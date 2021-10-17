 Skip to content
 
Bad cop removes self from public service
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boo-frickity-hoo
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It wasn't the way I'd pick to defund the police but this works.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't let the door hit you
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saves money for the rest of us - g'bye, pension of the future!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boo-fark you-hoo.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he say "because I'm dirty"?! Lololol
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are defending themselves
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it'll give him more time to post directly on white nationalist websites w/out using a vpn
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the poor bastard is jobless and stuck in Yaki-Vegas. (The Palm Sprigs, of Washington)
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Don't let the door hit you


Why not?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont let the door hit ya where the blue line split ya.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He says he worked sick, so he is an admitted plague carrier and would happily disease people while he worked.  He is a filthy human being.  I hope he dies.
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder, if you look up his record, if he doesn't have a long history of complaints
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: vudukungfu: Don't let the door hit you

Why not?


You might scratch the door.
 
0lorin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
haha-die-trash.jpeg
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"After 22 years I'm willing to throw it all away to stick it to the libs."

Well...Bye
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[Image content - reaction image]
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you won't even take a needle to protect fellow citizens how can anyone seriously expect you to uphold the law?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He lives by a Warrior's code
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: If you won't even take a needle to protect fellow citizens how can anyone seriously expect you to uphold the law?


Cops don't uphold the law.  They use the law to uphold their own personal moral code.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love it.

He acts like his being 'dirty' is anyone else's fault but his own. And he uses the term ironically.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How is he going to make a living now? 22 years as state patrol. Can't get another state job without getting vaccinated. Stupid.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AND he's still stunted in his middle school "KISS MY A%%" stage. 

If you aren't going to grow up after 20 years on the job, you never will.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd play a sad song on my violin, but I dropped it and it slipped down between the molecules of my floor.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Uchiha_Cycliste: vudukungfu: Don't let the door hit you

Why not?

You might scratch the door.


Fair enough. Those jack boots ruin finishes like no one's business.
 
Headso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well bye
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Next up, WSU football head coach Rolovich!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eat shiat.
fark off.

No one wants to hear your crybaby story.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Suicide? Oh. Well, that's fine.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the plus side buddy, everybody is hiring. Can you handle a flat top grill?
 
ptr2void
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First time I've seen pork pull itself
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, do you go get a lawyer right away or wait so you can sue for back pay?
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: It wasn't the way I'd pick to defund the police but this works.


Difficulty:  depopulating is not defunding.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He lives by a Warrior's code


[Image content - meme]
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does this mean he has to take the Punisher sticker off his jacked up truck too?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now he has more time to spend with his klan.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butthurt cops on twitter "Why don't you sign up to do the job, tiger?"
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You'd think that people who investigate criminals all day would be better at detecting bullshiat
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder what other rules he ignored just because he didn't want too?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We need to think it's cool to work sick. No. You're spreading germs. That's not cool. That's horrible.  And needs to be treated like the bad behavior it is.
If ill please stay home and get better.
Employers who don't give sick leave need to be shutdown.  Canceled.  Ended.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't imagine what other things he ignored doing.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Smoking GNU: If you won't even take a needle to protect fellow citizens how can anyone seriously expect you to uphold the law?

Cops don't uphold the law.  They use the law to uphold their own personal moral code.


You forgot to put quotes on "moral."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stop resisting. Stop resisting. The vaccine.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Combustion: And now the poor bastard is jobless and stuck in Yaki-Vegas. (The Palm Sprigs, of Washington)


Sprigs?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ongbok: I wonder, if you look up his record, if he doesn't have a long history of complaints


You know he does.  These right wing snowflakes are the worst things to employ.  I used to have my plant manager go check their vehicle out during the interview, looking for Dittohead or other right wing stickers. Always the first to call OSHA down on us, usually for shiat they did.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got bad news today, I found out that my one daughter will not get a Covid-19 vaccine . She has had 3 people close to her that did get Covid-19 and survive. Her reasoning is if she didn't get it from that expositor she will not get it or already has had it. Breaks my heart and I am afraid of what will happen in the future.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So much drama
Cry moar
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He lives by a Warrior's code


[Image content - meme]
 
