *click over to the Weeners that isn't the headline*

The Zen Philosopher Basho: The Game is a weird name for a dog.


*smiles like a middle-schooler messing with the Fark Filter(tm)while sipping coffee, knowing I won't be alone on the ride to hell*
 
docilej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the 1992 presidential election.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: ArcadianRefugee: [pics.me.me image 500x457]

I KNOW, right? They're not even horses!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Humping dog looks like a guy in a suit.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Humping dog looks like a guy in a suit.


How often do you rewind that one scene in The Shining?

No- on second thought, don't tell me.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Humping dog looks like a guy in a suit.


Thank you..!

/ My thoughts went, of course, to this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
