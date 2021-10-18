 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Bill Gates was told "More than a decade ago" to stop trying to dip his capacitor in the company electrons ...as it were   (yahoo.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Bill Gates, company's billionaire founder Bill Gates, aware Gates, Retired British spy Christopher Steele, top executives, current president Brad Smith, Wall Street Journal, unnamed sources  
•       •       •

2358 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to determine if their software was compatible with his hardware.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abort, Retry, Fail?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more Intel
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you think it was called Microsoft?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...if you know what I mean....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gates put the micro in microfarads?
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, his wife was a Microsoft employee when he met her.  So it must have worked for him once...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

profdc9: Well, his wife was a Microsoft employee when he met her.  So it must have worked for him once...


How that work out?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?


Well:

1. He looks like Bill Gates
2. The employee knew he was married
3. He was using a work email address, so the employee had to know there was a record of it
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


you think he needs to email the ladies? J/k
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?


I think Gates is a legit nerd. For most of his life the dork that would freeze up the second a woman tried to talk to him. My guess is Malinda had to physically tackle him to get a kiss good night after their 5th date.

This guy spent the 70s-80s staring at computer screen and figuring out ways to be the next Thomas Edison. I have a feeling he has always been painfully socially awkward.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just assumed the richest people in the world purchased sex slaves from developing nations.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?


Did you see the picture with the article? He looks like a big eggplant

/subby
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
512 votes should be enough for anyone.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?

Did you see the picture with the article? He looks like a big eggplant

/subby


*sensibly chuckles*
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: profdc9: Well, his wife was a Microsoft employee when he met her.  So it must have worked for him once...

How that work out?


Well, I'm not saying it's OK to dip your quill in the company inkwell, but for him it was already established behavior.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the growing acknowlegement of gender fluidity, this brings tears to my eyes for the nostalgia value alone and the memory of learning strict binary.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Given the growing acknowlegement of gender fluidity, this brings tears to my eyes for the nostalgia value alone and the memory of learning strict binary.


User name checks out.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Given the growing acknowlegement of gender fluidity, this brings tears to my eyes for the nostalgia value alone and the memory of learning strict binary.


Username and all that.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?

I think Gates is a legit nerd. For most of his life the dork that would freeze up the second a woman tried to talk to him. My guess is Malinda had to physically tackle him to get a kiss good night after their 5th date.

This guy spent the 70s-80s staring at computer screen and figuring out ways to be the next Thomas Edison. I have a feeling he has always been painfully socially awkward.


Nope, he was quite the player before he met Melinda. Read some of the stories from early MS employees, Gates has always been very similar to that other famous Bill in that regard.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: profdc9: Well, his wife was a Microsoft employee when he met her.  So it must have worked for him once...

How that work out?


Plug and play finally got past the beta stage :P
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: i just assumed the richest people in the world purchased sex slaves from developing nations.


From Wayfair no less.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hey baby, would you like to make my Internet Explorer your default browser?"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hey girl
i'll be your pear-body, girl
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: How weak is his game that he can't manage to legit score some trim being the richest man in the f*cking world?


Because it's micro and soft.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is supposed to be surprising? It happens just about everywhere: The powers with any authority in the matter make a token effort to cover their behinds telling the big boss to knock it off, but in all actuality don't care because said boss is otherwise making bank for them and they don't want to ruin that (or their stock value, where applicable).

Then, one day down the road someone goes public and it can't be swept under the motherboard anymore, but look, it's not OUR fault! We told him not to!!

CSB: Happened at my own job. GM was notorious for sexual harassment (among other things, some of them real crimes), covered up and told off by the board, was sent a counselor to "fix" him that didn't work. Finally, he did it to a lesbian employee at a public event who just happened to have legit access to the files and took all of them to the local paper. GM was gone in a week. But the board didn't want to lose him because he was religious about keeping wages way down and "if you're 100% good you might get +1% this year, 99% good? no raise." (for which he was rewarded with annual 5% lifts).
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that's it, Microsoft should definitely cut ties with the guy who isn't part of the company anymore!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why should he worry? There are no consequences for rich people.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean what is the point of being a billionaire if you can't do that sort of thing?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: This guy spent the 70s-80s staring at computer screen and figuring out ways to be the next Thomas Edison.


Thomas Edison invented things.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody raised concerns about his emails but nobody spoke up before launching Windows Me?
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Daily mantra before going to work: Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator.

Some days I even almost believe it.

Some days.
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Someone Else's Alt: This guy spent the 70s-80s staring at computer screen and figuring out ways to be the next Thomas Edison.

Thomas Edison invented things.


Did he?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He put microchips in all of us.  You had better not think bad thoughts about him.  Or you'll be sent to the bad place.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: profdc9: Well, his wife was a Microsoft employee when he met her.  So it must have worked for him once...

How that work out?


80-gazillion dollar settlement and she never has to wake up next to Bill again.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sticking floppies in random slots is a fantastic way to pick up viruses.

/ 5 1/4" or 3.5" depending on the capacity needed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: He put microchips in all of us.  You had better not think bad thoughts about him.  Or you'll be sent to the bad place.


Apple?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nana's Vibrator: He put microchips in all of us.  You had better not think bad thoughts about him.  Or you'll be sent to the bad place.

Apple?


I was gonna say New Jersey, but this is better.

/Renton would also have been a better gag.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Polecats - Make a Circuit with Me
Youtube tIODDIpvfaE


All I got.
I feel old.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was getting tired of binary, and wanted to switch to sexidecimal
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark him for what he did to the world of computers.
And don't forget to update your virus scanner.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: He was getting tired of binary, and wanted to switch to sexidecimal


Darn it, you stole my joke.

Shakes tiny keyboard, anyway.
 
covfefe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KB202: Daily mantra before going to work: Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator.

Some days I even almost believe it.

Some days.


Edgy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Someone Else's Alt: This guy spent the 70s-80s staring at computer screen and figuring out ways to be the next Thomas Edison.

Thomas Edison invented things.


Not sure how much Thomas Edison invented.  I would say this was an apt comparison.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

covfefe: KB202: Daily mantra before going to work: Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator.

Some days I even almost believe it.

Some days.

Edgy.


Says the known rape apologist.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: This is supposed to be surprising? It happens just about everywhere: The powers with any authority in the matter make a token effort to cover their behinds telling the big boss to knock it off, but in all actuality don't care because said boss is otherwise making bank for them and they don't want to ruin that (or their stock value, where applicable).

Then, one day down the road someone goes public and it can't be swept under the motherboard anymore, but look, it's not OUR fault! We told him not to!!

CSB: Happened at my own job. GM was notorious for sexual harassment (among other things, some of them real crimes), covered up and told off by the board, was sent a counselor to "fix" him that didn't work. Finally, he did it to a lesbian employee at a public event who just happened to have legit access to the files and took all of them to the local paper. GM was gone in a week. But the board didn't want to lose him because he was religious about keeping wages way down and "if you're 100% good you might get +1% this year, 99% good? no raise." (for which he was rewarded with annual 5% lifts).


We had a regional boss like that, he got away with so much crap with people under him, especially women. He farked up when he went after the CEOs favorite account rep, he had gotten real cocky and arrogant by then and left her drunk emails, voicemails and texts so it was easy to fire him. He did try to sue for wrongful termination but backed off when they showed all they had on him. I had a file on him too, stuff he had me scan that was shady AF, he was paying the phone bills for several female coworkers, he was getting sued by several hospitals, a lot a legal stuff about his DUI and possession busts, shady business deal lawsuits. He made me scan all this stuff and "delete" it. I saved it and it was my nuclear option if he ever went after me again.
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bandito King: covfefe: KB202: Daily mantra before going to work: Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator. Not every man is a predator.

Some days I even almost believe it.

Some days.

Edgy.

Says the known rape apologist.


Edgy.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.