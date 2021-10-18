 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   China denies claim it tested a 21,000mph nuclear-capable 'hypersonic missile', says it was just a simple 'space vehicle' and not a deadly high-tech weapon. Probably one of those nuclear-powered Jetson mobiles   (metro.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Nuclear weapon, Ballistics, Rocket, United States, Missile, case of this particular test, Ballistic missile, Outer space  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


Defense budget.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


Icbms go 24000 kph which is like 18000 mph.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


FOBS are more dangerous because they're less predictable than ICBMS, and can give less warning.

As to why you should be worried, it's because the government will want to give yet more money to the military.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a weapon, China would be telling everyone about it. That's the point. They routinely tell people about programs that are years from deployment to make it sound like they're scarier than they are, they use it for deterrence factor. If China isn't making a big deal of it, it's probably not a weapon.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


We need a big bad to promote a new war.

"They're getting ready to invade Taiwan and nuke Los Angeles!"
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I think I would prefer nuclear annihilation over the nazi dumpster fire this country is headed for.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FTA: "The FT said it flew through space and circled the globe before cruising down toward its target - which it missed by about two dozen miles."

I guess that makes this 'the shot heard 'round the world!'

/I'll show myself out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEO speed is about 17500mph, and if you go elliptical you can get much higher, so what it sounds like is "reentry vehicle."

indylaw: We need a big bad to promote a new war.



100% This.
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


These suckers can be used as orbital platforms for bombs, IIRC. So more unpredictable than a ballistic missile.

But ever since we started working with ABMs designed to counter ICBMs, this has been predicted as a counter.

The reality is that the Chinese build just enough nuclear capability to provide deterrence. They can already rent half the rest of the globe, why conquer or (worse) irradiate it?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Chinese are so trust worthy when it comes to such things.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.


Hell travelling at those speeds you don't really need a warhead
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't all space vehicles have the potential to be deadly high-tech weapons?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zenith: zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.

Hell travelling at those speeds you don't really need a warhead


People have been looking at space based kinetic energy weapons ever since we went to space.
 
camarugala
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me at all that Fark's all up in China's jock.
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

Icbms go 24000 kph which is like 18000 mph.


That's 31680000 football fields!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
warmongers are some of the worst kinds of people.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Don't all space vehicles have the potential to be deadly high-tech weapons?


...if you're brave enough.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The military industrial complex working as designed. Use fear to justifying taking tax payers money and giving it to private military contractors to keep us safe from the imaginary bogeyman.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flincher: You know, I think I would prefer nuclear annihilation over the nazi dumpster fire this country is headed for.


And we agree.  You should be nuked rather than allowed to control our school board or something something.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.


I don't know about that though - the Aegis BMD system can already target ICBMs, which during reentry are hypersonic. And Japan picked up some of the Aegis BMD systems specifically to deal with hypersonic missiles.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?


Hypersonic missiles can manuever.

ICBMs follow a predictable path. Once it launches you know where it's going.

guardingindia.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kind of have to believe them on this. If they had such a thing, they would be bragging about it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they use them we're all dead anyway and they are too.

I hope the Chinese love their children too.

Seriously hope they understand that.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whew! I was worried there for a second. Thankfully, the trusty people of the Chinese government put this rumor to bed once and for all.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.

I don't know about that though - the Aegis BMD system can already target ICBMs, which during reentry are hypersonic. And Japan picked up some of the Aegis BMD systems specifically to deal with hypersonic missiles.


ICBMs have a big arc up and then down, and are easier to detect. These new-fangled guys go parallel to the ground at high speed, and hit their target (if they can make them accurate enough) before they can be detected or defended against.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.


FOBS is about hitting targets on the other side of the world from less predictable angles. It won't be inherently more difficult to detect. It might, for a short period of time, be able to evade existing long range radar detection because they aren't optimized for a Southern approach. However, they cannot hide the launch of said weapons. We would still know they are on their way.

Hypersonic weapons are, as you said, more about delivering conventional precision weapons quickly. There are lots of people claiming that they are being WAY over estimated. They are very detectable at a great range as they are largely required to fly in the upper atmosphere to avoid melting. I have seen nothing indicating that they are any less interceptable by SM-6s.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.


But you can't do anything anyway about a cloud of ICBM missiles with MIRVs either. China just wants to be able to fark something, anything before one US boomer sub wipes out all it's cities to keep some kind of MAD going.

I'm not going to loose any sleep over this.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Don't all space vehicles have the potential to be deadly high-tech weapons?


Yes.  The entire Go To The Moon program was just testing all the systems for nuclear missiles without you know, directly saying we were testing the systems for nuclear missiles.  About the only thing not ICBM-related were the life-support systems.  And considering the batty ideas for pigeon-guided nukes, even those might still have been weapon systems.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh noes, let's give the Pentagon a few more trillion dollars to lose ASAP!  fark off.  The whole procurement and administration side of the DoD needs to be fired.

dryknife: Marcos P: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

Icbms go 24000 kph which is like 18000 mph.

That's 31680000 football fields!


Gonna needs that translated to Rhode Islands.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is NOT a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

It's just a regular missile that sometimes flies too fast because it loves its job. We only developed it to deliver takeout and it's just a weird coincidence that a 100KT micro design warhead is exact the same size as a bucket of KFC.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flincher: You know, I think I would prefer nuclear annihilation over the nazi dumpster fire this country is headed for.


Can I pick "none of the above"?  That still leaves us with climate change and Milli Vanilli reunion tours to worry about.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the rest of the world can do it, why can't China? US has killed more people in stupid wars than China not even started has in a long time.......Welcome your new superpower......
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The way scramjets work is really cool too, no moving parts, the air compresses itself from inertia. The hard part is getting it up to speed first.

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They keep saying their weapons developments are purely defensive, so that's a relief.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ding!...........................slobbe​r.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

allears: Publikwerks: zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.

I don't know about that though - the Aegis BMD system can already target ICBMs, which during reentry are hypersonic. And Japan picked up some of the Aegis BMD systems specifically to deal with hypersonic missiles.

ICBMs have a big arc up and then down, and are easier to detect. These new-fangled guys go parallel to the ground at high speed, and hit their target (if they can make them accurate enough) before they can be detected or defended against.


Moreover, they're maneuverable, so you can't predict where they're headed. That makes it even tougher.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
149346005.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zbtop: Rapmaster2000: I keep reading these hypersonic missile articles about both China and Russia, but an ICBM goes 21,000 mph and it has done so for the last 60+ years.  Why am I supposed to be worried about this?

It's not really about ICBMs. It's about being able to put something with the yield of a Tomahawk into a Carrier Battlegroup (or hurled at Guam) that is so fast it cant be detected in time to do anything about, or be dealt with by existing intercept systems.


So they burn 10x the fuel for 1/10th the accuracy?
 
Druid5 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We cannot allow a Hypersonic Missile Gap
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or they could save a few billion yuan and simply stick a warhead in a shipping container if they really wanted a sneak attack.

These things are pointless- fine, you have a weapon that can avoid detection and blow up a US city, or even a lot of them.  At any given point there are something like 8 Ohio class SSBNs on patrol- any one of them ends human civilization.  Did you sink all of them before your magic hypersonic missile attack?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.