 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   If you lost your Lamborghini Aventador on the way home last night, at 2AM, the Montreal police would like you to know they found it   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Luxury vehicle, Lexus, Automobile, Cadillac, Luxury vehicles, Frank Gemilli, Lamborghini Aventador, back of the car  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 12:41 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, so here's my problem with the "article." It's really an ad for some greaseball's luxury car rental shop. Pretty sure the cops can track the owner via plates and registration. End of story.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After looking at the accident footage, he is certain that the accident was caused by negligence and that the driver was almost certainly speeding.

No shiat.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA quotes a witness saying the driver was "having trouble changing gears". Can you even get an Aventador with a manual gearbox? I'd have thought they'd all be flappy paddle.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: TFA quotes a witness saying the driver was "having trouble changing gears". Can you even get an Aventador with a manual gearbox? I'd have thought they'd all be flappy paddle.


Quick and.dirty search of auto sites show the Huracans and Aventadors only come with paddle-shifter autos.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: TFA quotes a witness saying the driver was "having trouble changing gears". Can you even get an Aventador with a manual gearbox? I'd have thought they'd all be flappy paddle.


It's an automated manual, so yeah, flappy paddle. But if you put it in manual mode, those cars have so much power that you need to hit the shift paddle early so it shifts to the next gear before you hit the rev-limiter. Like if it has an 8000 rpm redline, in first gear you want to hit that paddle while the tach is passing 6000 rpm.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Carter Pewterschmidt: TFA quotes a witness saying the driver was "having trouble changing gears". Can you even get an Aventador with a manual gearbox? I'd have thought they'd all be flappy paddle.

It's an automated manual, so yeah, flappy paddle. But if you put it in manual mode, those cars have so much power that you need to hit the shift paddle early so it shifts to the next gear before you hit the rev-limiter. Like if it has an 8000 rpm redline, in first gear you want to hit that paddle while the tach is passing 6000 rpm.


I could see that, hitting the rev limit and taking time to change up. I've done the same in flappy paddle cars when I've accidentally switched to manual when I thought it was auto, usually by accidentally touching the paddle while turning the wheel.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL if it was 'rented' from a private owner. Bet their insurance policy doesn't cover that.
 
janzee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't know the North Dakota AG was in Montreal.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That shiat'll buff out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was done renting it so he went home. What's the big deal?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one suggested yet that this asshole might have been drunk, hence fled the scene?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.