 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Art professor pleads guilty to charges that she went over to another lady's house on Christmas Eve for a game of rock, garden shears, hot fire poker. So, rule 36?   (whdh.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Mount Holyoke College, Copyright, Sunbeam Television, Abuse, Crimes, Count, door of Lauret Savoy, Rie Hachiyanagi  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 8:25 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC! What a psycho. I frankly have nothing else to add to this.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say to throw the book at her but she would enjoy it too much.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst. art installation. evar.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Long ago and far away when the the web was new, I built a site for the "dungeon" a friend worked for - the kind of place that advertises with a photo of a very high stiletto heel pressing down on a scrotum.

If this lady stopped professing art and moved to their city, I'm sure there would be men lined up wanting to throw god-only-knows how much money at her for even half what she did.

But you can't give it to folks who don't want it, not even for free.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did she fix the cable?
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Straight out the slums of shaolin
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, looks like I missed the opportunity to take some seriously interesting Five College Consortium classes when I was living in the valley...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least she didn't do something horrifying like make her grade freshmen essays.
 
buster_v
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a horrific story.  My only question is why the charges specify that the victim was over 60 years old.  I mean-- yeah, don't terrorize old people. I get that.  But, is this common in assault charges?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was a Performance Art piece.

Geez, you'd think an Art Professor would be happy to participate in a colleagues artistic vision and not just whine about "trauma" and "serious injuries."

Unless... it's a meta performance art piece and the judge is in on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When Savoy let her in, Hachiyanagi attacked her, bludgeoning her with a rock, a fire poker and pruning shears, all the while taunting her in a four-hour torture session until the victim finally managed to convince her to summon help, according to Thomas.

And then what?  She turned herself in?  She hid in the bushes?  What kind of twisted mind does something like this, and then calls for help?  No wonder the victim is traumatized--she called her over to her house as a friend.

When somebody tells you that crazy people can't function well enough to hold good jobs, point to something like this.  How did this woman go so long without killing someone?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: Straight out the slums of shaolin


Did she sew her butthole closed and kept feeding her, and feeding her, and feeding her?

I remember when this happened. It was almost as insane as the diaper wearing astronaut's cross country drive.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the hell is all those "...over 60" charges?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, this is insane. Scary too because I went to a different one of the Five Colleges. Smith students and faculty are supposed to be the crazy ones, not Mount Holyoke.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buster_v: This is a horrific story.  My only question is why the charges specify that the victim was over 60 years old.  I mean-- yeah, don't terrorize old people. I get that.  But, is this common in assault charges?


dammit! *shakes tiny fist*
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.