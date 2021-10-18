 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   If you're one of the the 66 million Americans who still haven't gotten the Covid vaccine, you're part of the reason a fifth Covid wave may happen   (ibtimes.com) divider line
53
    More: PSA, Vaccination, United States, Johns Hopkins University, Immune system, Vaccine, Johns Hopkins, possible fifth wave of COVID-19 cases, White House  
619 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 7:40 PM



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to say "OK, let's finish this thing. Get us a variant that will invariably kill the unvaccinated". Difficulty: The kids who can't be vaccinated, or who are only recently able to be vaccinated. Fark you anti-vaxx loons.

I'm in Australia, where our Therapeutic Goods Administration  hasn't yet authorised a vaccine for under-12s, and I have an infant grandson. That's a problem. I loathe the idiot anti-vaxxers with a white-hot hatred, because we really bloody need to get all of the over-12s vaccinated, just to protect our young, until we can be sure they can be safely vaccinated.

Here in Melbourne, we're starting to open up this coming Friday. I expect that my employers will be expecting us to come into the office a couple of weeks later, but we have record numbers of daily infections. Guess what? That's a hard no. Not getting on a train with the plague rats. Good news: they'll get over it. They sure as shiat won't make an issue of it, or their project will be farked.

/Key man dependency FTW.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you mean "may happen"? It's going to happen.

Can we vaccinate those under 12 now?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm ready to get my Pfizer booster when it's available here in Alaska and hoping they approve the vaccine for children 5-12 soon.

Why is this so hard? Get the farking shot. I have stage 4 liver disease and my immune system is seriously compromised. I don't want some asymptomatic anti-vaxxer infecting me. All I can do is continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark your freedumbs. Get the farking shot.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We (the US) have a peak every 4 months. Expect another surge around Dec-Jan timeframe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, sometimes you need multiple waves if you want to drown everyone that can be drowned.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: fark your freedumbs. Get the farking shot.


Freedom without responsibility isn't freedom, it's childness.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I'm ready to get my Pfizer booster when it's available here in Alaska and hoping they approve the vaccine for children 5-12 soon.


Get the Moderna. It is being proven that Moderna on top of Pfizer is the most effective. Look for reports.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it's like doing the wave at sporting events.  A lot of people are involved in the first couple, but it really peters out by the fourth or fifth attempt.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks for the kids and the immune compromised.  If we get over a million we might offset voter suppression laws.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the transitional, mostly-nice weather of autumn. Cases/deaths will skyrocket again when it stops being nice to be outside, mostly in the northern tier of the country. Any place where people are hanging out indoors unvaxxed for extended periods of time. Same as it raged in the southeast over the hottest part of summer when everyone was in with the AC.

It's entirely @&#%ing predictable. Get your shots & don't die. We've got a free vaccine out there, WTF do you want. Don't expect me to cry over you. I'll feel for your kids, but only because you were a friggin' moron.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I missed a wave.  Do I have to repeat it?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zzzzzzzzz...
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine how people in poor countries that won't have significant access to the vaccine until mid-2022 feel about all of the vaccine inventory we're sitting on for people who will never use it.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I think I missed a wave.  Do I have to repeat it?


You might want to. After the 10th wave, you get one free
 
buster_v
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
66,000,000 people unvaccinated.

57% of the population vaccinated.

329,000,000 = total US population.

Okay- so I got a C in algebra.  These numbers don't make any sense.
 
soj4life
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buster_v: 66,000,000 people unvaccinated.

57% of the population vaccinated.

329,000,000 = total US population.

Okay- so I got a C in algebra.  These numbers don't make any sense.


66 million that are eligible to be vaccinated
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Very generous defenition of waves. I personally don't count plateus as waves. But who am I to question normal colloquialisms.

/there are 3 waves
//and 4 lights
 
payattention
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Forget it subby. All the proper evidence in the world is not going to convince those who have decided that they know better than people who spent decades researching viruses. At this point, all we can hope for is that we who decided to survive this are not left with too much of a societal mess once these complete idiots all die out and leave us in peace.

/wondering how many cities will be reduced to almost non-viable levels once the plague rats die out
//not that they care about that
///one supposes that they will once the priest walks into the room...
 
Creoena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The facts continue to be just stunning.

All from the article:

"As of Sunday, the U.S. has recorded 44,933,329 COVID-19 infections and 724,317 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic."

"As of Sunday, only 57% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and only 65.9% of the total population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

"...as more than 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated."

Over 724,000 Americans have died from COVID (we know the actual number is a lot higher), and many millions still say no to getting the vaccine.  Fark plague rats.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: I can't imagine how people in poor countries that won't have significant access to the vaccine until mid-2022 feel about all of the vaccine inventory we're sitting on for people who will never use it.


It'd almost be worth it to pull some reverse-psychology. Announce we've clearly reached market saturation among those who wished to be vaccinated, and will now withdraw availability of the vaccines & restrict boosters only to people who've already received it so we can take remaining supplies and distribute to 3rd-world countries worldwide.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

buster_v: 66,000,000 people unvaccinated.

57% of the population FULLY vaccinated.

329,000,000 = total US population.

Okay- so I got a C in algebra.  These numbers don't make any sense.


I think that is the difference fully vs not at all vs only one shot.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2 days till my 2nd shot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
KerplunkSploosh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the first wave...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
resurgence could be prevented

Definitions: could

past of can

1. used to indicate possibility
2. used in making polite requests

So it is a possibility... I need help with my high school biology.
WARNING: May involve critical thinking!

Multiple Choice
Question 7:

During a pandemic you should NEVER...

A. kiss your horse
B. put a mask on a baby
C. eat licorice
D. vaccinate people
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KerplunkSploosh: Still waiting for the first wave...


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
soj4life
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fifth wave that will be caused by the "control group".  Five times more likely to get Covid, 29 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from Covid.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sports are back!
The pandemic is over!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really thought after a few I don't need the vaccine now I'm deadstories people would get the message. Boy, I was wrong.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Badafuco: I'm ready to get my Pfizer booster when it's available here in Alaska and hoping they approve the vaccine for children 5-12 soon.

Get the Moderna. It is being proven that Moderna on top of Pfizer is the most effective. Look for reports.


Are suggesting they do their own research?

/Kidding
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena: The facts continue to be just stunning.

All from the article:

"As of Sunday, the U.S. has recorded 44,933,329 COVID-19 infections and 724,317 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic."

"As of Sunday, only 57% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and only 65.9% of the total population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

"...as more than 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated."

Over 724,000 Americans have died from COVID (we know the actual number is a lot higher), and many millions still say no to getting the vaccine.  Fark plague rats.


Not to mention the damaged bodies for a large portion of the covid survivors are toting around. Many of these will be wiped out by subsequent flus and other relatively mild maladies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The antivaxxer morons will never come around and we have too much FREEDUMB to force them.

We live at the beach now.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size

icegif.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no a fifth wave, how ever will it enter the US?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: buster_v: 66,000,000 people unvaccinated.

57% of the population FULLY vaccinated.

329,000,000 = total US population.

Okay- so I got a C in algebra.  These numbers don't make any sense.

I think that is the difference fully vs not at all vs only one shot.


You are correct.  Statistics are defined by definitions.
Fully vaccinated was defined as 14 days past your second vaccine dose.
Everybody else is defined as Not Fully Vaccinated, even with one dose, no dose, or any future change in the fully vaccinated definition i.e.30 days past your sixth booster shot.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: thornhill: I can't imagine how people in poor countries that won't have significant access to the vaccine until mid-2022 feel about all of the vaccine inventory we're sitting on for people who will never use it.

It'd almost be worth it to pull some reverse-psychology. Announce we've clearly reached market saturation among those who wished to be vaccinated, and will now withdraw availability of the vaccines & restrict boosters only to people who've already received it so we can take remaining supplies and distribute to 3rd-world countries worldwide.


What do you mean almost? Let's do it.
 
French Rage
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you haven't gotten the vaccine, you helped kill Colin Powell.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, Colin Powell just passed away.
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Damn, Colin Powell just passed away.


Oh no, who will we have to give bullshiat rationales for foreign wars?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Love is the seventh wave.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

French Rage: If you haven't gotten the vaccine, you helped kill Colin Powell.


Oh, this guy?

ocregister.comView Full Size


Powell asserted that "there can be no doubt that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons and the capability to rapidly produce more, many more." Powell also stated that there was "no doubt in my mind" that Saddam was working to obtain key components to produce nuclear weapons.

Oh farking well.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fifth wave? Didn't they make it to #3 with, "Baby I Want Your Love Thing"?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indylaw: TheJoe03: Damn, Colin Powell just passed away.

Oh no, who will we have to give bullshiat rationales for foreign wars?


Didn't say I liked him, I just said damn.
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'm ready to get my Pfizer booster when it's available here in Alaska and hoping they approve the vaccine for children 5-12 soon.

Why is this so hard? Get the farking shot. I have stage 4 liver disease and my immune system is seriously compromised. I don't want some asymptomatic anti-vaxxer infecting me. All I can do is continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.


Do you not social distance? Do you not wear a mask? Do you not wash your hands? Do you associate with people who are anti-vaxxers?

At this point, if you catch covid it is because of your own negligence and I'm told by Fark that you deserve to die because of it. I hate to break this to you, but the best case scenario is that this disease become endemic; which means it will ALWAYS be around. You will ALWAYS be at risk. There is no herd immunity with the vaccine dropping below 50% efficacy after 8 months then continuing to drop. So stop worrying about what other people do and worry about protecting yourself. Without your booster you are just as bad as one of the anti-vaxxer plague rats you denigrate.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UseTheForksLuke: Fully vaccinated was defined as 14 days past your second vaccine dose.


That makes no sense for the 1 dose J&J vaccine. I think your definition is broken.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Part of the reason" is kinda letting them off the hook.

I'd go with "the reason", or at least "most of the reason".

You know they're the bulk of the people not taking other common sense precautions either... maskless at the grocery stores, pigging out on riblets and beer at Applebee's 6 days a week, gathering for vociferous protests, etc.

Without their hard work promoting the antivax agenda so effectively seeded in their social media feeds by people like Putin et al, this shiat would have been effectively behind us 6 months ago.

More effective than entire divisions of Red Army soldiers ever were
 
