(Toronto Sun)   Old and busted: marijuana edibles in Halloween candy. New hotness: edibles in classroom reward box   (torontosun.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Education, South Carolina, teacher Victoria Weiss, elementary school teacher, Lexington County, South Carolina, Lexington, South Carolina, The Pack, School  
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's cute, give her a break.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How baked do you have to be to get your edibles in the kids reward box?

And then- when a kid almost gets one- kid picks a second one? Felony stupid
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it the day they were learning about the meaning of double rainbows?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well guess it's an upgrade from moonshine for A's.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First off dosing people without their knowledge or consent is never ok. Second, elementary is definitely too young to be getting high, safe that shiat for the high schoolers who do well in class =)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still find it hard to believe these stories unless it was an extremely stupid oversight. Perhaps edibles are priced differently in Canada. Even just CBD products are pricey in the US.
 
dave0821
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I still find it hard to believe these stories unless it was an extremely stupid oversight. Perhaps edibles are priced differently in Canada. Even just CBD products are pricey in the US.


South Carolina is DEFINITELY not Canada
Never will be
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: How baked do you have to be to get your edibles in the kids reward box?

And then- when a kid almost gets one- kid picks a second one? Felony stupid


What proves she did it
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: And then- when a kid almost gets one- kid picks a second one? Felony stupid


Chill out. People dont even get charged for leaving guns around kids. A little weed wont hurt them
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Pats_Cloth_Coat: And then- when a kid almost gets one- kid picks a second one? Felony stupid

Chill out. People dont even get charged for leaving guns around kids. A little weed wont hurt them


How can you call yourself an american with a comment like that
Weed is what is destroying america if it wasn't for that devil's lettuce your country would be the utopia only dreamed about in sci-fi books
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Pats_Cloth_Coat: And then- when a kid almost gets one- kid picks a second one? Felony stupid

Chill out. People dont even get charged for leaving guns around kids. A little weed wont hurt them


Lol. Here comes the fark weed brigade.

Nothing wrong with weed but little kids shouldn't have it. Story is hard to believe.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is not the same definition of Reward Box as back in my day.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: She's cute, give her a break.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's the Cool Teacher's classroom.

Siiiiiiiiigh.
 
