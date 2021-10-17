 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Florida tag narrowly beats out facepalm tag after school says vaccinated students have to stay home for 30 days to prevent them from "infecting other students"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, private school, None of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, School officials, Centner Academy, Health officials, school community  
1118 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 9:05 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the stupid tag sent home for being vaccinated then?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shostie: I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?


They wouldn't, but a place that implemented this idiotic policy strikes me as a place that may give someone trouble in other areas.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Was the stupid tag sent home for being vaccinated then?


There's stupid, and then there's Florida.  Don't go full Florida.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And honestly, what college admissions group is going to read this story and not have it impact applicants from this place.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Joe USer: And honestly, what college admissions group is going to read this story and not have it impact applicants from this place.



This is a rubber stamp to get accepted to Liberty University.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private schools are just an enormous money making scam born out of segregation and religious indoctrination.

In Florida I think they steal about $1 billion from public school funding and DeSantis expanded it an additional $200 million earlier this year.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had to read the headline three times to get it because this make no farking sense at all.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Joe USer: And honestly, what college admissions group is going to read this story and not have it impact applicants from this place.


This is a rubber stamp to get accepted to Liberty University.


I guess HR departments do need resumes to pad out their B list.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.


As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There science programme must be great.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


So you're saying that instead of the Sky Phantom, it's the Sky Crystal.

/Wish my employer had a chiropractor on staff.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Their"
Dammit, I graduated from their English programme.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: There science programme must be great.


Yeah. Read the post above yours for their comprehensive science curriculum.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


They also donated a million bucks to Trump's 2020 campaign.  And were VIP guests at Trump's Jan. 6 party on the Ellipse.

https://www.propublica.org/article/tr​u​mp-spawned-a-new-group-of-mega-donors-​who-now-hold-sway-over-gops-future
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Making a great argument to bring back the R word
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have got to be kidding me. I'm half believing that this is a punishment for daring to get vaccinated.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There should be a way for the CDC to file a court order to keep accredited educational institutions from spreading outright medical lies.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


Aquarian religiosity is still religion. Just a different kind.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY THE FARK ARE WE LETTING THESE FARKING MORONS RUN OUR FARKING COUNTRY?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy they sure owned those kids.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somacandra: There should be a way for the CDC to file a court order to keep accredited educational institutions from spreading outright medical lies.


Who are they accredited by? Serious question.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose"

60 days away from the Plague Rats.

Sweet..

/another reason J&J is a poor third
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


I predict a future class action suit brought by former students who develop back problems.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Your kids have to stay home" Way to incentivize vaccinations among high school kids, dumbasses. Out of school suspension is not exactly the punishment you think it is for teenagers.
 
ansius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow, the science department at this school must be top notch.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"How to tell everyone you're utterly rock-bottom unqualified to run a school or have anything even remotely to do with educating people, without telling us you're unqualified"

/If this guy's school is even remotely accredited, then we seriously need to re-evaluate the entire accreditation process.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?


Stick a spoon on their shoulder. See if they're magnetized. Duh.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


I clicked the link. Wow. Just wow.

Centner and her husband, David Centner, opened the school in 2019, which now has nearly 300 students paying up to $30,000 a year in tuition and promotes itself as a "happiness school" that values "emotional intelligence" and mindfulness. Science, not so much.

Vaccinated adults "may be transmitting something from their bodies" that could be impacting the "reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children," Leila Centner informed the school community. "Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person."

Fark user imageView Full Size


$30,000 per year to send a child to happiness school where the school chiropractor shares magic rocks with them and vaccines are believed to spread menstrual poison.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?


well...

School officials told WSVN that the 30-day quarantine mandate exists because they believe there is a risk that vaccinated students would infect unvaccinated students

... they'll know when there's an outbreak among the unvaccinated kids.  Seems legit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't want them to infect others with common sense?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is at "Centner Academy".

*Shrug*
 
bababa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


Tuition is $30,000 a year. For that price, I want my child to get a better education than what is offered in the local public school, not a worse one. Smh
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Science, Florida style. Sounds like everyone should keep the kids at home. Learn more reading Fark, nothing good but still.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah it's David Centner again.  He's an antivaxxer who made a bunch of money in venture capital.  He has one of those weird Miami wives he got these ideas from.  I don't get that city at all.  Everyone just... I just don't get the place.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?


For some reason they just "magically" didn't get COVID, despite not wearing masks or not distancing like everyone else in class.
 
ongbok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this some thing that is new? This shiat about  vaccinated people infecting non-vaccinated people? Because their is an NFL player who is an anti-vaxxer screaming that the vaxxed player need to be tested more to protect the unvaxxed players.

That player is Cole Beasley
 
bababa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does one get in on this racket? 300 students paying $30,000 a year in tuition - for that money, I think I could run a school that would actually do a decent job of educating children. Of course, education must not be what the parents want.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the Science Teacher is a hardcore Flat Earther.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
full8me
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$30,000 a year for this type of education?  P. T. Barnum and H. L. Mencken's ghosts last seen battling for who I should quote in this regard.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guess my question would be if I had a kid at this school and I got them vaccinated and didn't bother telling the school then how could they possibly know?


They have little Timmy, who they know has COVID, cough on a kid. If the kid doesn't test positive in 2-3 days, they know he's been vaxxed and expel him for "assaulting the unvaxxed kids with the vaccine".

Wish I was joking, but it really could be something that stupid.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guys, they may have gotten their reasoning confused, but it's a good policy. It keeps the newly-vaccinated away from the plague rats while the immunization is taking hold. You do know that it takes three weeks after a shot for it to be fully effective, right? You do know that, right? Right?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You have got to be kidding me. I'm half believing that this is a punishment for daring to get vaccinated.


That's exactly what it is.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah it's David Centner again.  He's an antivaxxer who made a bunch of money in venture capital.  He has one of those weird Miami wives he got these ideas from.  I don't get that city at all.  Everyone just... I just don't get the place.


Exactly why I don't want to love there despite the nice weather.

Between these whackjobs and the Bitcoin scammers they're also trying to attract, Miami is a very silly place.
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ongbok: Is this some thing that is new? This shiat about  vaccinated people infecting non-vaccinated people? Because their is an NFL player who is an anti-vaxxer screaming that the vaxxed player need to be tested more to protect the unvaxxed players.

That player is Cole Beasley


Nope, one of the misinformation campaigns going on for at least six months consist of claiming the vaccine causes people to shed viruses that will infect the unvaccinated, therefore it is all the vaccinated people's fault when people get sick.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: These people must not believe in gravity. To them, it's the Sky Phantom keeping them on the ground.

Unfortunately for them, atheists get the same treatment.

As far as I can tell, this isn't a religious school. It's a new-age whackaloon run school.  In lieu of vaccinations, the Miami Herald notes, "the school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices meditation among students with the use of crystals."


fark chiropractors.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

full8me: $30,000 a year for this type of education?  P. T. Barnum and H. L. Mencken's ghosts last seen battling for who I should quote in this regard.


"Whom."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.