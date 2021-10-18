 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   It's like the story of Lady Godiva, but with eighth grade football players and heroin   (abc17news.com) divider line
31
    Strange, Lacey Uthe, Missouri, Cole County, Missouri, Legal terms, Jefferson City, Missouri, Cole County prosecutor, football field, United States  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She jumped a fence? I call BS!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she went before the judge, he was a little confused....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman after she allegedly ran onto a football field naked in front of a group of eighth-graders practicing football.
Lacey Uthe is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a class e felony.

I'm confused. She was charged with sexual misconduct? The article goes on to say that she was on drugs, thought she was going to die, and was looking for help. Was she also making some sort of sexual contact or overtures toward the 8th graders? Because otherwise it sounds like simply being naked in front of them is being called sexual misconduct, and that seems ... strange. There are certainly charges that could and should apply, but sexual misconduct?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, every single eigth-grader that saw her is now going to grow up as some sexual deviant. Or most likely, be telling this story the rest of their lives and having a good chuckle over it.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Now, every single eigth-grader that saw her is now going to grow up as some sexual deviant. Or most likely, be telling this story the rest of their lives and having a good chuckle over it.


Many adult beverages will be consumed over the years telling this story.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's every eight graders....   looks at photo.  They're all ghey now!  NTTATWWT

a class e felony.
That wasn't at all class e
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman after she allegedly ran onto a football field naked in front of a group of eighth-graders practicing football.
Lacey Uthe is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a class e felony.

I'm confused. She was charged with sexual misconduct? The article goes on to say that she was on drugs, thought she was going to die, and was looking for help. Was she also making some sort of sexual contact or overtures toward the 8th graders? Because otherwise it sounds like simply being naked in front of them is being called sexual misconduct, and that seems ... strange. There are certainly charges that could and should apply, but sexual misconduct?


I think because she exposed herself in front of kids  Like a guy in a trenchcoat showing himself at the playground.
 
wademh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: She jumped a fence? I call BS!


We used to call it streaking. Had one at my high school graduation, knew the guy. He graduated the prior year, did it on a dare from his gf who was graduating. He says the scariest part was as he was exiting by climbing over the 8 foot chain link fence with the unfolded ends on top.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't the perp's age usually given in these articles?  So that Farkers can look at the picture and say, "Man, that's a hard [fill in age]."

/stay off the drugs, kids!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I, for one, was happy to see only a mug shot and not a video of the event.  That, naked, makes you want to poke out your mind's eye with a stick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lacey Uthe is accused of jumping over the Helias Football Stadium fence and running onto the field in front of 29 eighth graders wearing only a scarf

Why were there 29 eight graders, wearing only a scarf?  That doesn't sound okay.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meth Jefferson City. Not even once.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's every eight graders....   looks at photo.  They're all ghey now!  NTTATWWT

a class e felony.
That wasn't at all class e


Eighth grade boys seeing a real live naked women who isn't obese has pretty much made their day, week, month.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Heroin users generally don't have the energy or motivation to jump fences.  I'm suspecting something more in the lines of meth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simply Red - Lady Godiva's Room
Youtube lrtqVMH0ulU
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uthe was taken to a hospital, where she was evaluated.
Uthe is being held on no bond at the Cole County Jail.
Uthe was arraigned in court Friday morning.

That was close.  If the report had said her name two more times in front of a mirror, her ghostly apparition would have appeared and asked for gas money.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Heroin users generally don't have the energy or motivation to jump fences.  I'm suspecting something more in the lines of meth.


Could be both. By the look of her eyes she's been awake for a week.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Now, every single eigth-grader that saw her is now going to grow up as some sexual deviant. Or most likely, be telling this story the rest of their lives and having a good chuckle over it.


Certainly traumatized to the point that they will be reduced to only having sex with scraggly, old, red haired, meth addicts.

I mean, I don't know... you can usually meet one at any Denny's at breakfast. "Breaking up" usually just means pointing them in a different direction and walking away. No dental bills, throw them in the pool before you go upstairs so they want to take a hot shower.

Sounds like another victimless crime to me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Uthe was taken to a hospital, where she was evaluated.
Uthe is being held on no bond at the Cole County Jail.
Uthe was arraigned in court Friday morning.

That was close.  If the report had said her name two more times in front of a mirror, her ghostly apparition would have appeared and asked for gas money.


Is that her name or just the sound you make when you see her?
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AND THEN THERE'S MAUDE
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And 29 kittens tragically lost their lives later that day. And investigators predict dozens more may perish over the course of the next week or 2.

When asked to identify her all 29 of the 8th graders said , "She had a head?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
True Fact:  Jefferson City is named after prominent dry-cleaning magnate George Jefferson.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman after she allegedly ran onto a football field naked in front of a group of eighth-graders practicing football.
Lacey Uthe is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a class e felony.

I'm confused. She was charged with sexual misconduct? The article goes on to say that she was on drugs, thought she was going to die, and was looking for help. Was she also making some sort of sexual contact or overtures toward the 8th graders? Because otherwise it sounds like simply being naked in front of them is being called sexual misconduct, and that seems ... strange. There are certainly charges that could and should apply, but sexual misconduct?


The name of the offence does not matter, it is how that offence is defined in that jurisdiction. We live in a very conservative world in which nudity = sex.
 
comrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's called an adverse abstinence program and is targeted at the hormonal young men.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heroin, not even once. Okay, not even right thousand times.

/3 yrs clean
//Anybody know where to get some
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Pocket Ninja: A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman after she allegedly ran onto a football field naked in front of a group of eighth-graders practicing football.
Lacey Uthe is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a class e felony.

I'm confused. She was charged with sexual misconduct? The article goes on to say that she was on drugs, thought she was going to die, and was looking for help. Was she also making some sort of sexual contact or overtures toward the 8th graders? Because otherwise it sounds like simply being naked in front of them is being called sexual misconduct, and that seems ... strange. There are certainly charges that could and should apply, but sexual misconduct?

The name of the offence does not matter, it is how that offence is defined in that jurisdiction. We live in a very conservative world in which nudity = sex.


There's no chance they're getting a felony to stick, it will be pleaded down to some sort of indecent exposure charge.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Heroin, not even once. Okay, not even right thousand times.

/3 yrs clean
//Anybody know where to get some


Apparently, the really good stuff is in Jefferson City.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Her mugshot begs the question...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChrisDe: Meth Jefferson City. Not even once.


Iived in JC for about 15 years. Almost positive I know that woman, but she doesn't look like the girl I knew. If it is her, she's roughly in her mid-30's. She was kind of a bar rat back 10-15 years ago. Been gone for there so long, it seems like another lifetime ago. I left an ex-wife, a nice car, and a lot of property back there.
 
