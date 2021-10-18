 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast) NewsFlash Colin Powell finally found the WMD   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
161
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1915 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Oct 2021 at 8:20 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

161 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
wired.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
May he forever eat yellow cake in heaven.

Or wherever he ends up.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Later, loser.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


                                    RI​P funny man
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this rate this GOP will have used up all its tokens!

Game over, man
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Expect a week of coverage and handwringing over his legacy. Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit smoking, drinking and sniffing glue.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hear about this in a game. Already anti-vaxxers are pointing to it and saying the vaccine is worthless. Great. Even in death you do deadly damage, Powell.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RIP COLIN FARRELL
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My god, that's actually sad.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, it got him too.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First of all, Subby, you're a magnificent and awful bastard.  I salute you.

Second of all, ftfa:

In a statement, the Powell family wrote that he passed away from unspecified COVID complications Monday morning, and added: "He was fully vaccinated...

I predict we're gonna hear this dude's name associated with antivax conspiracies A LOT.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a shame. I hope you are being tortured in hell for what you did to Iraq.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Expect a week of coverage and handwringing over his legacy. Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit smoking, drinking and sniffing glue.


Can you still sip wine?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His wake will be attended by the Coalition of the Wailing.
 
LL316
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]


Don't join the military if you don't want to die for stupid reasons.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He knew the things he said at the UN were lies. He was told to say it anyway, and like a good soldier, he did.

I like to think those lies, and the tragic decades of war they made possible haunted him into his grave.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
. Powell
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]


he lied under orders, then retired after.

don't get me wrong, a true military man would take a stand and retire beforehand not be a piece of shiat and get other military people killed.

but the whole lot of the bush admin should be in prison for war crimes.  The fact that they aren't shows how untouchable you are the higher up you go.  This is why nothing will happen to Trump.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He knew the things he said at the UN were lies. He was told to say it anyway, and like a good soldier, he did.

I like to think those lies, and the tragic decades of war they made possible haunted him into his grave.


...and if there is a hell or karmic reincarnation...then I hope he is suffering for that
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: That's a shame. I hope you are being tortured in hell for what you did to Iraq.


Yes yes, it was entirely his fault and nobody else's.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How long till we get the assholes that say we can't say mean things to the POS that got us into an unwinnable war for generations?  Hope it's nice and hot were you are at.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Colon Blow
 
odinsposse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Hear about this in a game. Already anti-vaxxers are pointing to it and saying the vaccine is worthless. Great. Even in death you do deadly damage, Powell.


Jeff Winger explains respect for dead - Community (S05E04)
Youtube 0VSuUMiQ6PU
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]


Yeah, it was HIS fault  *wanking motion*   Google the name "Lt. Col Karen Kwaitowski" and "The office of Special Plans".   That war was happening, period.   And Powell actually questioned the intel before giving the speech, something no one else in the administration did.   You're like those who get Angry t hillary for voting for the war as if A) her no vote would have changed ANYTHING and B) she wasn't lied to, s all of congress was by being given fake intelligence deliberately designed to start the war.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's probably making a powerpoint presentation (with props like vials of "stuff") at the pearly gates right now.

F'him, lying liar.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ColonelCathcart: That's a shame. I hope you are being tortured in hell for what you did to Iraq.

Yes yes, it was entirely his fault and nobody else's.


Oh, plenty of others need to have some eternal damnation too.

He's just today's new member in Dante's Inferno.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks coronavirus! Finally!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
send yellow cake in lieu of flowers
 
Headso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Him being fully vaccinated isn't going to help in dealing with the whole vaccines don't work narrative.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LL316: SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]

Don't join the military if you don't want to die for stupid reasons.


A few hundred thousand Iraqi citizens died for stupid reasons as well.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RIP

thegreenhead.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ColonelCathcart: That's a shame. I hope you are being tortured in hell for what you did to Iraq.

Yes yes, it was entirely his fault and nobody else's.


there's room enough for them all when they get there
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh well.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x637]
RIP Colon Blow


Damnit....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No hate like liberal hate.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: First of all, Subby, you're a magnificent and awful bastard.  I salute you.

Second of all, ftfa:

In a statement, the Powell family wrote that he passed away from unspecified COVID complications Monday morning, and added: "He was fully vaccinated...

I predict we're gonna hear this dude's name associated with antivax conspiracies A LOT.


Yep, that's gonna make the rounds on the derposphere.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ugh, this thread is toxic.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FoxNews.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size


CNN.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Farewell token black man
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
when you're 80+ years old, you're always one respiratory  infection away from death.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Headso: Him being fully vaccinated isn't going to help in dealing with the whole vaccines don't work narrative.


Nothing is 100% effective, but you can't reason with insane people anyway. So, I've stopped trying.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The truly sad thing is he lived to such an old age before being exposed to a deadly pathogen that finally got him.

No justice in this world.
 
quatchi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby.

He was part of an effort to lie the country to war that succeeded in that it led to a bloody, expensive and cynical war so no sympathy points.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Adios, motherfarker.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rob4127: FoxNews.com:

[Link][Fark user image image 624x356]

CNN.com:

[Link][Fark user image image 446x458]


Necrophilia is illegal, CNN and Fox.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]

Don't join the military if you don't want to die for stupid reasons.


Also don't live in a country that the US has a boner to invade.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: How long till we get the assholes that say we can't say mean things to the POS that got us into an unwinnable war for generations?  Hope it's nice and hot were you are at.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Less than a minute.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: SpectroBoy: Rot in hell you lying sack of crap.
Powel lied and people died.
[wired.com image 850x592]

Don't join the military if you don't want to die for stupid reasons.


Or live in a Middle Eastern country?

Go fark yourself.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Perhaps he can still help his country if someone hears this news and decides to get vaccinated now....

... nah.  That not gonna happen.
 
Displayed 50 of 161 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.