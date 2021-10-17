 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   WSJ: Facebook AI identifies and removes only 3-5% of hate speech, and 1% of all content violating its rules against violence and incitement. Facebook: Nah, we're doing great. You just have the wrong definition of *fingerquotes* 'vIoLeNt HaTe SpEeCh'   (theverge.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At FB, it's hate speech to call out Nazis for them constantly spreading their Nazi propaganda.

/have gotten everything but the 21 day vacation
//how am i supposed to collect ~all~ the pokemon vacations w/o getting the 21 day?
///they kept giving me 14 or 30 days... i mean, wtf man.
 
