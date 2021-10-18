 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   After outcry, Hooters goes clothing-optional   (yahoo.com) divider line
32
32 Comments
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So just the shameless good earners will wear them. Nice to see sexist pigs being amicable.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like something a study could answer. Does wearing panty shorts vs high cut shorts produce the highest amount of tips at Hooters?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called hooters not camels.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's called hooters not camels.


Well it certainly isn't called quality chicken wings.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's called hooters not camels.


Hooters, Pooters, and Cooters
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good grief, those are ridiculous. .  I'll take the chicken wings, a large diet coke and a labial view please.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really thought Hooters would go out of business once buttholes became the focus of porn.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not sure if I should post
laughingsquid.comView Full Size


or

cdn.lolhome.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
maybe work on making the food less gross.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone got a wedgie

Yesterday, I drove past a Hooters.  It wasn't open yet, but there was a guy with a 1960's Mustang waiting to go in.  Kind of cromulent.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And if you don't wear the new uniform you get this treatment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hooters is awful.  There is literally not one (or two) good reasons to go in one.  The food is horrible and the staff are all one bad meth binge away from the pole.   And that orange leotard they all wear under the uniform legitimately creeps me out.

If pretending the scantily clad waitress actually gives a shiat about you is your thing, you will have a much better experience at Twin Peaks.   The food is way better, and they have a lot of sportsball on the TVs.
 
Stantz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Easy solution - work at Burger King instead.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't most people work in their underwear now?
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't eaten at a hooters in over 20 years. It was in a fairly affluent suburb which once again proves that one doesn't have to be poor to be "something that rhymes with 'bright flash'", especially in the Atlanta suburbs.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's called hooters not camels.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Hooters is awful.  There is literally not one (or two) good reasons to go in one.  The food is horrible and the staff are all one bad meth binge away from the pole.   And that orange leotard they all wear under the uniform legitimately creeps me out.

If pretending the scantily clad waitress actually gives a shiat about you is your thing, you will have a much better experience at Twin Peaks.   The food is way better, and they have a lot of sportsball on the TVs.


Ker's WingHouse (Florida knockoff) is slightly better, but not by much. I used to go in and enjoy a burger and watch baseball once in a while though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: I haven't eaten at a hooters in over 20 years. It was in a fairly affluent suburb which once again proves that one doesn't have to be poor to be "something that rhymes with 'bright flash'", especially in the Atlanta suburbs.


You got turned down eh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now where will I buy overpriced nasty food with terrible service?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: I haven't eaten at a hooters in over 20 years. It was in a fairly affluent suburb which once again proves that one doesn't have to be poor to be "something that rhymes with 'bright flash'", especially in the Atlanta suburbs.


Actual strip clubs hire better chefs now.
https://clutchpoints.com/clippers-new​s​-lou-williams-magic-city-wings-apparen​tly-totally-worth-it/

Lots of "sports reporters" and "food critics" wound up at that strip club when that story broke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 402x250]


I see you've been to an Oklahoma Hooters.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really thought Hooters would go out of business once buttholes became the focus of porn.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do *not* want to see the typical Hooters customer naked.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I do *not* want to see the typical Hooters customer naked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Rent Party: Hooters is awful.  There is literally not one (or two) good reasons to go in one.  The food is horrible and the staff are all one bad meth binge away from the pole.   And that orange leotard they all wear under the uniform legitimately creeps me out.

If pretending the scantily clad waitress actually gives a shiat about you is your thing, you will have a much better experience at Twin Peaks.   The food is way better, and they have a lot of sportsball on the TVs.

Ker's WingHouse (Florida knockoff) is slightly better, but not by much. I used to go in and enjoy a burger and watch baseball once in a while though.


My first time in a Twin Peaks was in Fort Worth.   I had never heard of it and being from the PNW, thought it was going to be a David Lynch themed restaurant.  Nope.

I did get to watch a whole lot of the Stanley Cup playoffs there, though.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Merltech: It's called hooters not camels.

Well it certainly isn't called quality chicken wings.


Yeah, have they considered making better food?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Family Guy - "Nice melons!"
Youtube ZLsBzSVLaXM
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rent Party: If pretending the scantily clad waitress actually gives a shiat about you is your thing, you will have a much better experience at Twin Peaks.   The food is way better, and they have a lot of sportsball on the TVs.


My wife & I accidentally went to a Twin Peaks a couple years ago. She picked it, and it wasn't until we parked that I said, "Does the name mean tits?" We don't get out much, though not prudish at all about exposed bodies. But it was still pretty creepy. Extra weird was the table next to us after their preteen daughter's sports game.

As you say, though, the food was pretty decent. Not fine cuisine or remotely healthy, but if you want fried & salty, they do it pretty well.
 
