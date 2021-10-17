 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   "We're not ignorant people," he says   (motherjones.com) divider line
79
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1659 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I a dude tell me to buy a $60 microscope and look at my blood after calling him out for being an anti-vaxxer.
He told me he had owned a "bio company" before he retired.
So after I eviscerated him and asked him what it was I should look for he never answered.
But he was insistent that I buy a $60 microscope from the internet.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So now he's in front of the hospital trying to spread the message that hospitals kill. Johnson says he's not anti-vaccine; he and the other protesters are just interested in freedom of choice. "We're not ignorant people," he says.


All evidence to the contrary.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Utards
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So don't go to the hospital then.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Willfully, aggressively misinformed.

Those leading them down this path should be hunted down and prosecuted for the crimes against humanity they are committing.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News, Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, OANN, NewsMax: I'm looking at you.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're not ignorant, stop acting like a ignoramus.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Murderers.

Mass murderers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: So don't go to the hospital then.


There are DNRs you can set up, is there a way to set up a Do Not Hospitalize order we could have these people sign?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We're not ignorant people," he says. "We're just wondering why it's not OK to question."

Well, see, there's the problem. You're wondering that because you're an ignorant person.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the unvaccinated crowd hospitals and cause health care rationing, that illustrates that actions have consequences.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: "We're not ignorant people," he says. "We're just wondering why it's not OK to question."

Well, see, there's the problem. You're wondering that because you're an ignorant person.


There are no stupid questions, but there are questions asked by stupid people.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Johnson says that a month ago, he was golfing with his unvaccinated uncle, Dale Grant, a week before Grant was hospitalized with COVID. He says doctors gave his uncle Remdesivir, which Johnson believes destroyed his kidneys. Grant's son demanded that the hospital give Grant intravenous vitamins, but by then, Johnson says, it was too late. Before he got COVID, Johnson says, his 82-year-old uncle was as "healthy as an ox."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: So don't go to the hospital then.


Problem solved in more ways than one.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trumpers will begin donning suicide vests and walking into hospitals and schools soon. They've been radicalized
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course not.
Ignorant suggest you have not been exposed to the knowledge.

Once you have the knowledge and.... Well... Here is what Thomas Hobbes had to say.
"For who is so stupid, as both to mistake in Geometry, and also to persist in it, when another detects his error to him?"


Ergo... Not ignorant.  You're stupid.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Grant's son demanded that the hospital give Grant intravenous vitamins


MY DAD IS DYING WITH ONLY THE MOST EXPENSIVE PEE!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they believe that the hospital is murdering people with the coronavirus by putting them on ventilators, injecting them with the anti-viral Remdesivir, and refusing to give them intravenous vitamin C or the deworming drug Ivermectin.

Yes, but why kill you quickly when they'll make far more money on you coming back to have dozens of children, numerous heart attacks, several angioplasties, and more than one diabetic amputation later in life?  I mean sure radiology will be done at the animal hospital because you're literally too fat to fit in the human machine by that point, but that's not enough of a reason to kill you off so soon.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


I remember when this episode aired, I laughed because it was so ridiculous. But this is exactly what these people are doing
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*narrator*

But they were, in fact, very ignorant people
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

another one of them: Willfully, aggressively misinformed.

Those leading them down this path should be hunted down and prosecuted for the crimes against humanity they are committing.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News, Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, OANN, NewsMax: I'm looking at you.


As Rush said, "Is any killer worth more than his crime?"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: So now he's in front of the hospital trying to spread the message that hospitals kill. Johnson says he's not anti-vaccine; he and the other protesters are just interested in freedom of choice. "We're not ignorant people," he says.


All evidence to the contrary.


Evlidence? You sound ilke a COMMUNIST to me!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The sad thing about ignorant people is that they never know how ignorant they truly are.

You know the deal.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

another one of them: Willfully, aggressively misinformed.


They aren't misinformed.  The finest doctors the world over have told them to get the vaccine.  They are ignoring expert advice on purpose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 346x308]


I hope there are a lot of those sold this year.
 
ghambone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We're not ignorant people," he says. "We're just wondering why it's not OK to question."

It's perfectly fine to question things. Even really hard things like DNA sequencing that led to the creation of two messenger RNA vaccines within a year of a pandemic.

The problem, moron, is you also have to accept what experts tell you when you ask a question. If you ask your mechanic how the transmission works in your car and then ignore his description because a leprechaun in a little GM t-shirt with a handcrank sounds more exciting, you don't get to be mad when the mechanic calls you a dumbass.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're not ignorant.  You're stupid and your stupidity is going to get a lot of people killed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Idiocracy 2.Uh = Utah 2021
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jon Stewart had a good segment comparing COVID vs Masks/Vaccines to see which was closer to Hitler.

It turns out that COVID is closer to Hitler than masks and vaccines.

Look, I'm as surprised as you guys, but you can't argue the facts.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait a minute...isn't Remdesivir one of the "wonder drugs" that Trump said was the best?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
murdering people with the coronavirus by putting them on ventilators, injecting them with the anti-viral Remdesivir, and refusing to give them intravenous vitamin C or the deworming drug Ivermectin.

Ya know, it too bad about all that medical ethics stuff. I say doctors just treat them with whatever they wan to be treated with. You don't want a ventalator and just want vitamin C and Ivermectin? Here ya go, good luck!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 346x308]

I hope there are a lot of those sold this year.


They'd also be pretty easy to make.

You could probably make more fun ones too to stick in people's yards next to their Trump signs. Not that I would advocate that anyone actually do that
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there were places online to research these wonderful treatments.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jaman​etworkopen/fullarticle/2776305
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: murdering people with the coronavirus by putting them on ventilators, injecting them with the anti-viral Remdesivir, and refusing to give them intravenous vitamin C or the deworming drug Ivermectin.

Ya know, it too bad about all that medical ethics stuff. I say doctors just treat them with whatever they wan to be treated with. You don't want a ventalator and just want vitamin C and Ivermectin? Here ya go, good luck!


Exactly what I was going to say. Go ahead and give them the ivermectin and vitamins. Do exactly what they ask for.  And no ventilators because they destroy lungs.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Then stay the f*ck out of the hospitals.  Treat them yourselves.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: murdering people with the coronavirus by putting them on ventilators, injecting them with the anti-viral Remdesivir, and refusing to give them intravenous vitamin C or the deworming drug Ivermectin.

Ya know, it too bad about all that medical ethics stuff. I say doctors just treat them with whatever they wan to be treated with. You don't want a ventalator and just want vitamin C and Ivermectin? Here ya go, good luck!


I'm told Utah is rife with MLM hokum elixirs and essential oils.  I'm surprised they aren't touting apple cider vinegar as a cure.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Trumpers will begin donning suicide vests and walking into hospitals and schools soon. They've been radicalized


No but shooting up doctor offices seems right around the corner.  Ignorance has been digging in for a year.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Monoclonal antibodies are produced from mice. You are injecting mice into your body if you use them.

Legally you aren't even classified as human after that. You are a human mouse hybrid and the company that manufactured the antibodies technically owns you as a product.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Youth culture killed my dog.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's really bizarre the difference in a hospital from last year to this.
Also, have you taken a look at obits near you? By me everyone is dying surrounded by their family or of an acute illness.
No COVID deaths.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't even need to read the sign. The toe socks are a dead giveaway.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We're not ignorant people," he says. "We're just wondering why it's not OK to question."

Of course, please state your exact question.

We of course can trust you to give due consideration to the answers offered to you by people who also are not ignorant?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: Circusdog320: Trumpers will begin donning suicide vests and walking into hospitals and schools soon. They've been radicalized

No but shooting up doctor offices seems right around the corner.  Ignorance has been digging in for a year.


Hospitals are soft targets.

We need metal detectors, barbed wire fences, and sniper towers.

If we don't get full lockdown of hospitals and other soft targets then we won't be able to enjoy our freedom to own guns.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Trumpers will begin donning suicide vests and walking into hospitals and schools soon. They've been radicalized


You are well on your way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Then stay the f*ck out of the hospitals.  Treat them yourselves.


Yeah. I don't get that.  If you don't trust the medical field a hospital is the last place to go. WTF
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These characters need to be more aggressively convinced not to take their covid-infected family members to the hospital at all. They need to be convinced to keep them at home and feed them all the horse dewormer and hydrogen peroxide they can consume. If they're so smart and have truely done their own research, then they must know that going into the hospital is a death sentence. They need to be convinced to stay as far away from hospitals as they can get.

If we can actually convince them to isolate themselves from everyone else or wear masks in public to protect themselves from "vaccine microchip-vectors" or some such bullshiat, that would be hilarious.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.