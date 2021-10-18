 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Vandalism inspired by TikTok challenge forces closure of Okanagan washrooms, and official urges TikTokking kids to get a grip. "It doesn't make you a rat to protect the community that you live in"   (cbc.ca) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2021 at 12:17 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Vandalism inspired by TikTok active measure challenge forces closure of Okanagan washrooms, and official urges TikTokking kids to get a grip. "It doesn't make you a rat to protect the community that you live in""
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's going to be a really dumb episode of NCSI:FBI:SWAT, where it turns out the Chinese North Koreans are using dumb internet pranks on a popular, foreign based social media network to get at the kids of a friend of one of the leads. And as terrible and dumb as that episode will be, it's not really all that implausible that a foreign adversary uses a goofy, kid friendly social media app to fark up American education even more than it is already to try and gain a technological advantage in the future.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great, school admins have figured out how to use social media crazes to puff up budgets, demonize scary others  and cover up misuse of funds.  I don't believe it.  Sorry.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is nothing new. I worked for the parks department 20 years ago and bored teens were using homemade bombs on public toilets. And I bet the same thing happened 20 years before my time and it'll continue for 20 years after. I suggest we open up a few coal mines to give kids something to do.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Find a way to hold Tik Tok responsible. They are providing the platform for this garbage!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Assignments for hooligans as punishment: TikTok Winnie-the-Pooh Challenge.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So they have nothing to go on?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bermuda59: So they have nothing to go on?


/Boo! That is bad and you should feel bad.
 
