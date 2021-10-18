 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   EPA to start regulating certain 'forever chemicals' in drinking water beginning in 2023. In other news, the EPA doesn't currently regulate certain 'forever chemicals' and is going to wait over a year to start   (thehill.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one year of regulation. Super.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is criminal on the part of our Government. No surprise anymore after they keep ignoring Flint and push on with DAPL and Line 3. Clean drinking water? Who needs that?

Just wait til we find out how bad those groundwater plumes are from all those airforce bases, airports and other industrial areas that used these chemicals.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the big deal about it taking another year?  It's not like the chemicals are going anywhere.
 
JRoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's fine, I always wanted some cancer.
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not-so-fun fact: these compounds are in almost everybody's blood today. Even newborns freshly delivered.

The only blood that demonstrably lacked these was the lab-preserved blood of a Korean War vet.

Gives me the heebie-jeebies.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would you trust the EPA to protect the environment?
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So?  In some cities, there is a high percentage of "dangerous drugs" so who cares?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two of the chemicals it will publish these assessments for are known as "GenX chemicals," which have been found in water and air

Ah, yes, I forgot about those.
 
Bertuccio
Nadie_AZ: This is criminal on the part of our Government. No surprise anymore after they keep ignoring Flint and push on with DAPL and Line 3. Clean drinking water? Who needs that?

Just wait til we find out how bad those groundwater plumes are from all those airforce bases, airports and other industrial areas that used these chemicals.


I'm pretty sure we already known how bad they are.  They just kick the can a bit to avoid having to do much about them...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Real Americans demand the right to ingest temporary, forever, and future chemicals.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who'd have though John Oliver has this much pull?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So? some farkers pride themselves on eating the teflon flakes that chip off their frying pans so who cares?
 
tasteme
p51d007: So?  In some cities, there is a high percentage of "dangerous drugs" so who cares?


Well, I do. Dangerous drugs remedy the effect of "forever chemicals", so the higher percentage of drugs in a city the more likely you find me.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: So? some farkers pride themselves on eating the teflon flakes that chip off their frying pans so who cares?


It adds a certain zing that you just can't get with cast iron.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
John Oliver strikes again.

PFAS: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 9W74aeuqsiU
 
germ78
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just in time for the next administration to say fark it and roll back the new regulations. Great.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But think of  all the cool plastic stuff that has enriched our lives and our economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait... You're saying that we need regulations because corporations can't be trusted to do the right thing and be 'good corporate citizens'?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tasteme: p51d007: So?  In some cities, there is a high percentage of "dangerous drugs" so who cares?

Well, I do. Dangerous drugs remedy the effect of "forever chemicals", so the higher percentage of drugs in a city the more likely you find me.


Use name checks out??
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i don't love the current EPA and there is no doubt they could be much better in both their regulatory approach and analytical methods but we are FAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR better off with the EPA than without.   It is one of the few times we have the real world null case and that wasn't a great time.

lakekleenerz.orgView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Full disclosure - I am an EPA employee who does analysis for PFAS in drinking water. That being said, most analysis of drinking water is done by state and local labs. All we do is set national standards and blueprints for the extraction and analysis of PFAS in drinking water which labs are to abide by.

There are relatively few times in which our lab collects and analyzes for PFAS in DW - and it's generally when the states don't want to pay for it or that they've neglected to follow up on complaints from the locals in the area. In North Carolina, for example, Chemours (a subsidiary of DuPont) was dumping Gen-X into the Cape Fear River for years, along with a few other PFAS. The irony was that it was manufactured because of the heavier ones lasting forever in comparison.

PFAS compounds aren't fully regulated by the EPA in terms of minimal ppt at the moment, but the action level is considered to be 70 ppt or higher for PFOA and PFOS combined as of right now. That may become official within the next few years.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: John Oliver strikes again.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9W74aeuq​siU]


I'm a fan of John Oliver but if you think the piece he did a couple weeks ago sprung the EPA into action you are out of your mind.  setting up this kind of regulation takes years.

One of the big problems is the the EPA can't regulate chemicals until they are in the environment causing damage.  the real solution would be to allow the EPA to control things like the 2nd, 3rd, etc gen PFAS/PFOA before they are released.
 
jake3988
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: BorgiaGinz: John Oliver strikes again.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9W74aeuq​siU]

I'm a fan of John Oliver but if you think the piece he did a couple weeks ago sprung the EPA into action you are out of your mind.  setting up this kind of regulation takes years.

One of the big problems is the the EPA can't regulate chemicals until they are in the environment causing damage.  the real solution would be to allow the EPA to control things like the 2nd, 3rd, etc gen PFAS/PFOA before they are released.


I would imagine it all helps.

But what really brought it to everyone's attention was the movie Dark Waters and the book it was based off of detailing the decades of fighting DuPont dumping those chemicals into the water supply.  I doubt they're the only ones doing it, but they're the biggest.
 
