 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   The diver, his arm clad in the purest, shimmering Neoprene, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the Med, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. THAT is why I am your king   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool, Israel Antiquities Authority, 900-year-old sword, Beach, rare find, Ship, Sword, perfect condition, The Shifting Sands  
•       •       •

2422 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Oct 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority and was awarded a certificate of good citizenship.

Oh, FFS, give him a cash honorarium and publicize it to encourage more folks to do the right thing with discovered antiquities.

/It might be a country's law that found items have to be turned over for the good of the population, but it's in that country's population's interest to financially incentivize such behavior
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen. Strange divers lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50% chance the only reason he turned it in was because he figured out how much it would cost to make it look pretty again
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority and was awarded a certificate of good citizenship.

Oh, FFS, give him a cash honorarium and publicize it to encourage more folks to do the right thing with discovered antiquities.

/It might be a country's law that found items have to be turned over for the good of the population, but it's in that country's population's interest to financially incentivize such behavior


If you make the "bounty" high enough, it gets into the "it's cheaper to kill and steal" zone. Don't you watch heist movies?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I didn't vote for him!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority and was awarded a certificate of good citizenship.

Oh, FFS, give him a cash honorarium and publicize it to encourage more folks to do the right thing with discovered antiquities.

/It might be a country's law that found items have to be turned over for the good of the population, but it's in that country's population's interest to financially incentivize such behavior


If you start providing cash bonuses to people you will encourage two behaviors you don't want.  1st, you'll have every clown diver on the planet out there digging up the sea-floor and probably breaking more shiat as they do it.   2nd, you'll have every aluminum can and Coke bottle recovered down at the IAA seeing if they can get some scratch for it.

If a diver is aware of antiquities enough to bring a find to the proper authorities, they don't need a cash incentive to do it.   And those that do need a cash incentive to do it probably aren't going to, anyway.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size


Interesting definition of "perfect".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The barnacles give it extra crustacean damage. Don't change it.
 
RocketRod [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".


For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by "perfect shape" they mean "sword shaped", I'll agree. 

I'll hold all further judgment until I see it cleaned up.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.


Same here. Unless it's now just a barnacle shaped sword like thing with a completely oxidized center filling.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be so damn cool to have a legitimate sword from a Crusade.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size



"What is this?!!! I can't believe it!!!  Oh my word!!!"

(cut to commercial before reveal.)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's freaking awesome
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you!

Shut up!

I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!

"Watery Tart" is still one of my favorite Monty Python insults.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".

For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.


Basilis Poledouris - The Atlantean Sword - Conan The Barbarian
Youtube RlBcDnRzmM0
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a model.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Rent Party: For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.

Same here. Unless it's now just a barnacle shaped sword like thing with a completely oxidized center filling.


They can do some pretty amazing recovery work even with barnacle shaped swordlike things.  The Irish National Museum has a fantastic collection of 10th and 11th century Viking artifacts, many of which looked worse than this one when they pulled them out of the ground.

https://www.museum.ie/en-IE/Collectio​n​s-Research/Irish-Antiquities-Division-​Collections/Collections-List-(1)/Vikin​g
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".

For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.


They're doing something similar with the Hunley wreck, leaching all the salt and minerals out of the hull with lye. It should take significantly less time for a sword than for a submarine.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that selling it to the knuckle draggers at Hobby Lobby would be the right thing to do.

I'm just laughing pretty hard at "a certificate of good citizenship."
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 50% chance the only reason he turned it in was because he figured out how much it would cost to make it look pretty again


Pfft, just bang it against a rock a couple of times and the barnacles will fall right off.  Worked for Conan.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Listen. Strange divers lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.


Moistened bints for 2024
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Ow do you know 'es a diver?

'e 'asn't got any shiat on 'im.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
30 shekels, best I can do
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rent Party: Dr.Fey: FTA:  Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority and was awarded a certificate of good citizenship.

Oh, FFS, give him a cash honorarium and publicize it to encourage more folks to do the right thing with discovered antiquities.

/It might be a country's law that found items have to be turned over for the good of the population, but it's in that country's population's interest to financially incentivize such behavior

If you start providing cash bonuses to people you will encourage two behaviors you don't want.  1st, you'll have every clown diver on the planet out there digging up the sea-floor and probably breaking more shiat as they do it.   2nd, you'll have every aluminum can and Coke bottle recovered down at the IAA seeing if they can get some scratch for it.

If a diver is aware of antiquities enough to bring a find to the proper authorities, they don't need a cash incentive to do it.   And those that do need a cash incentive to do it probably aren't going to, anyway.


Don't you oppress me!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whatever massive, ancient kraken was kept sealed away by that sword, well... it's free now.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you!

Shut up!

I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!

"Watery Tart" is still one of my favorite Monty Python insults.


I'm more partial to 'moistened bint'.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".


Clearly preserved means deep-fried in this case...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".

Clearly preserved means deep-fried in this case...


Pretty sure they were selling those at the Iowa state fair.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Demetrius: From Philly to Boston: You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you!

Shut up!

I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!

"Watery Tart" is still one of my favorite Monty Python insults.

I'm more partial to 'moistened bint'.


I like 'farcical aquatic ceremony.' There are just so many ways to use that.

Also cool sword! Hope it cleans up nice but it's probably just a shell covered shell.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I'm just laughing pretty hard at "a certificate of good citizenship."


It can be exchanged for a McDonald's Happy Meal!
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Rent Party: For a piece of forged iron that spent the last 900 years underwater that's great shape.

I'm excited to see what it looks like once they clean it up.

Same here. Unless it's now just a barnacle shaped sword like thing with a completely oxidized center filling.


Actually, that's pretty cool also. It's like a sand-casting.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd vote for the "Watery Tarts/Moistened Bint" ticket.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Listen. Strange divers lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.


Necessary here.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: They're doing something similar with the Hunley wreck, leaching all the salt and minerals out of the hull with lye.


I recently read that the Vasa was hosed with polyethylene glycol for 17 years to replace the water in the wood.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he should return it to the rightful owners: the Palestinians.
But first double-check with the Palestinian history books.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: guestguy: ArcadianRefugee: "The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition

[static.timesofisrael.com image 640x400]

Interesting definition of "perfect".

Clearly preserved means deep-fried in this case...

Pretty sure they were selling those at the Iowa state fair.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Handing out lots of funnehs in this thread, but this one stands out.
Csb
Was just discussing Monty Python with friends yesterday. Back in 1969, we lived just south of San Antonio, they had an excellent PBS station. I had a friend whose house was in antenna range, black and white TV.
Sunday was Monty Python's Flying Circus.
One afternoon, my folks said load up, we're going to so and so' s house.
I was ecstatic, knowing there would be Python.
And bewbs.
God bless you, Carol.
And Zoot.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.