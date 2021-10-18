 Skip to content
 
(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Walruses From Space is the name of my Paul McCartney-Jefferson Starship-Parliament supergroup   (fox40.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds koo-kook-a-kooey
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry the plural of walrus is walrii.  We changed it a few years back cause it was funny.  Go ahead and rewrite your article.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be too hard. How many walruses from space can there be?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope they're using this project to learn more about the number one cause of death in the walrus population.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm confused about why the British Antarctic survey is counting walruses in the Laptev Sea.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a walrus from space might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Counting walruses from outer space? There's a you momma joke here.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone always says Paul was the walrus but then when you really think about it, you realize it was Craig Stadler.
 
