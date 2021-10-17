 Skip to content
(Twitchy)   If you were planning on taking Metro in DC this morning, you may want to revise your plans   (twitchy.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
America. Where metro's are 3rd world country levels.

What a terrible shiatty place.

Oh and the ring rail road?

Terrible.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many people in DC can work from home anyways? Though the decision to have trains arrive every 30 minutes is a poor one.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: How many people in DC can work from home anyways? Though the decision to have trains arrive every 30 minutes is a poor one.


How can they go more frequently if they took out 40% of the trains?

/other than of course investing in infrastructure, expanding the lines, and having backup stock?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: skinink: How many people in DC can work from home anyways? Though the decision to have trains arrive every 30 minutes is a poor one.

How can they go more frequently if they took out 40% of the trains?

/other than of course investing in infrastructure, expanding the lines, and having backup stock?


You must be joking. Billionaires don't use trains so there's no need to spend the money to keep them running.  :p
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: ColonelCathcart: skinink: How many people in DC can work from home anyways? Though the decision to have trains arrive every 30 minutes is a poor one.

How can they go more frequently if they took out 40% of the trains?

/other than of course investing in infrastructure, expanding the lines, and having backup stock?

You must be joking. Billionaires don't use trains so there's no need to spend the money to keep them running.  :p


I am being 100% serious.

/I also know that you are 100% correct.
 
Muta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes.

Don't trains usually stop every 5 minutes or so?  If there are half as many trains, shouldn't that just double the amount of time between trains?  Why is the wait increased by a factor of 6?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aren't most federal workers still at home? I know the MARC station lot near my job is fairly empty now and a few years ago it was packed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Aren't most federal workers still at home? I know the MARC station lot near my job is fairly empty now and a few years ago it was packed.


Yes. This is an unpleasant situation, but ridership on Metro is still only 1/3 of what it was pre-Covid (though that's up fro 1/10). It will, as usual, mainly be a burden on people who don't or can't afford to drive.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good on them for dropping the news at like 8 PM on Sunday night, giving everyone an entire ten hours' notice.
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: ColonelCathcart: skinink: How many people in DC can work from home anyways? Though the decision to have trains arrive every 30 minutes is a poor one.

How can they go more frequently if they took out 40% of the trains?

/other than of course investing in infrastructure, expanding the lines, and having backup stock?

You must be joking. Billionaires don't use trains so there's no need to spend the money to keep them running.  :p


Billionaires should just think of them as efficient money conveyor belts bringing dollars and humans to their businesses.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never plan on taking the DC metro in the morning.

/lives in salt lake city
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Literal nightmare."  All those sleeping people on the train.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, 60% of the railcars refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus, so now they're not allowed to work. Sorry railcars, you gotta get the Fauci Ouchie if you wanna work!
 
