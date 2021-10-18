 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Passenger would like to invite you to her mid-air anti-vax TED talk. Don't worry, she brought her own microphone   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*ck, she's right. I'm stuck looking at my stupid internet device. Sorry, guys.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: F*ck, she's right. I'm stuck looking at my stupid internet device. Sorry, guys.


You've got teh 'rona
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok great... now we won't be able to bring any electronic gear on airplanes.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Ok great... now we won't be able to bring any electronic gear on airplanes.


Just headset microphones will be banned.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even that level of crazy recognizes the need to wear a mask.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember when I couldn't hold my liquor.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
qvcc.eduView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Try that on my flight and I'll shove that mic so far up your ass the next TED talk you give will be entirely in farts.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Even that level of crazy recognizes the need to wear a mask.


Well, she wouldn't want to get in trouble with the airline now would she?
 
thornhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just like the subway.

Soon they'll be people playing music in the aisle.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I made it 20 seconds in before I bailed, she should have been pelted by snacks.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.

They are in their posses busy rounding up abortion doctors in Texas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She thought she would turn the audience to her side with a rapturous standing ovation. She didn't realize most people on a plane just want to reach their destination and not be annoyed. When everyone began heckling, her tone went from 0 -  screeching in 1.5 seconds.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thornhill: Just like the subway.

Soon they'll be people playing music in the aisle.


And a guy selling socks.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm not terrible to look at" she says....  lololol.
 
buster_v
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How did she think this was going to end?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buster_v: How did she think this was going to end?


With horse de wormer for everyone!

...Or was that hors d'oeuvres...

Eh, potayto potahto!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's some serious mental illness on display here. Doesn't she have anyone who cares about her?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.


Possibly available:
Terry Tate - Office Linebacker
Youtube x5dJb2YG7vU
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"This is your captain speaking. Drastic times call for drastic measures. Strap in, I'm opening the door."
 
Spego
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.


'The pain train is coming. Woo! Woo!'
 
sniderman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thornhill: Just like the subway.

Soon they'll be people playing music in the aisle.


IT'S SHOWTIME!

/hits play on the boombox
//starts singing along off-key
///morning commuters read their papers ever harder
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Try that on my flight and I'll shove that mic so far up your ass the next TED talk you give will be entirely in farts.


Thank you for helping me start my Monday off right. Blowing Pepsi out of my nose is SO much fun. :)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.


Just have the sky waitress run the drink cart up the aisle. Considering what it does to my elbow, she'll be in agonizing pain.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Try that on my flight and I'll shove that mic so far up your ass the next TED talk you give will be entirely in farts.


Like Charlie Brown's mom.
 
srb68
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.

[c.tenor.com image 498x375]


Terrible Terry Tate!
IN THE HOUSE!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So much for the TSA. She is carrying the most dangerous weapon known to mankind.

A deranged mind.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Try that on my flight and I'll shove that mic so far up your ass the next TED talk you give will be entirely in farts.

Thank you for helping me start my Monday off right. Blowing Pepsi out of my nose is SO much fun. :)


don't you know that Pepsi for breakfast gives you the covids?  Mountain Dew is clearly the morning soda, because it is vaguely citrus.  maybe a nice Fresca.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See, now I'd totally pay the price of a plane ticket to watch dollar-store Anna Kendrick lose her everloving mind and get ziptied.

They really should've ziptied her tho. Do it before they get violent. Nobody will friggin' blame you.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dunno, seems better than any of the in-flight entertainment. It's like watching a one person reenactment of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

Hopefully without her tossing a toilet through the window to escape.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Words fail me.

Airplane TED talks. Why didn't I think of that.  Looks like the lights were dimmed so people could sleep. She must have made a lot of friends with that stunt.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Badafuco: We need air marshals on more flights.  Airlines should hire some former NFL linebackers to get into a three-point stance and just diesel these people. Lay them out right there in the aisle.

Possibly available:
[YouTube video: Terry Tate - Office Linebacker]


Never walk away from a K-22 paper jam, son!  Woo!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of crazy. And now I want to know if she's single because I make terrible relationship choices.
 
caira
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: See, now I'd totally pay the price of a plane ticket to watch dollar-store Anna Kendrick lose her everloving mind and get ziptied.

They really should've ziptied her tho. Do it before they get violent. Nobody will friggin' blame you.


That microphone is a blunt instrument, she's armed with a potentially deadly weapon...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The plane anti-vaxors should be loaded on.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Destination to drop off to:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
