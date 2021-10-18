 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Photographer stages nude photo of 200 men and women to highlight the shrinking Dead Sea, although only one of those genders was really able to accurately demonstrate shrinkage   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm....surprised CNN posted those photos with no blurring. And I should have guessed this would be Spencer Tunick.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a rejected Led Zeppelin album cover.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm....surprised CNN posted those photos with no blurring. And I should have guessed this would be Spencer Tunick.


I guess they figured that the body pain obscured the shrinkage enough?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they have to be a Warboy for Immortam Joe?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Dead Sea is shrinking, does it leave behind live stuff?

Or is this that anti-life equation Darkseid is searching for?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm....surprised CNN posted those photos with no blurring. And I should have guessed this would be Spencer Tunick.


And in white face no less. I'm shocked and offended .
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was updated to remove mention of participants shivering from the cold.

So there was shrinkage, but they were too embarrassed to admit it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm betting a lot of pumpkin spice lattes were served.
 
Whar'sMuhWhiskey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeesh! We are one unattractive species!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I must be a borderline heathen because I think a huge amount of what passes as "art" is a sad joke. 200 naked people to represent the Dead Sea sounds like the demented rambling of a syphilitic mind.

Art installations paid for by taxpayer money can be even worse. Nashville spent $750,000 to install "art" consisting of 27 cedar poles, each one 70' tall. The poles were painted in four colors and all lean at angles up to 15 degrees from vertical.

Nashville had $750,000 that could have been spent on the homeless, teachers, or for many other pressing needs. Instead, they are relying on potential tourists saying, "Let's go to Nashville. They have sticks!"
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I must be a borderline heathen because I think a huge amount of what passes as "art" is a sad joke. 200 naked people to represent the Dead Sea sounds like the demented rambling of a syphilitic mind.

Art installations paid for by taxpayer money can be even worse. Nashville spent $750,000 to install "art" consisting of 27 cedar poles, each one 70' tall. The poles were painted in four colors and all lean at angles up to 15 degrees from vertical.

Nashville had $750,000 that could have been spent on the homeless, teachers, or for many other pressing needs. Instead, they are relying on potential tourists saying, "Let's go to Nashville. They have sticks!"


Username does not check out.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: NotCodger: I must be a borderline heathen because I think a huge amount of what passes as "art" is a sad joke. 200 naked people to represent the Dead Sea sounds like the demented rambling of a syphilitic mind.

Art installations paid for by taxpayer money can be even worse. Nashville spent $750,000 to install "art" consisting of 27 cedar poles, each one 70' tall. The poles were painted in four colors and all lean at angles up to 15 degrees from vertical.

Nashville had $750,000 that could have been spent on the homeless, teachers, or for many other pressing needs. Instead, they are relying on potential tourists saying, "Let's go to Nashville. They have sticks!"

Username does not check out.


Get off my lawn.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
... and the other was able to demonstrate drying up.
 
