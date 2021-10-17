 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Word order... matters?   (news.yahoo.com)
30
•       •       •

30 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MLA title ftw
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently he was a dead man as soon as he refused to kiss a stranger in front of his girlfriend.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey some people are into that kind of thing
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story brought to you by the Olive Garden's unlimited soup, bread sticks, and word salad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

potierrh: Apparently he was a dead man as soon as he refused to kiss a stranger in front of his girlfriend.


Stranger? They were supposedly friends she was living with.

Also from tfa headline "Illinois mom accused...". Hmm  you never see stories starting out with, for instance, "Illinois dad accused..."
It's weird that they do that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: potierrh: Apparently he was a dead man as soon as he refused to kiss a stranger in front of his girlfriend.

Stranger? They were supposedly friends she was living with.

Also from tfa headline "Illinois mom accused...". Hmm  you never see stories starting out with, for instance, "Illinois dad accused..."
It's weird that they do that.


It's not weird, it's common, and tradition, and stupid, and sexist.

Just like wedding announcements used to show only the bride.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shot through the heart and you're to blame you give love a bad name.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
... an enraged Resendiz-Florez grabbed his gun that he had tucked between two couch cushions...

LOL
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's on her nose?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But misused ellipses and question marks are totally fine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What? It's illegal to shoot a dead body?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/
Is that a mole?
Tattoo? Are they trans? No that anything is wrong with that.
Also, are they single?
 
aperson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll take the bullet on that one.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

potierrh: Apparently he was a dead man as soon as he refused to kiss a stranger in front of his girlfriend.


Tbf he was a dead man either way.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Shot through the heart and you're to blame you give love a bad name.


No, they specifically mentioned Bizarre Love Triangle.
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How long had he been dead when he refused?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her breaf was prolly stankin'
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd probably shoot a dead guy given the opportunity. Does that even fall under the definition of desecrating a corpse or whatever that crime is?

I mean. Ain't nobody gonna fark with you in jail. Free vacation. What you in for? "Shot a dead guy" "o...k...."
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I shot a dead man in Illinois, just to watch him, um, remain dead I guess.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: What's on her nose?


Star Trek cosplay?
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Haha these people are like children but armed. Scary stuff.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: What's on her nose?


People that do meth pick at their face.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
His own stupidity killed him.  First keeping a gun between the couch cushions.  Second grabbing the gun when it was pointed at him.
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear penthouse,
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? It's illegal to shoot a dead body?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I shot the dead man to make sure they were dead, and wasn't going to wait 3 days
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

