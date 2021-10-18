 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Proving that algorithms are totally trustworthy, a man is delighted to receive a traffic ticket because "the system" matched the slogan on a woman's T-shirt with his registration plate after she took a walk in a bus lane   (theguardian.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Narrator: "the laughter stopped when they were told they did indeed need to pay the fine, plus court costs."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry, but the computer says.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just pay the fine. Our machine overlords are never wrong.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can understand how the cops would be confused by this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure, blame the knitter.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to me the last time I wore my ASSORGY sweater in Jacksonville!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holly came from Miami, Fla.
Bought a tshirt later on that day
Though she never looked for fame
What she did caused a stanger pain
She said "Hey babe, take a walk in the bus lane."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He should call his cousin Michael to fix the problem.
/ His name is David Knight.
// Michael Knight was a character we remember from an awesome 1980s show.
/// Third slashie is calling Kitt.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Dorking"

Heh.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fine had already gone up from £60 to £90 because we hadn't paid within 30 days

"Sorry, all appeals must be lodged within 30 days of the infraction. Failure to appeal is an admission of guilt. Fines cannot be disputed after 30 days."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, and proof that they don't actually give a fark. They just want money, they don't give two shiats if it's the actual person who committed the traffic offense.

Fark user image

In other words, traffic cams are shiat, no matter what the purpose. They just result in the wrong person getting charged. If I am borrowing a car and get pulled over, the ticket goes to me, not the car, because I'm the one who was speeding or whatever. Here, they don't give a fark if they are fining the guilty party or not. They are actually treating the car like it was a living being.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Narrator: "the laughter stopped when they were told they did indeed need to pay the fine, plus court costs."


Are court costs a thing outside the US for criminal offenses and parking tickets? I know there are fees civil proceedings like divorce in many European countries.

I would not be shocked if the whole "buried in fees even when innocent" thing is an American innovation.
 
Eravior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Herm. So, I could find out the license plates of people I don't like, give out free t-shirts, and wait for the fun to begin?

I guess the world's lucky I don't have the time or money to carry out some of my ideas.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, you're saying that anyone could print a picture of another person's license plate, walk through the "wrong" place with it, and a ticket will be generated?

Sounds like a an exploit for excessive farkery.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The fine had already gone up from £60 to £90 because we hadn't paid within 30 days

"Sorry, all appeals must be lodged within 30 days of the infraction. Failure to appeal is an admission of guilt. Fines cannot be disputed after 30 days."


Don't forget this little tidbit:
The alleged offence took place in June but Knight, 54, did not receive the penalty notice until last month.

Once again, anything to generate more revenue. "Wait, we were late sending you the ticket? Tough shiat, you're late, and that's all that matters.".
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think they got confused by those big... round...
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSB: I recently had a "Big Data Evangelist" from some Silicon Valley nonsense want to connect with me on LinkedIn because of my experience in $TECHNOLOGY.... Only problem, I have no experience in that $TECHNOLOGY. Never even had heard of it. But I did graduate from a high school that had $TECHNOLOGY as part of its name. Big Data my @ss.
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been saying this for a while but people don't seem to get it.
Computers are stupid.

They can do certain things extremely well, but things that our bodies take care of regularly are massive problems with computers how they are at the moment.
Facial recognition is tough, voice recognition is tough, being able to tell the difference between a stick and a snake is tough.
but if you want to calculate averages of several quadrillion numbers? man a computer is your best friend.

also computers only do what they're told to do, so if something unexpected shows up and the computer doesn't have an adequate failure state, bad things happen.

they're more like factory equipment than anything with a though process. a wrench in the gears will trash things REAL bad,
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eravior: Herm. So, I could find out the license plates of people I don't like, give out free t-shirts, and wait for the fun to begin?

I guess the world's lucky I don't have the time or money to carry out some of my ideas.


Was gonna suggest finding out the plates of local politicians.

JK they'd be immediately tossed out.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Oh, and proof that they don't actually give a fark. They just want money, they don't give two shiats if it's the actual person who committed the traffic offense.

[Fark user image image 614x27]

In other words, traffic cams are shiat, no matter what the purpose. They just result in the wrong person getting charged. If I am borrowing a car and get pulled over, the ticket goes to me, not the car, because I'm the one who was speeding or whatever. Here, they don't give a fark if they are fining the guilty party or not. They are actually treating the car like it was a living being.


They just say "your car, your responsibility. We're not going to get into a he-said-she-said about who was really driving. If you want the money back, you deal with the person you loaned the car to".

Which makes sense really.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Sorry, but the computer says.


This applies to everything.. the computer says. The system won't let me. It's out of my control. Sorry you're farked, but thanks for being a customer of our monopoly.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The real crime against humanity here is someone wearing a knitting shirt gets to hold up bus traffic without paying a fine.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't AI great?

s3.scoopwhoop.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they managed to get through to a non-Vogon at the council who cancelled it on the spot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eravior: Herm. So, I could find out the license plates of people I don't like, give out free t-shirts, and wait for the fun to begin?

I guess the world's lucky I don't have the time or money to carry out some of my ideas.


Find the plates of local politicians and put them on free tshirts that you hand out. That'll get the problem fixed really fast.
 
ingo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Eravior: Herm. So, I could find out the license plates of people I don't like, give out free t-shirts, and wait for the fun to begin?

I guess the world's lucky I don't have the time or money to carry out some of my ideas.

Was gonna suggest finding out the plates of local politicians.

JK they'd be immediately tossed out.


Most of these cameras are owned and operated by private companies and they DGAF who you are. If they do give a fark about a local pol then you just need to have the t-shirts made up and give them away when travelling  in another part of the country.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For fun, and to drive the point home, get a gang of people together, put valid plate numbers on their shirts (preferably of vehicles belonging to politicians, traffic enforcement personnel, etc.) and march them down bus lanes throughout the country.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Eravior: Herm. So, I could find out the license plates of people I don't like, give out free t-shirts, and wait for the fun to begin?

I guess the world's lucky I don't have the time or money to carry out some of my ideas.

Find the plates of local politicians and put them on free tshirts that you hand out. That'll get the problem fixed really fast.


In a lot of the US I imagine the "fix" would be to make it a felony to impersonate the vehicle of a judge or elected official.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Fano: Narrator: "the laughter stopped when they were told they did indeed need to pay the fine, plus court costs."

Are court costs a thing outside the US for criminal offenses and parking tickets? I know there are fees civil proceedings like divorce in many European countries.

I would not be shocked if the whole "buried in fees even when innocent" thing is an American innovation.


Sometimes, but you just don't pay them here. Worst that happens is they go to collections.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: At least they managed to get through to a non-Vogon at the council who cancelled it on the spot.


In the town I used to live in you had to PAY THE FINE before you could appeal it. The process was rigged to get your money first and then the three deciders who work for the town and get paid from ticket revenue get to tell you that you're not getting your money back.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something similar to this happened in my city years ago. Someone was sent a speeding ticket for doing like 190 km/hr through a green light, but it was rush hour. You'd have been hard pressed to make the speed limit at that time. Each ticket was supposed to have been reviewed by a human but they obviously weren't and the speed detection was garbage. A judge threw out several years of automated speeding tickets, meaning you got a refund if you had paid one.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those people in subby's head who say algorithms are infallible are so wrong!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I can understand how the cops would be confused by this.
[Fark user image 425x258]
[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]



I wonder who did it first: Bob's Burgers or Corner Gas.

(The Corner Gas episode is from 2008.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Target Builder: At least they managed to get through to a non-Vogon at the council who cancelled it on the spot.

In the town I used to live in you had to PAY THE FINE before you could appeal it. The process was rigged to get your money first and then the three deciders who work for the town and get paid from ticket revenue get to tell you that you're not getting your money back.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Once you have their money you never give it back
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: you got a refund if you had paid one


City attorney: "WHOA, LET'S BE REASONABLE HERE!"
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porous Horace: Holly came from Miami, Fla.
Bought a tshirt later on that day
Though she never looked for fame
What she did caused a stanger pain
She said "Hey babe, take a walk in the bus lane."


Okay. That's gold right there! LMAO
 
Rezurok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: Oh, and proof that they don't actually give a fark. They just want money, they don't give two shiats if it's the actual person who committed the traffic offense.

[Fark user image 614x27]

In other words, traffic cams are shiat, no matter what the purpose. They just result in the wrong person getting charged. If I am borrowing a car and get pulled over, the ticket goes to me, not the car, because I'm the one who was speeding or whatever. Here, they don't give a fark if they are fining the guilty party or not. They are actually treating the car like it was a living being.


While I agree traffic cameras are shiat, I think you may be reading too much into "do not pass it to the driver".  The reason is likely that just handing the notice to whoever was driving does nothing to correct the issue on their end, and you will continue to be hounded for the fine.  If you weren't driving you'd have to notify them, and just handing off the notice does nothing for that.

In California they got this one right; traffic cam tickets are all but unenforceable here if you offer even the slightest amount of defense, and as a result they've all but disappeared.
 
