(WCAX Vermont)   Would you enjoy a 200-mile journey going no more than 25 mph in a 45-motorcar parade just to enjoy the scenery of a rail system in Vermont during foliage season?   (wcax.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Vermont, Connecticut River, New Hampshire, 200-mile train trek, Interstate 89, New England, Rail transport, White River Junction  
posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 11:53 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well yes, yes I would.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've done one of these before. It wasn't that long of a trip, but it was really nice way to spend a day.

I think it three hours one way, an hour or two break for dinner, then a three hour trip back.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Well yes, yes I would.


As would I
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be all about that.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For sure!
A path you don't get to see too often.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes.

I can't wait to ride the Silverton train again.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I would, too. How neat.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds awesome!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, yes. But only without the kids.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motorcar through Vermont?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks fun.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would enjoy that a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes. I could masturbate at least three times
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would enjoy a journey like that on a bicycle taking an easy 50 miles a day. Maybe when I retire...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like fun to me.  And I live near Vermont.

Well, I'm in my wo-gin right now, but typically I'm only a few miles from Vermouth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would go for it if they had the occasional animatronic bear or dinosaur charge at the motorcars. Maybe have a fake landslide or flash flood appear to be approaching the tracks. Since it's Halloween season they could have someone dressed as the Headless Horseman appear and toss a pumpkin at the motorcars. Then right after that the cars are stopped next to a trackside temporary coffee shop that sells pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice muffins. That's not asking for too much is it?
 
frostus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trick question. If I want to see Vermont foliage I just look out a window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Azz: Hell yes. I could masturbate at least three times


Slacker
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In a heartbeat.

I miss New York and New England so very much, especially in the fall.

Winter, not so much.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Depends on the company. Hot girl with big boobs who can hold a conversation? Sign me up
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
25 miles an hour?  I'd do it at 10 miles an hour.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How expensive are the adult beverages?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbrunker: 25 miles an hour?  I'd do it at 10 miles an hour.

[Fark user image image 400x250]


That's what I'm talkin' about. Fifty miles a day is easy at that pace and railroad grades are almost imperceptible compared to our back roads where I live. Sounds wonderful
 
